Simple Daily Skin Detox Sos Serum 25Ml

Looks and smells great 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th June 2019 works brilliantly as an aftershave balm, night cream or a general face moisturiser. I don't use this as my normal moisturiser in the morning as It is pretty much for predominately very dry skin i do use it at night and after shaving. It has always had a pleasing and not overly powerful scent and lasts for ages as only a little is required each time. Also because it is in a tub rather than tube none goes to waste. A classic and enduringly brilliant product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th April 2019 This cream is fabulous! It doea exactly what is advertised and makes the skin feel refreshed! My skin had been really dry the last 3 months due to pregnancy but it has really improved my skin during the time I have used it! I will be continuing to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not really impressed 1 stars Review from unilever.com 26th January 2019 I have been using this product for three months and I am not really impressed with the results. It is stated on the product that it's a detox SOS booster, but living in London, and shopping that due to the environmental conditions, I can't value it with more that a star as it did not work for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clear skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2019 I usually have combination skin with a very oily t zone but recently seem to be getting problem areas on cheeks and under chin but with the addition of this product to my routine I seem to have been able to minimize these which has been great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2019 I have been using this product for a few weeks now and have been very impressed with the results. I have found it goes on really nicely and doesn’t leave my skin feeling sticky afterwards. My makeup also sits lovely on top of it. It absorbs quickly too. The only reason I gave the product stars instead of 5 is because I feel the tube could be a little bigger. I could be using a little more than the recommended amount though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Has a strange texture 3 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2019 I found this product was very similar to lots of simialr skin care products on the market. It made my skin feel tight like it was being pulled tight, but not especially clean. Made my skin also feel clean but after a while felt oily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Product with amazing results! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th January 2019 I trialed this product initially but have found it that good I have since purchased it. It has transformed my skin from acne prone and with many blemishes to clear healthy skin. Amazing results received. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good product! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th January 2019 This is a great product to use after doing your skin routine and personally for me before applying make up. It helps the shine and doesn’t make my face as shinny when I apply my foundation. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent primer! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2019 This primer works wonders. It reduces the look of my blemishes and my skin doesn’t look as red as usual. The super light gel sinks straight into my skin making it feel super hydrated especially after I cleanse my face. This primer works wonders on my oily skin especially my t-zone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]