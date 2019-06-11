By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Daily Skin Detox Sos Serum 25Ml

image 1 of Simple Daily Skin Detox Sos Serum 25Ml
£ 6.00
£24.00/100ml
  • Wondering how to get rid of oily skin? Simple Daily Skin Detox SOS Clearing Booster is your new instant skin purifier! Following in the footsteps of our award winning Hydrating Booster, we’ve created our best primer for oily skin prone to blemishes. When skin is exposed to the environment, it can lead to an overproduction of oil and sebum, causing it to become sensitised and prone to breakouts and blemishes. Simple Daily Skin Detox SOS Clearing Booster is made with a detoxifying blend of concentrated 10% witch hazel, thyme and zinc, to provide long-lasting results against oily skin and blemishes whilst being gentle on your skin. Small in size yet powerful with a unique ultra-light gel formula, its designed to be used in 2 ways: 1) as a primer for all day shine control on oil-prone areas such as the t-zone 2) as a spot cream for blemishes to help reduce redness and soothe irritation. Used daily, this moisturizer for oily skin helps to prevent future blemishes and leaves skin looking visibly clearer, fresh and balanced day after day.
  • How to use Simple Daily Skin Detox SOS Clearing Booster?
  • 1. Apply a small amount to the t-zone, daily after cleansing and before your moisturiser
  • 2. Dab directly on blemishes up to 3 times a day
  • Introducing Simple Daily Skin Detox SOS Clearing Booster, a new super smart multi-use format: ideal for controlling oily t-zones or soothing localised blemishes
  • All day shine control for oily skin, ideal for use on oil-prone areas, such as the t-zone
  • Clinically proven spot cream to reduce blemish redness and soothe skin
  • With an ultra-light liquid gel formula concentrated with 10% witch hazel, to provide long-lasting results against oily skin and blemishes whilst being gentle on your skin
  • With daily use, it helps fight the appearance of new blemishes for visibly clearer, fresh and balanced day after day
  • Our full Simple Daily Skin Detox range is made with no harsh chemicals, artificial perfume or colour, no drying salicylic acid or alcohol, no added parabens or phthalates, no mineral oils, and no animal derived ingredients
  • Pack size: 25ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water, Glycerin, PEG-20 Glyceryl Laurate, Carbomer, Niacinamide, Aminomethyl Propanol, Allantoin, Benzophenone-4, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Thymus Vulgaris Flower/Leaf Extract, Zinc PCA

Storage

PAO 9M

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: 1. Apply a small amount to the t-zone or other affected areas, daily after cleansing and before your moisturiser. 2. For blemishes: repeat application up to 3 times a day

Warnings

  • Warning: for external use only. Avoid getting into eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

25 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: for external use only. Avoid getting into eyes

Looks and smells great

4 stars

works brilliantly as an aftershave balm, night cream or a general face moisturiser. I don't use this as my normal moisturiser in the morning as It is pretty much for predominately very dry skin i do use it at night and after shaving. It has always had a pleasing and not overly powerful scent and lasts for ages as only a little is required each time. Also because it is in a tub rather than tube none goes to waste. A classic and enduringly brilliant product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous

5 stars

This cream is fabulous! It doea exactly what is advertised and makes the skin feel refreshed! My skin had been really dry the last 3 months due to pregnancy but it has really improved my skin during the time I have used it! I will be continuing to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not really impressed

1 stars

I have been using this product for three months and I am not really impressed with the results. It is stated on the product that it's a detox SOS booster, but living in London, and shopping that due to the environmental conditions, I can't value it with more that a star as it did not work for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clear skin

5 stars

I usually have combination skin with a very oily t zone but recently seem to be getting problem areas on cheeks and under chin but with the addition of this product to my routine I seem to have been able to minimize these which has been great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little product

4 stars

I have been using this product for a few weeks now and have been very impressed with the results. I have found it goes on really nicely and doesn’t leave my skin feeling sticky afterwards. My makeup also sits lovely on top of it. It absorbs quickly too. The only reason I gave the product stars instead of 5 is because I feel the tube could be a little bigger. I could be using a little more than the recommended amount though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Has a strange texture

3 stars

I found this product was very similar to lots of simialr skin care products on the market. It made my skin feel tight like it was being pulled tight, but not especially clean. Made my skin also feel clean but after a while felt oily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Product with amazing results!

5 stars

I trialed this product initially but have found it that good I have since purchased it. It has transformed my skin from acne prone and with many blemishes to clear healthy skin. Amazing results received. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good product!

4 stars

This is a great product to use after doing your skin routine and personally for me before applying make up. It helps the shine and doesn’t make my face as shinny when I apply my foundation. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent primer!

5 stars

This primer works wonders. It reduces the look of my blemishes and my skin doesn’t look as red as usual. The super light gel sinks straight into my skin making it feel super hydrated especially after I cleanse my face. This primer works wonders on my oily skin especially my t-zone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good!

5 stars

It's difficult to measure it's effects - blemishes come and go naturally. However, I can say it goes well with foundation, you can't see it at all, it doesn't make applying make up any different. The product is easy to apply, has a nice smell, so I'd definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

