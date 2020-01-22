Nivea Micellair Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml

Hopeless 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd January 2020 I wear Maybelline Great Lash mascara, which is NOT waterproof, and this the worse eye make up remover I have ever tried. After two failed attempts, I am now using Simple Cleanser which isn't designed to remove eye makeup but is far more effective. I have a full bottle of the Nivea product if anybody would like it.

Quick and easy 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 12th September 2018 From the bottle to the product.....I love Nivea MicellAir eye make-up remover. The design of the bottle is eye catching and the product is fantastic. No messing around with many different products to remove all eye make-up, quickly and simply wipe away the day or night make-up leaving you feeling refreshed for your next glamorous occasion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea MicellAIR- a brilliant product! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 9th September 2018 Nivea micellAIR eye makeup remover surprised me in many ways. The dry oil is such a lovely aspect as it is gentle on the eyes and feels like it’s going to leave an oily residue- which personally I dislike. However it doesn’t, it’s soft and cleansed not in the slightest bit oily! A massive win in my book. It is a transparent, no scent solution which is gentle on the eyes, it didn’t irritate or dry my eyes. It was a hardworking product that does get rid of both non waterproof and waterproof mascara. It basically does the work for you. I found myself looking forward to taking my eye makeup off as it didn’t feel like a chore and fill 10 cotton pads. I simply used one for each eye and wet them thoroughly as the instructions tell you to. Overall I was very pleased with this product. However I didn’t score 4/5 for a few reasons. The ‘no rubbing’ claim is maybe a bit far fetched as I did find I needed to rub my eyes to make sure I had removed all my makeup however to counter this I also tested the ‘no residue’ bold claim. Once I had thoroughly removed my eye makeup I washed my face with a face wash. Much to my astonishment there was no residue I.e no panda eyes! It really does remove all eye makeup and make your eyes feel refreshed and cleansed. My second negative was the colour of the bottle. It made it difficult to see if the product was mixed together as you need to shake thoroughly before use as there is two seperate solutions that need to mixed. However you can’t really see as the bottle is black another negative with regards to packaging was I didn’t particularly like the screw top, a pop cap would have been better. However the packaging wouldn’t and didn’t put me off the product. I would recommend to friends and think Nivea have excelled themselves with this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Eyemazing Product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 9th September 2018 This product is quite distinctive in that it’s micellar water to be used for eye makeup. It’s simple to use and no rubbing required, so guaranteed no red eyes afterwards even for my sensitive skin. It seems to simply dissolve any trace of eyeshadow, liner and mascara. Packaging wise, it doesn’t look like your standard everyday beauty product. The black and pink design is quite striking and stands out against your other products in your cabinet. I would definitely recommend this product & it will become a firm staple in my beauty regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product... highly recommend! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 8th September 2018 Such a great product. Excellent remover of stubborn eye makeup after a night out. Not harsh in the delicate skin around the eyes. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super clean feeling 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th September 2018 Excellent eye make up remover. Especially after wearing makeup all day it left my face feeling refreshed and clean. Will definitely be buying some when I run out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea make up remover 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th September 2018 Really great product! Finally found make up remover which one is right for me especially with my sensitive skin. Most of the make up removers are leaving my eyes red. This product doesn’t make any bad reaction to my eyes or skin. Removing even my waterproof mascara so gently and quick. Definitely will buy another one when this one runs out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Micellair makeup remover 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th September 2018 I really like this product, it is easy to use, doesn't leave a oily residue and you only need to use a small amount. Removed my waterproof mascara! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for my combination skin 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd September 2018 I have PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and have a constant struggle with finding facial care products (especially make-up removers), which don't aggrevate my face and cause an acne outbreak. I've been using MicellAIR for two weeks now, and it hasn't aggregated my skin at all - whoop whoop!!! It's incredibly effective at removing eye make-up, even waterproof mascara! I can honestly say, that this will always be my product of choice in the future! Xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]