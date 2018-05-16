By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Burt's Bees Pink Grapefruit Lip Balm 4.25G

Burt's Bees Pink Grapefruit Lip Balm 4.25G
£ 4.00
£94.12/100g

Product Description

  • Pink Grapefruit Moisturizing Lip Balm
  • A revitalizing experience, this lip balm contains nutritious oil from the seeds of sweet citrus Pink Grapefruit, rich in powerful Vitamins C and E.
  • Natural 100%
  • Pack size: 4.25G

Information

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Cera Alba, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Aroma*, Lanolin, Citrus Paradisi Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Ammonium Glycyrrhizate, Canola Oil (Huile de Colza), Glycine Soja Oil, Citral, Limonene, *Natural Flavor

Produce of

Made in USA

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • CBEE (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SE,
  • UK.

Return to

