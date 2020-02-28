Philips Sonicare Daily Clean 3200 Black Toothbrush

Great toothbrush! 5 stars Review from philips.com 28th February 2020 This lightweight, quiet, efficient cleaning toothbrush. Definitely better 5*

Daily clean 3200 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th January 2020 I would highly recommend the Phillips daily clean 3200 electric toothbrush, i think this product is perfect for any age of adult and also suitable for young adults. Ive found this toothbrush very easy to use and is surprisingly lightweight when compared to other electric brushes. During use it has a rather delicate but effective movement to its head which was a pleasant surprise compared to my old rather abrasive brush. I really like the overall design of this brush, its design is sleek and perfected and perfectly Balanced. It certainly looks and feels a top of the range product. One advantage to this toothbrush in comparison to others ive used is the sound. I have found this one is far quieter which i do like very much. The battery life on this model is absolutely fantastic, you get far more use before it needs recharging. Which is fantastic if you forget your charger and are away from home. Since using this toothbrush ive seen and felt a huge difference in my teeth and gums, it provides a very thorough clean and leaves my mouth feeling clean, strong and healthy. I'm very happy with the improvements in my oral health since using this toothbrush and would highly recommend to others, i will be buying this for my hubby to upgrade his toothbrush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great value for money 1 stars Review from philips.com 12th December 2019 I found this toothbrush very easy to use and charge, the instructions are easy to follow and straightforward. The charger is very easy to use. The battery lasts for a long time in between the charges. I have been advised by my dentist to swich to sonicare because of gum problems. My hygienist has said that there has been a big improvement as my teeth are much cleaner and therefore now I don't need to see her that often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use, battery life brilliant 5 stars Review from philips.com 29th November 2019 I found this tooth brush very easy to use and charge, the instructions are straight forward and easy to follow. The battery lasts for a long time in between charges. The charger is straight forward to use. My teeth were left feeling a lot cleaner, the brush head is a good size to get right to the back of my teeth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ditch your manual toothbrush and get one of these! 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th November 2019 I am the last in our household to adopt the use of an electric toothbrush, so it’s a new experience for me. The toothbrush is easy to set up and get going, and the charging time is good. I like that the head is shaped like a traditional shaped toothbrush, this makes it feel much less alien from the start. The brush itself is comfortable to hold and I was surprised at how powerful it was while still being gentle. I noticed that the Sonicare brush was a little quieter than my husbands electric toothbrush. My new Sonicare sounds like angry bees, my husbands other branded brush sound like angry giant wasps. I am really impressed with result after using it 2 or 3 times a day for just over 2 weeks. My teeth feel much cleaner and smoother, and there’s a definite improvement in how my whole mouth looks and feels. I expect my dentist to notice on my next visit. My Sonicare is on it’s second charge after running out of charge after 12 days use. Not quite the 14 days it claims but I do brush my teeth 3 times a day more often than not. So far I cannot fault my Sonicare, the results speak for themselves. My only gripe is that the heads are quite expensive, but the results are worth it. I am really happy with the all round performance of my Sonicare and the results it gets. I really wish I had got one sooner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Toothbrush 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th November 2019 Usually use a manual toothbrush, but great to swap over to an electric brush. Love that fully charged lasts approx 2+ weeks. My teeth feel alot cleane, look a brighter colour and noticed a difference in reducing plaque. Brush has a good feel to it and easy to use, it gives a buzz every 30 secs to you know to move to the next section covering 4 within the 2 minutes. Wouldn't hesitate to but or recommend to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deep clean 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th November 2019 A really smart looking brush and very easy to use , it has 1 setting and for the first 14 uses it works its way up from a gentler vibration setting up to your normal setting so you get used to using the brush slowly. It turns itself off after 2 minutes and lets you know when to move your toothbrush on to the next section of your mouth by beeping so your mouth gets a even all over clean , after a few days i noticed by teeth looked whiter and my mouth felt cleaner over all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made my teeth feel really clean 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th November 2019 I’m really impressed with this toothbrush. When you switch it on, it has a gentle sweeping motion which makes you feel that you are really cleaning your teeth. It has what is called a Quadpacer and smarttimer – this is four sections of 30 seconds (2 minute in total) on a timer to encourage thorough brushing which I really like as I’m often on a time limit and guilty of not brushing enough. I do have a bit of plaque especially on my lower front teeth and I have noticed from using this regularly there seems to be a reduction in plaque visibility and my teeth feel a lot cleaner. Other aspects of this which I really like is that it is waterproof, so totally safe in the bathroom. I keep mine on my bathroom shelf and I don’t have to worry about getting it wet. Also I really like the two year warranty so I know if anything happens to the toothbrush, it will be replaced. All in all I would recommend this especially if you have any kind of plaque build up it will be really good for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Teeth feel very(dentist) clean! 5 stars Review from philips.com 14th November 2019 My initial thoughts on the Philips Sonicare Daily Clean 3200 was how small the brush head looked. Whilst the brush head is small compared to a manual brush it packs some punch! My teeth have only felt this clean when I have been at the dentist. You don't need to press onto your teeth, the brush gets between the teeth very well, I haven't even had to floss. The brush emits a high pitch noise whilst brushing which does remind me of being at the dentist and changes frequency when its time to move to the next area. The battery has lasted 6 days so far and still counting. The handle of the brush looked quite big (in comparison to the head) but it felt very comfortable using it, the brush is a good weight not too heavy or too light. I have to say I am very impressed with my first ever Phillips toothbrush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]