Philips Sonicare Daily Clean 3100 Toothbrush Hx6221

Excellent toothbrush 5 stars Review from philips.com 18th October 2019 I love this toothbrush. I transitioned from a manual brush to this electric one and my teeth have never felt cleaner. It’s an ideal first electric toothbrush and doesn’t cost the earth either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling clean 4 stars Review from philips.com 13th October 2019 I found this to be a really great electric toothbrush, this is my first one. Makes brushing your teeth effortless although it’s a bit of a pain to have to keep charging it every week! I would recommend this as you can tell it cleans much better than a manual toothbrush. I live alone so only myself using this but I guess if u have a family it’s easy to just swap heads. Overall a great product just battery life needs improvement but maybe I’m just brushing longer than needed :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ideal for first-time electric toothbrush users 5 stars Review from philips.com 8th October 2019 I normally use a manual toothbrush after trying an electric with a round head years ago and not getting on with it. After trying this electric toothbrush, however, I'm completely converted. It is gentle on teeth and gums, yet leaves teeth feeling so much cleaner and my mouth fresher compared to brushing with a manual brush. The sonic vibrations aren't too vigorous which makes it ideal for electric toothbrush starters like myself. I can now rest assured that my teeth are thoroughly clean even in hard-to-reach places, which required much more effort to cover with a manual brush. I also like that the brush handle is comfortable to hold and doesn't slip out of my hand whilst brushing. The battery life is also great - it lasts around 2 weeks before charging is required, which is practical for travelling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great toothbrush! Happy teeth, Happy me 5 stars Review from philips.com 7th October 2019 So so happy with this product. I've always used a manual toothbrush and never thought that I would use an electric toothbrush. I always was led to believe that that a manual toothbrush reaches better spots but since using the Sonicare DailyClean 3100 my teeth have never felt better. At first it felt strange using the toothbrush, especially because the the toothbrush pulses but my teeth have never felt cleaner and removed plaque that I wasn't aware I even had or could remove with a manual toothbrush. I love the fact that the toothbrush itself reminds you after 30 seconds that you should move onto the next part of your mouth and it also turns itself off after 2 minutes which means no sore gums and no damage to your teeth from over brushing. The toothbrush itself is so easy and lightweight to use. It feels slightly longer than a usual toothbrush so takes a bit to get used to but no real issues with it. The charge is long lasting too for about two weeks roughly. The colour is a sleek matte which is nice and modern. Overall i've loved using this toothbrush and wouldn't consider going back to my manual toothbrush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Starter Brush 5 stars Review from philips.com 6th October 2019 The Philips Sonicare DailyClean 3100 is great for first time users of electric toothbrushes. The basic design and ease of use means even younger children are able to understand how it works. The 48 hour charging time seems a little excessive however once charged the battery on the toothbrush does last well so no need to recharge too often. The Sonicare 3100 provides a much better clean than a manual toothbrush without the need for such hard scrubbing and leaves the mouth feeling clean and fresh after use. The cover for the head is great for keeping it clean when not in use and because of its compact design the toothbrush is easy to store in a bathroom cabinet while the charger can be safely stored in a drawer or somewhere it will remain dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!!! 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th October 2019 I have been using this toothbrush instead of my manual one for 3 weeks and my teeth have never felt so clean. The base feels so comfortable in my hand and the battery lasted for about two weeks before it needs charging. I like the fact that after, 30 seconds, it indicates to you that you need to move on to the next section of your mouth and then turns itself off after two minutes of brushing. Overall, I have loved using this toothbrush and will be recommending it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the sonicare 3100 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th October 2019 I had a round head brush years ago and it hurt to use so was thinking the sonicare would be the same but I was wrong it’s amazing, it took a while to get use to as it was a shock to my sensitive tooth but generally left my who mouth feeling cleaner for longer, slight issue that it can with a European plus instead of a uk but luckily came charged , the handle is a little long for my small hands but the light weight design helps keep it comfortable to use . Only thing I think needs working is slimline the package as half the box was air . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best toothbrush I've ever used. 5 stars Review from philips.com 4th October 2019 I have used several types of manual and electric toothbrushes in the past, yet none come close to the 3100. My teeth have never felt so clean, it even gets into the hard to reach areas with no trouble at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love my new toothbrush! 5 stars Review from philips.com 3rd October 2019 Love my electric toothbrush! I am so happy I got to switch to this Philips toothbrush - it removes plaque so much better and I have to spend less time brushing teeth (rushed mornings here!). The toothbrush feels a bit bulky in my hands but i have small hands so maybe just need to get used to the handle grip. Otherwise it's quite comfortable to use and the battery lasted over a week if teeth brushed twice daily. I would love to see different design colours for this model in the future though, because I'm looking forward to continuing to using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]