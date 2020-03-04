Sheba Fresh Cat Poultry Collection In Gravy 15X50g

Product Description
- Complete pet food for adult cats.
- Sheba Fresh Choice cat food recipes are specially produced with delicately sliced pieces, served in a tender gravy your cat will adore. Perfect servings of Sheba cat food in gravy for fresh-tasting cat food every mealtime. A wonderful way to keep your feline friend interested, time after time, choose Sheba Fresh Choice in Gravy; available in handy 50g cat food pouches, for a fresh serving every time.
- High quality adult Sheba Fresh Choice in Gravy cat food provides complete nutrition for your feline companion, ensuring they have all they need for a healthy life.
- Delicately sliced pieces served in a tender gravy, Sheba 50g pouches are an ideal serving for fresh-tasting cat food every mealtime.
- Convenient Sheba 50g Fresh Choice cat food pouches are gently prepared, with an exquisite flavour that cats love, time and again.
- Delicious Sheba cat food in gravy is made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish.
- Sheba 50g Fresh Choice pouches are quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives.
- At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted Sheba cat food recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious Sheba wet cat food recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more Sheba Fresh Choice.
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 3 kg - 4, 4 kg - 5, 5 kg - 6
- Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg - 3 + 15 g, 4 kg - 4 + 15 g, 5 kg - 4 + 20 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of SHEBA® wet and dry food.
- 40 kcal / 50g
- Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight cats reduce daily amount. How? Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.sheba.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
15 x 50g ℮
- With Chicken
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibres: 0.30 Moisture: 83.0 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.32 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.9 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 33.4 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 6.3 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 44.0 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibres: 0.30 Moisture: 83.0 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.32 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.9 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 33.4 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 6.3 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 44.0 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Poultry), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibres: 0.30 Moisture: 83.0 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.32 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.9 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 33.4 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 6.3 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 44.0 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
