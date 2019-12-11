Tiptree Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise 165G

This garlic mayo is the best ever mayo for us. We
This garlic mayo is the best ever mayo for us. We added to burger or used it as dip. It’s very delicious. I will buy some more for my next shopping.
Offer
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products
Rapeseed Oil (75%), Free Range Whole Egg & Egg Yolk (10%), White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt), Sea Salt, Garlic Powder (2%), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant: Calcium Disodium EDTA
Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.
Made in Tiptree, England
165g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|3133 kJ/762 kcal
|Fat
|84g
|of which saturates
|6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.07g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019