Kiddylicious Houmous Dip Dip 52G

Product Description
- Chickpea dip and breadsticks
- See kiddylicious.com for more information
- Your little ones will love dipping and dunking with our Houmous Dip-Dip. Chunky little breadsticks and our super smooth houmous in a handy snack pack, ideal for on the go.
- At Kiddylicious amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create. Our snacks are bursting with different flavours, shapes and textures.
- Amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for little ones everywhere.
- What your baby eats in its first 2 years can affect their health and well-being throughout their life.
- At Kiddylicious we understand snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of protein
- Encourages self feeding
- Perfect for dipping & dunking
- Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
- Super smooth houmous
- Dip & dunk breadsticks
- No dairy, nuts or egg
- No added salt or sugar
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for dairy intolerant and vegetarians
- Pack size: 52G
- Source of protein
- No added salt or sugar
Information
Ingredients
Houmous (77%): (Cooked Chickpeas (55%) (Chickpeas, Water), Water, Tahini (Sesame Seed Paste) (20%), Citric Acid), Breadsticks (23%): (Wheat Flour, Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Thiamin)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Nuts
- Contains: Sesame, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.For best before end see side of tray
Produce of
Lovingly made in Jordan. Ingredients sourced from outside the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Natural separation may occur, just stir.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Houmous Dip-Dip is specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL.
Return to
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL.
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
52g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 52g serving
|Energy (kJ)
|788
|410
|Energy (kcal)
|188
|98
|Fat (g)
|9.1
|4.7
|(of which saturates) (g)
|1.4
|0.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|18.5
|9.6
|(of which sugars) (g)
|0.7
|0.4
|Fibre (g)
|3.3
|1.7
|Protein (g)
|6.9
|3.6
|Salt (g)
|0.24
|0.12
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.12
|0.06
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Houmous Dip-Dip is specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020