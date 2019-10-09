By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Meridian Rich Roast Smooth Peanut Butter 280G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Meridian Rich Roast Smooth Peanut Butter 280G
£ 2.80
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Rich Roast Smooth Peanut Butter
  • Hi-oleic peanuts have been roasted longer to deliver a richer more intense flavour. Hi-oleic peanuts contain 30% more monounsaturated fats than our standard peanuts.
  • Replacing saturated fats in the diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
  • Oleic acid is an unsaturated fat.
  • Nature's energy
  • 100% nuts
  • Made with hi-oleic peanuts
  • High monounsaturated fat
  • Hi-oleic
  • No added palm oil and salt
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280g
  • Replacing saturated fats in the diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt
  • High monounsaturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Blanched Peanuts (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut, Peanut or Sesame allergy sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry.Once opened, consume within 3 months. Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Uses
  • Try on crackers and crumpets, add to cakes and bakes as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Stir me up!
  • Oil separation is natural

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2575 kJ 622 kcal
Fat 51g
of which saturates 6.2g
monounsaturates 39g
polyunsaturates 2.9g
Carbohydrate 13g
of which sugars 5.3g
Fibre 6.5g
Protein 25g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Meridian Almond Butter 170G

£ 3.40
£2.00/100g

Meridian Peanut Butter Crunchy 100% Nuts 280G

£ 2.50
£0.89/100g

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here