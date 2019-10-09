Meridian Rich Roast Smooth Peanut Butter 280G

Product Description
- Rich Roast Smooth Peanut Butter
- Hi-oleic peanuts have been roasted longer to deliver a richer more intense flavour. Hi-oleic peanuts contain 30% more monounsaturated fats than our standard peanuts.
- Replacing saturated fats in the diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- Oleic acid is an unsaturated fat.
- Nature's energy
- 100% nuts
- Made with hi-oleic peanuts
- High monounsaturated fat
- Hi-oleic
- No added palm oil and salt
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280g
- Replacing saturated fats in the diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- No added sugar
- No added salt
- High monounsaturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Blanched Peanuts (100%)
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Nut, Peanut or Sesame allergy sufferers
Storage
Store cool & dry.Once opened, consume within 3 months. Best before end: See lid
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Uses
- Try on crackers and crumpets, add to cakes and bakes as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Stir me up!
- Oil separation is natural
Name and address
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- SO21 3JW.
Return to
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- SO21 3JW.
- www.meridianfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2575 kJ 622 kcal
|Fat
|51g
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|monounsaturates
|39g
|polyunsaturates
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|Protein
|25g
|Salt
|0g
