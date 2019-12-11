Walkers Sensations Hickory Smoked Cheddar Crispy Bacon150g
Offer
- Energy598 kJ 143 kcal7%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.42g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 598kJ
Product Description
- Hickory Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Flavour Potato Crisps
- - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
- - Sensations Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Crisps combine the creamy tang of cheddar, with smoked hickory and full-flavoured crispy bacon
- - Perfect for sharing with friends
- - Or serve with Sensations Streetmix or Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Poppadoms
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Specially selected potato varieties
- Thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
- No MSG
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Hickory Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Hickory Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Seasoning contains: Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Dextrose, Cream Powder (from Milk), Hickory Smoked Cheddar Powder (from Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Red Pepper Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|598kJ
|1995kJ
|-
|143kcal(7%*)
|477kcal
|Fat
|6.8g(10%*)
|22.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.8g
|59.3g
|of which Sugars
|0.9g(1%*)
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.8g
|Protein
|2.0g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.42g(7%*)
|1.41g
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019