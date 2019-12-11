By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Sensations Hickory Smoked Cheddar Crispy Bacon150g

£ 0.90
£0.60/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy598 kJ 143 kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.42g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 598kJ

Product Description

  • Hickory Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Flavour Potato Crisps
  • - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • - Sensations Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Crisps combine the creamy tang of cheddar, with smoked hickory and full-flavoured crispy bacon
  • - Perfect for sharing with friends
  • - Or serve with Sensations Streetmix or Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Poppadoms
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Specially selected potato varieties
  • Thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Hickory Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Hickory Smoked Cheddar & Crispy Bacon Seasoning contains: Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Dextrose, Cream Powder (from Milk), Hickory Smoked Cheddar Powder (from Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Red Pepper Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 598kJ1995kJ
-143kcal(7%*)477kcal
Fat 6.8g(10%*)22.5g
of which Saturates 0.6g(3%*)2.1g
Carbohydrate 17.8g59.3g
of which Sugars 0.9g(1%*)2.9g
Fibre 1.4g4.8g
Protein 2.0g6.8g
Salt 0.42g(7%*)1.41g
This pack contains 5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

