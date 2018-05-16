Ogx Purifying Plus Charcoal Detox Conditioner 385Ml

Product Description
- Purifying + Charcoal Detox Conditioner
- Purify your pretty strands with this powerful blend infused with activated coconut charcoal and kaolin clay. This balanced blend helps bust through build-up so strands aren't weighed down. Cleanse your congested tresses dulled with residue and give them a fresh start for a clean, shiny glow!
- Hair care system*
- *Includes shampoo and conditioner
- Why You Want It... It's like a detox for your hair!
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Pack size: 385ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, Steareth-20, Charcoal Powder, Kaolin, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Polyquarternium-37, Polyquaterium-47, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Glycol Distearate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly. For best results, use OGX Charcoal Detox Shampoo prior to conditioning.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
Name and address
- Ogx Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
Net Contents
385ml ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
