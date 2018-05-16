Tesco Finest Banoffee Pie Shortbread Rounds 160G
- Energy433kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars5.0g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2165kJ / 517kcal
Product Description
- All butter banoffee flavoured shortbread rounds with dark Belgian chocolate chunks and butterscotch pieces.
- *This all butter Scottish shortbread is expertly slow baked for a crumbly, melt in the mouth texture. A light banana flavour, smooth butterscotch pieces and Belgian dark chocolate chunks create a twist on a classic.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salted Butter (Butter (Milk) Salt)(26%), Caster Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Chocolate Chips [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butterscotch Pieces (3%)[Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Flavouring], Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Scotland
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Tin. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2165kJ / 517kcal
|433kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|25.9g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|16.2g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|65.4g
|13.1g
|Sugars
|25.2g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
