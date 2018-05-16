By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Banoffee Pie Shortbread Rounds 160G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£2.50/100g

New

One shortbread
  • Energy433kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2165kJ / 517kcal

Product Description

  • All butter banoffee flavoured shortbread rounds with dark Belgian chocolate chunks and butterscotch pieces.
  • *This all butter Scottish shortbread is expertly slow baked for a crumbly, melt in the mouth texture. A light banana flavour, smooth butterscotch pieces and Belgian dark chocolate chunks create a twist on a classic.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salted Butter (Butter (Milk) Salt)(26%), Caster Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Chocolate Chips [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butterscotch Pieces (3%)[Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Flavouring], Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Tin. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread (20g)
Energy2165kJ / 517kcal433kJ / 103kcal
Fat25.9g5.2g
Saturates16.2g3.2g
Carbohydrate65.4g13.1g
Sugars25.2g5.0g
Fibre2.1g0.4g
Protein4.5g0.9g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

