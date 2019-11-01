L'oreal Paris Beauty Icons Collection

Lovely set Nice products perfect gift for Christm 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 15th December 2019 Lovely set Nice products perfect gift for Christmas or birthday Or a nice treat for yourself [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I think this is a great little gift box. Three pro 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 14th December 2019 I think this is a great little gift box. Three products that everyone should have; moisturiser, mascara and a bold red lipstick. The moisturiser is really nice, it’s not too heavy on the skin or overly fragrant. The mascara is also really nice, it’s not overly volumising in my opinion but it fans the lashes out really well and is a true black colour, it also smells like honey which is a nice alternative to a chemical fragrance. The red lipstick is bold and long lasting, and it doesn’t dry your lips out either. The colour is like a red cherry, it has a pink undertone which I think will be really flattering on most people. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great gift set, full of classic L’Oréal items, w 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 10th December 2019 A great gift set, full of classic L’Oréal items, which are all full size products! The revitalift day cream is thick, creamy and great for hydrating dry skin. The red Matt lipstick is a great lipstick which stays on all evening. Mascara is a classic L’Oréal mascara. Coats every lash. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Iconic by name. Iconic by nature! This is literal 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 9th December 2019 Iconic by name. Iconic by nature! This is literally a mini selection of the best from L’Oreal. The revitalift is a face cream staple. Especially during the winter period when skin needs that extra nourishment. It’s thick creamy consistency does feel like you’re popping nutrients back into your skin. The volume mascara individually coats each lash. But my favourite is the colour riche lips. Full of moisture and lush rouge colour. I have never ever ever had a lipstick stay on as well as this one. Absolutely incredible! If I could give it 10 out of 5 I would! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this gift set! Cream for every day 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 8th December 2019 Absolutely love this gift set! Cream for every day use it’s very nice and the smell is very good! Mascara one of my favourite, beautiful lashes, and the lispstick always makes me feel nice! Lovely colour red! Thanks L’Oréal! Will recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I adore this gift set. The lipstick is a really po 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 4th December 2019 I adore this gift set. The lipstick is a really popping red colour, the mascara wand has a ball like shape at the end so it doesn't miss an eye lash, and the moisturising cream is lovely and thick and feels like it's really hydrating my thirsty skin. The set is presented in a lovely box and would make for the ideal gift. Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The red lipstick shade is gorgeous and one of my f 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 30th November 2019 The red lipstick shade is gorgeous and one of my favourite mascaras is a nice present option. I’ve used the day cream for a while and find it goes well on my skin which can be prone to spots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really like the lovely packing of this set and i 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 28th November 2019 I really like the lovely packing of this set and it would make a really nice gift for any female. The products inside are really nice too. The cream has a lovely smell (like all Loreal creams) and a nice texture, which is easy to apply and absorbs very well. I haven't notice any difference to any wrinkles, but this might be due to me only using it for about a week so might see results after longer use. The mascara is very easy to apply and you only need one coat for the lasher to look longer and fuller. Also it doesn't smudge under your eyes which I found the case with many others. Would definitely purchase once this one runs out. Lastly I really love the lipstick, from the gorgeous red colour to the matt finish - definitely a new staple for me. So overall this is a great set and highly recommended! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

loved all the different items in this set, the lip 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 28th November 2019 loved all the different items in this set, the lipstick goes on well and the mascara really volumises my eyelashes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]