L'oreal Paris Beauty Icons Collection

5(41)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 11.50
£11.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • Icons Collection Gift Set for Her
  • An anti-ageing day cream, black mascara and red lipstick are beauty and skincare staples, and this Icons Collection Gift Set delivers them in one.
  • - The Revitalift Day Cream is enriched with Pro-Retinol and Fibrelastyl to improve skin's firmness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
  • - The Color Riche Lipstick in Haute Rouge is a classic red in one of our most moisturising matte formulas. It is packed with pure pigments for vivid colour and enriched with oils for comfort and hydration.
  • - The Volume Million Lashes Mascara in Black contains Millioniser brush to give lashes a fanned-out effect. The Excess Wiper removes excess mascara; no overload, no clumps.
  • Revitalift Day Cream: Germany
  • Color Riche Lipstick in Haute Rouge: France
  • Volume Million Lashes Mascara: Italy
  • A trio of L'Oreal Paris iconic products, for Skin, Eyes, and Lips
  • The perfect beauty gift for woman with classic taste

Information

Ingredients

Revitalift Day Cream: 782725 146, Aqua / Water, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Myristyl Myristate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Isopropyl Isostearate, Caprylic/Capric, Triglyceride, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Disodium EDTA, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine, Triethanolamine, Retinyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isobutane Isohexadecane, Myristic Acid, PEG-20, Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Oleate, Dimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B223562/2), Color Riche Lipstick in Haute Rouge: G902498, Dimethicone, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Phenyl Trimethicone, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Ozokerite, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Isostearyl Isostearate, Kaolin, Isohexadecane, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Nylon-12, Alumina, Polyethylene, Silica, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Geraniol, Aluminum Hydroxide, BHT, Magnesium Silicate, Benzyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Tin Oxide, Methyl-2-Octynoate, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Propyl Gallate, Citric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, [+/- May contain: CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Mica, CI 45380 / Red 22 Lake, CI 15850 / Red 7, CI 45410 / Red 28 Lake, CI 15985 / Yellow 6 Lake, CI 19140 / Yellow 5 Lake, CI 42090 / Blue 1 Lake, CI 75470 / Carmine], (F.I.L. B189857/1), Volume Million Lashes Mascara: Aqua / Water, Paraffin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Acacia Senegal / Acacia Senegal Gum, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, PEG/PPG-17/18 Dimethicone, Steareth-20, Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol, Sodium Polymethacrylate, Propylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Disodium EDTA, Polyquaternium-10, Soluble Collagen, Panthenol, Silica, Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate, Atelocollagen, [+/- May contain CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Mica, CI 75470 / Carmine, CI 77288 / Chromium Oxide Greens, CI 77289 / Chromium Hydroxide Green, CI 77007 / Ultramarines, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77510 / Ferric Ferrocyanide], Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Revitalift Day Cream.
  • Massage into clean, dry skin with circular motions every day.
  • Color Riche Lipstick.
  • Apply as needed to clean, dry lips.
  • Volume Million Lashes Mascara.
  • Apply to clean, dry lashes from root to tip.

41 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely set Nice products perfect gift for Christm

5 stars

Lovely set Nice products perfect gift for Christmas or birthday Or a nice treat for yourself [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I think this is a great little gift box. Three pro

5 stars

I think this is a great little gift box. Three products that everyone should have; moisturiser, mascara and a bold red lipstick. The moisturiser is really nice, it’s not too heavy on the skin or overly fragrant. The mascara is also really nice, it’s not overly volumising in my opinion but it fans the lashes out really well and is a true black colour, it also smells like honey which is a nice alternative to a chemical fragrance. The red lipstick is bold and long lasting, and it doesn’t dry your lips out either. The colour is like a red cherry, it has a pink undertone which I think will be really flattering on most people. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great gift set, full of classic L’Oréal items, w

5 stars

A great gift set, full of classic L’Oréal items, which are all full size products! The revitalift day cream is thick, creamy and great for hydrating dry skin. The red Matt lipstick is a great lipstick which stays on all evening. Mascara is a classic L’Oréal mascara. Coats every lash. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Iconic by name. Iconic by nature! This is literal

5 stars

Iconic by name. Iconic by nature! This is literally a mini selection of the best from L’Oreal. The revitalift is a face cream staple. Especially during the winter period when skin needs that extra nourishment. It’s thick creamy consistency does feel like you’re popping nutrients back into your skin. The volume mascara individually coats each lash. But my favourite is the colour riche lips. Full of moisture and lush rouge colour. I have never ever ever had a lipstick stay on as well as this one. Absolutely incredible! If I could give it 10 out of 5 I would! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this gift set! Cream for every day

5 stars

Absolutely love this gift set! Cream for every day use it’s very nice and the smell is very good! Mascara one of my favourite, beautiful lashes, and the lispstick always makes me feel nice! Lovely colour red! Thanks L’Oréal! Will recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I adore this gift set. The lipstick is a really po

5 stars

I adore this gift set. The lipstick is a really popping red colour, the mascara wand has a ball like shape at the end so it doesn't miss an eye lash, and the moisturising cream is lovely and thick and feels like it's really hydrating my thirsty skin. The set is presented in a lovely box and would make for the ideal gift. Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The red lipstick shade is gorgeous and one of my f

5 stars

The red lipstick shade is gorgeous and one of my favourite mascaras is a nice present option. I’ve used the day cream for a while and find it goes well on my skin which can be prone to spots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really like the lovely packing of this set and i

5 stars

I really like the lovely packing of this set and it would make a really nice gift for any female. The products inside are really nice too. The cream has a lovely smell (like all Loreal creams) and a nice texture, which is easy to apply and absorbs very well. I haven't notice any difference to any wrinkles, but this might be due to me only using it for about a week so might see results after longer use. The mascara is very easy to apply and you only need one coat for the lasher to look longer and fuller. Also it doesn't smudge under your eyes which I found the case with many others. Would definitely purchase once this one runs out. Lastly I really love the lipstick, from the gorgeous red colour to the matt finish - definitely a new staple for me. So overall this is a great set and highly recommended! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

loved all the different items in this set, the lip

5 stars

loved all the different items in this set, the lipstick goes on well and the mascara really volumises my eyelashes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The face cream makes a difference, and the red lip

5 stars

The face cream makes a difference, and the red lipstick and the mascara are more than enough to complete a simple but stylish look. The smell is great and all are easy to apply, gets me ready in minutes. Also, it's a great idea for a Christmas gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

