Lindt Excellence 45% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence 45% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G
£ 1.99
£2.49/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with 45% cocoa.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Excellence Milk 45% Cocoa Chocolate - luxury milk chocolate bar with rounded but distinct cocoa notes and hints of rich caramel.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar with high cocoa content.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • Available variations: Lindt Excellence Milk 45%, 55%, 65% Cocoa.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Milk 45% Cocoa Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with high cocoa content. Our Master Chocolatiers combine luxurious, smooth milk chocolate with well-rounded notes of cocoa and hints of deep caramel, to create the perfect blend of rich milk chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. The smooth texture and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt milk chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for Chocolate at Every Step from Bean to Bar
  • Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, best ingredients and finishing with perfection
  • More cocoa
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 45% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2380 kJ / 572 kcal
Fat 40 g
- of which saturates 25 g
Carbohydrate 41 g
- of which sugars 39 g
Protein 9,1 g
Salt 0,19 g

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A real treat

4 stars

A bar of chocolate doesn't last long in our house, and this was no exception! I don't usually buy Lindt (more a Galaxy girl!) and consider this brand a bit of a treat. The texture was smooth and creamy, and really moreish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Its just as delicious as expected

5 stars

Wanted something a bit stronger in flavour so opted for the 45% cocoa content bar. It's the usual creamy lindt milk chocolate, but with a stronger, darker flavour. I would recommend this to people who appreciate dark chocolate but wouldn't normally choose it over milk chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste!

5 stars

Excellence milk chocolate is so smooth and creamy I now won't buy anything else! It is a thin chocolate bar but the richness and taste mean you really do not need a big chunky bar at all, one square is sufficient to quiet my chocolate cravings (something that has never been known before). Nicely packaged in recyclable cardboard and a foil paper it really does keep the chocolate in optimum condition, and I find it keeps fresher for longer. This really is a chocolate bar that the whole family will enjoy - that is, if you can bare to share it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bitter Aftertaste

3 stars

This started off with a lovely smooth texture and pleasant milk chocolate taste, but then after taste was extremely bitter and ruined any further enjoyment of the bar. I shared it with two other adults and two children and not one of them wanted a second piece. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy chocolate

4 stars

Actually tastes like chocolate should do. Leaves a lovely lingering aftertaste too not too sweet not too bitter. I love the excellence range although it's very indulgent. Nice quality packaging too! The bars really do stand out to the rest of the chocolate on the shelf [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!!

5 stars

Well this didn’t last long in my house! It’s was delicious and both myself and 12 year old devoured it. We’ve bought more since trying it and is fast becoming our favourite chocolate, highly recommended this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So smooth and milky with a kick

5 stars

I wouldn't normally go for a product with such a large percentage of cocoa solids in but I am so glad I did! Wow the flavour is gorgeous, smooth with initially a more bitter flavour but then becoming so smooth and milky as it melts in the mouth. Definitely one to repurchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smooth taste high quality

5 stars

Love this chocolate, the taste is rich but not bitter, you can tell the quality even from smelling it, its so rich that just 2 or 3 squares is enough to satisfy your craving so a winner in my book will buy again!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

A big fan of chocolate, this looked really tasty. I think it’s a little thin for chocolate. However it tastes great, it’s got a great after taste and the cocoa really makes it taste rich. I think this chocolate tastes great, it’s different and makes a great treat. Would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich flavour

5 stars

I love llindt chocolates! What I like about this new chocolate is the milkiness and creaminess but with the coco flavours coming through. The packaging looks inviting and eye catching too which makes it a treat! And I've bought myself a few ready for Christmas too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

