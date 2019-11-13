Lindt Excellence 45% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G

A real treat
A bar of chocolate doesn't last long in our house, and this was no exception! I don't usually buy Lindt (more a Galaxy girl!) and consider this brand a bit of a treat. The texture was smooth and creamy, and really moreish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Its just as delicious as expected
Wanted something a bit stronger in flavour so opted for the 45% cocoa content bar. It's the usual creamy lindt milk chocolate, but with a stronger, darker flavour. I would recommend this to people who appreciate dark chocolate but wouldn't normally choose it over milk chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste!
Excellence milk chocolate is so smooth and creamy I now won't buy anything else! It is a thin chocolate bar but the richness and taste mean you really do not need a big chunky bar at all, one square is sufficient to quiet my chocolate cravings (something that has never been known before). Nicely packaged in recyclable cardboard and a foil paper it really does keep the chocolate in optimum condition, and I find it keeps fresher for longer. This really is a chocolate bar that the whole family will enjoy - that is, if you can bare to share it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bitter Aftertaste
This started off with a lovely smooth texture and pleasant milk chocolate taste, but then after taste was extremely bitter and ruined any further enjoyment of the bar. I shared it with two other adults and two children and not one of them wanted a second piece. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy chocolate
Actually tastes like chocolate should do. Leaves a lovely lingering aftertaste too not too sweet not too bitter. I love the excellence range although it's very indulgent. Nice quality packaging too! The bars really do stand out to the rest of the chocolate on the shelf [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!!
Well this didn’t last long in my house! It’s was delicious and both myself and 12 year old devoured it. We’ve bought more since trying it and is fast becoming our favourite chocolate, highly recommended this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So smooth and milky with a kick
I wouldn't normally go for a product with such a large percentage of cocoa solids in but I am so glad I did! Wow the flavour is gorgeous, smooth with initially a more bitter flavour but then becoming so smooth and milky as it melts in the mouth. Definitely one to repurchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smooth taste high quality
Love this chocolate, the taste is rich but not bitter, you can tell the quality even from smelling it, its so rich that just 2 or 3 squares is enough to satisfy your craving so a winner in my book will buy again!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tastes great
A big fan of chocolate, this looked really tasty. I think it’s a little thin for chocolate. However it tastes great, it’s got a great after taste and the cocoa really makes it taste rich. I think this chocolate tastes great, it’s different and makes a great treat. Would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich flavour
I love llindt chocolates! What I like about this new chocolate is the milkiness and creaminess but with the coco flavours coming through. The packaging looks inviting and eye catching too which makes it a treat! And I've bought myself a few ready for Christmas too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]