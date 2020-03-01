By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barrat Fizzy Dummies 200G

Barrat Fizzy Dummies 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums with a fizzy coating
  • Contents may vary.
  • Green Dot
  • Barratt® is a UK registered trademark of Tangerine Confectionery.
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Potato Starches, Modified Tapioca Starch, Water, Acids (Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Flavourings, Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  Choking Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1462kJ
-344kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 84.4g
of which sugars 60.7g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.51g

Safety information

View more safety information

Choking Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months.

