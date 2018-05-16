Vizulize Eye Wash 300Ml

Product Description
- Eye Wash
- Special formula with natural extracts exerting a soft and soothing effect on sensitive eyes.
- Vizulize Eye Wash:
- Revitalises tired eyes
- Lubricates sensitive eyes
- Gives relief to red and uncomfortable eyes resulting from smoky
- Environments, computer work and contact lens wear
- Formula
- Soft, isotonic solution containing: HPMC, Sodium Edetate 0.01%, PHMB 0.0001%.
- Your eye friendly formula
- Irrigates, soothes & refreshes
- Contact lens friendly
- Includes eye bath
- Moisture level
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Storage
Store between 5 and 30ºC.Avoid direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage
- 1. Rinse the eye bath with Eye Wash.
- 2. Fill the eye bath 1/3 full of Eye Wash solution.
- 3. Tilt your head slightly forward and hold the eye bath at the base.
- 4. Carefully position the eye bath over your eye.
- 5. Open your eye whilst slowly raising your head.
- 6. Very gently rock your head from side to side for at least 30 seconds. The Eye Wash should now wash over your eye.
- 7. Tilt head forward again and remove eye bath, discarding any remaining eyewash.
- 8. Repeat steps listed above from 2-7 for the other eye.
Warnings
- Important
- If the eye bath is going to be used by more than one person the eye bath should be sterilised between use.
- Close the bottle after use.
- Do not return used solution back to the bottle.
- If condition worsens, consult a specialist.
- Do not use of allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Use within 30 days of first opening.
- Do not use after expiration date.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- EMP Ltd,
- Rancliffe Avenue,
- Keyworth,
- Notts,
- NG12 5HY.
Return to
- EMP Ltd,
- Rancliffe Avenue,
- Keyworth,
- Notts,
- NG12 5HY.
- www.vizulize.info
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
Important If the eye bath is going to be used by more than one person the eye bath should be sterilised between use. Close the bottle after use. Do not return used solution back to the bottle. If condition worsens, consult a specialist. Do not use of allergic to any of the ingredients. Use within 30 days of first opening. Do not use after expiration date. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020