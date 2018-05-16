Stowford Press Mixed Berries Cider 4X440ml

Product Description
- Cider with fruit juices and fruit flavours.
- An award-winning bright and refreshing cider, blended with the richness of ripe mixed berries
- Contains sugars and sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before end please see base of pack.
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Intended for sharing. Best served chilled.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
- The Bounds,
- Much Marcle,
- Ledbury,
- Herefordshire.
- HR8 2NQ,
Return to
- H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
- The Bounds,
- Much Marcle,
- Ledbury,
- Herefordshire.
- HR8 2NQ,
- England.
- www.stowfordpress.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020