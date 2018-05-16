Blue Dragon Aromatic Thai Stir Fry 111G

Product Description
- Individual sachets of Holy Basil Sauce, Garlic and Ginger Paste and Dried Holy Basil
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- At Blue Dragon we are inspire by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Have you tried the rest of the range?
- Fiery Szechuan Pepper & Chilli Nutty Satay
- Authentic wok base sauce topping ingredients
- Chili rating - medium - 2
- Pack size: 111G
Information
Ingredients
Holy Basil Sauce (72%) (Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Acetate, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Chilli, Holy Basic (3.5%), Garlic (3%) Sugar, Thickener (E1442), Black Soy Sauce (Molasses, Water, Salt, Soybean, Wheat Flour), Yeast Extract, Bonito Extract (Fish), Potassium Chloride, Flavourings (E627, E631, E433), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder (0.5%), Salt, Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (E306)), Garlic and Ginger Paste (27%) (Garlic (7%), Ginger (5%), Pickled Garlic (4%), Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Ascorbic), Stabilizer (Xanthan Gum), Dried Holy Basil (1%)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Peanuts For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Serves 2
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 chicken breast, sliced
- Blue Dragon Wok Ingredients Stir Fry
- A handful of green beans, tenderstem broccoli and sliced red pepper.
- How to:
- Base: Get your wok or pan really hot and then add a splash of oil and stir fry your meat for 3-4 minutes. Add the Base of garlic and ginger paste and continue to stir fry for a further 1 -2 minutes.
- Sauce: Toss in your vegetables and heat for 1 -2 minutes, then stir in your Aromatic Thai Holy Basil Sauce and heat through for a further minute.
- Topping: Stir through your Topping of Dried Holy Basil, serve with rice or noodles and enjoy!
- If you've enjoyed our Wok Ingredients Aromatic Thai Holy Basil, why not try it with beef or prawns and mix up your choice of vegetables.
Number of uses
Average serving size 55g, average Servings per pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0196 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
111g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|502kJ/
|276kJ/
|-
|120kcal
|66kcal
|Fat
|6g
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|7.7g
|of which sugars
|7g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.72g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021