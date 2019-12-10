Brewdog Zombie Cake Praline Chocolate Porter 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Dark forces are at work in this devilishly good Praline Porter. Toffee and chocolate united and come a-knocking. Open up to layers of smooth roasty character, with notes of vanilla, mellow coffee and subtle nuttiness. And a bitter sweet cliffhanger finale. Zombie Cake - grab a slice
- 10C refund at SA/NT collection depots in state/territory or purchase.
- Craft beer for the people
- Pack size: 330ml
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Lactose (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Yeast, Vanilla, Hops, Honey
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Alcohol Units
1.65
ABV
5% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cold.
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled by:
- BrewDog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland (Ecosse),
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- BrewDog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland (Ecosse),
- AB41 8BX.
- Visit us at brewdog.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
