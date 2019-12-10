By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Zombie Cake Praline Chocolate Porter 330Ml

Brewdog Zombie Cake Praline Chocolate Porter 330Ml
Product Description

  Beer
  Dark forces are at work in this devilishly good Praline Porter. Toffee and chocolate united and come a-knocking. Open up to layers of smooth roasty character, with notes of vanilla, mellow coffee and subtle nuttiness. And a bitter sweet cliffhanger finale. Zombie Cake - grab a slice
  10C refund at SA/NT collection depots in state/territory or purchase.
  Craft beer for the people
  Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Lactose (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Yeast, Vanilla, Hops, Honey

Allergy Information

  Contains: Barley, Milk

Alcohol Units

1.65

ABV

5% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland (Ecosse),
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland (Ecosse),
  • AB41 8BX.
  • Visit us at brewdog.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

