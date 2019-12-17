By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Haddock Fillets White Wine & Onion Sauce 260G

3(12)Write a review
£ 3.50
£13.47/kg

Offer

Per portion (138g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy707kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.79g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Haddock fillets with a mustard and white wine sauce made with spring onion.
  • No prep, no fuss perfect bake bag
  • Cook in 4 mins
  • With whole fillet
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (83%), Water, Butter (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Spring Onion, Rice Starch, White Wine, Ground Mustard, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Wheat Flour, Natural Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)#, Fish Gelatine, Spices, #Lecithin is used to help the Sauce Blend with the Fish Juices on cooking, it is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
To serve: Remove the bag from the oven/microwave, shake gently.
Tear or cut the end of the bag with scissors.
Be careful! The bag and contents will be very hot.
Fish comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and so do ovens and microwaves, so while you'll always get a tasty fish dish the shape of fillet and sauce quantity may also vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat the oven.
190°C Fan 170°C Gas Mark 5 30 mins
Place the bag containing the fish on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Do not pierce the bag,
Cook for the required time.
Two or more portions may require longer time.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (138g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ514kJ707kJ
- kcal123kcal169kcal
Fat 5.7g7.9g
- of which Saturates 3.8g5.3g
Carbohydrate 1.8g2.4g
- of which Sugars 0.8g1.1g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 16g22g
Salt 0.57g0.79g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Not good

2 stars

Not enough sauce by a long way.. Will not bye again ..What ever happend to your cod and haddock in butter sauce Birds eye!! it cannot be found anywhere..

A bit fishy....

3 stars

Had expected this to have a thick, creamy sauce, based on the picture in which it appears to stick to the fish. It is actually more just like a butter, so all just melts into the liquid from the fish. Nice enough but not what I was expecting; not sauce as such just a pool of flavoured liquid.

good test

3 stars

I bought this to try as I'm 6 weeks post throat cancer, looking for something easy to eat with sause. The test was good but a lack of sauce (no more them a table spoon) made the fish dry after 2 mouth fulls, hade to add water so I could finish it all.

Consistently fabulous !

5 stars

This is the quality of fish that I never receive at restaurant level...so I no longer bother !.... Birdseye, you've really got it right with this one....well I suppose you've been doing it long enough and practice does make perfect. Beautifully prepared, very convenient to cook in our Halogen oven and consistently 100% excellent every time. Well done guys !

Love this, but two snags

5 stars

Although these are expensive, I love them (and the salmon in sauce). They are so convenient, cook in the microwave in two or three minutes, and taste great. I can understand some saying they are small portions, but I don't eat much anyway, so they are perfect for me. Only two criticisms. The box - with just two in - is huge, two boxes will half fill a freezer shelf ! So I thought I'd just keep the packets in the freezer. Guess what? The packets aren't labelled with what it is. The cooking instructions, with blurb praising the product, is there, but not the contents, so you have to peer through the packet to identify it.

Odd flavoured sauce

1 stars

Bought these as a freezer standby and oven cooked following instructions on the packet. I was so disappointed in the rather tough texture of the fish, but the sauce tasted sweet and nothing like white wine and spring onion. Sorry Birdseye, just not very nice!

Disappointed

2 stars

Good flavour to the fish but very small portions. This was even the view of my partner who is very serious as regards portion control. The picture on the box was misleading and had it been more representative, we would not have bought this product. The sauce lacked any impact. Definitely not worth the money on the basis of our experience

Terrible

1 stars

I bought this product thinking this would be a nice change. Was really looking forward to this but was disgusted to see that one pack had no sauce on at all and when both were cooked so much water came out of the fish that the little bit of sauce that was on top of the other pack just disappeared in the water so ended up with two very small pieces of haddock with no sauce. Will never try this product again. Would have rated this product as a 0 score if it would have allowed.

Fish with a Great Sauce

5 stars

Good sized portion, love the sauce. So handy to have a lovely fish dish ready to cook straight from the freezer. Tastes as good as it looks !

please Bring back the Trays scrap the bags !!!!!!

2 stars

I love this Flavour in fact I like them all but now where we had had the trays in the past recently its the bags...... please bring back the trays as the bags just make everything watery if you cook it right in the trays the fish is still cooked to perfection opaque not over done and the sauces thickens nicely with 2 tpbs of water

