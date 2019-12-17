Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Haddock Fillets White Wine & Onion Sauce 260G

Not good 2 stars A Tesco Customer9th December 2019 Not enough sauce by a long way.. Will not bye again ..What ever happend to your cod and haddock in butter sauce Birds eye!! it cannot be found anywhere.. Report

A bit fishy.... 3 stars A Tesco Customer10th September 2019 Had expected this to have a thick, creamy sauce, based on the picture in which it appears to stick to the fish. It is actually more just like a butter, so all just melts into the liquid from the fish. Nice enough but not what I was expecting; not sauce as such just a pool of flavoured liquid.

good test 3 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 3rd April 2019 I bought this to try as I'm 6 weeks post throat cancer, looking for something easy to eat with sause. The test was good but a lack of sauce (no more them a table spoon) made the fish dry after 2 mouth fulls, hade to add water so I could finish it all.

Consistently fabulous ! 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 24th January 2019 This is the quality of fish that I never receive at restaurant level...so I no longer bother !.... Birdseye, you've really got it right with this one....well I suppose you've been doing it long enough and practice does make perfect. Beautifully prepared, very convenient to cook in our Halogen oven and consistently 100% excellent every time. Well done guys !

Love this, but two snags 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 24th September 2018 Although these are expensive, I love them (and the salmon in sauce). They are so convenient, cook in the microwave in two or three minutes, and taste great. I can understand some saying they are small portions, but I don't eat much anyway, so they are perfect for me. Only two criticisms. The box - with just two in - is huge, two boxes will half fill a freezer shelf ! So I thought I'd just keep the packets in the freezer. Guess what? The packets aren't labelled with what it is. The cooking instructions, with blurb praising the product, is there, but not the contents, so you have to peer through the packet to identify it.

Odd flavoured sauce 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 31st August 2018 Bought these as a freezer standby and oven cooked following instructions on the packet. I was so disappointed in the rather tough texture of the fish, but the sauce tasted sweet and nothing like white wine and spring onion. Sorry Birdseye, just not very nice!

Disappointed 2 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 9th March 2018 Good flavour to the fish but very small portions. This was even the view of my partner who is very serious as regards portion control. The picture on the box was misleading and had it been more representative, we would not have bought this product. The sauce lacked any impact. Definitely not worth the money on the basis of our experience

Terrible 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 13th February 2018 I bought this product thinking this would be a nice change. Was really looking forward to this but was disgusted to see that one pack had no sauce on at all and when both were cooked so much water came out of the fish that the little bit of sauce that was on top of the other pack just disappeared in the water so ended up with two very small pieces of haddock with no sauce. Will never try this product again. Would have rated this product as a 0 score if it would have allowed.

Fish with a Great Sauce 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 4th October 2017 Good sized portion, love the sauce. So handy to have a lovely fish dish ready to cook straight from the freezer. Tastes as good as it looks !