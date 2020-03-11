By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Nourishing Coconut Hot Oil 4X15ml

4.5(46)Write a review
Vo5 Nourishing Coconut Hot Oil 4X15ml
£ 5.00
£8.34/100ml

Offer

  • At VO5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self-expression
  • Give your dry and damaged hair a boost of nourishment with this intensive, Coconut scented pre-wash treatment from VO5. Designed to restore healthy looking shine & softness while infusing an exotic coconut aroma, this hot oil has a non greasy finish & is suitable for coloured hair.
  • To help protect against the damage caused by heat styling and daily brushing, the VO5 hot oil penetrates deeply within the hair to:
  • • Reduce breakage from brushing by up to 60%*
  • • Seek out & bind to the weak areas of every strand
  • • Remove 75% more chlorine than shampooing alone
  • VO5 Nourishing Coconut Hot Oil is a versatile treatment and is ideal to use in either the daytime or evening.
  • HOW TO USE:
  • Remove 1 tube from the carton. Warm the unopened tube under hot water from your bath or shower.
  • USE BEFORE SHAMPOOING. Make hair wet & massage the contents of the tube from root to tip and leave on for up to a minute. That is all it takes. Do not exceed application time as this may lead to irritation.
  • Rinse your hair & scalp thoroughly. Shampoo as normal & condition only if needed.
  • Rinse, dry & style your way.
  • *hot oil treatment vs. non-conditioning shampoo
  • WARNING: Use only as directed. Do not exceed application time. Can cause severe irritation. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact rinse thoroughly with water for 15 minutes. If irritation persists consult a physician.
  • If you liked VO5 Nourishing Coconut Hot Oil, be sure to check out the other VO5 styling products in the full range to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further!
  • Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your very best hair styling tips.
  • VO5: for hair play whatever your style
  • For more style and music inspiration, follow VO5 on social.
  • At VO5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression
  • VO5 Nourishing Coconut Hot Oil gives your dry and damaged hair a boost of nourishment
  • It also helps protect against damage caused by heat styling tools
  • Intensive nourishment for damaged hair
  • Heat Defence
  • VO5: for hair play whatever your style
  • Pack size: 60ML

Information

Ingredients

Enriched with an essential 5 oil blend: avocado oil, apricot oil, grape seed oil, jojoba oil, rosemary leaf oil

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • Use only as directed. Do not exceed application time. Can cause severe irritation. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact rinse thoroughly with water for 15 min. If irritation persist consult a physician

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

4 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Use only as directed. Do not exceed application time. Can cause severe irritation. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact rinse thoroughly with water for 15 min. If irritation persist consult a physician

46 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice product

5 stars

I was expecting this product to make my hair to feel oily as it's called hot oil, but it was actually very pleasant to use and felt more like a shampoo. It left my hair soft and shiny. It could mean in a conveniently sized tube. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell

4 stars

I am in love with this product. It has left my hair feeling so nice, nourished and shiny. I also love the coconut smell it leaves in my hair. I hope to use this regularly to strengthen the condition of my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oil and shine

3 stars

I have been trying this out for a month and I thought it was ok for what it did. I love the smell of the product but I didn't feel it made any difference to my hair. I feel the oil left too much residue on my hair after using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth

5 stars

Hot oil is fabulous for when your hair feels dry from blow drying, washing it frequently etc - it takes away that "straw-like feeling from your hair. My hair felt so smooth and soft after the first use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from the past

5 stars

I used to buy these years ago. You used to have to stand them in hot water to heat them up. They've moved into 2018 now! Left my hair feeling lovely. Not too overpowering with the coconut smell which I liked [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made Combing Much Easier

4 stars

I normally use pure coconut oil which I apply to my hair before washing. I have curly hair and therefore it is important to use coconut oil before combing my hair through, as it loosens the knots. I was really impressed with the hot oil, it really loosened my curls and made my hair feel silky smooth before washing it. My hair looked bouncy and full of life once I had conditioned it. I definitely will continue to use hot oil instead from now on, as it is easier to apply and makes my hair look healthier after the wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glossy hair

4 stars

My hair is fairly damaged and dry. After first use my hair felt/looked glossy and was full of volume. Normally when using oily hair treatments I would need to wash my hair more than normal as it would appear greasy, surprisingly that didn’t happen with this product, very impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better than others iv tried

4 stars

I wasn't sure what to expect with these as iv used oils before and they where horrible. I like that fact you just needed to run them under water to make them hot. I was sure if they would make my hair greasy but they didn't it felt nice and soft afterward. Ideal for a quick fix [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

hair is so soft

4 stars

I never usually try hair masks or creams as I'm afraid of them making my hair greasy. My hair is quite dry and damaged and this mask has made my hair feel nourished and the most soft it has been in a while. It also smells really good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice soft hair

4 stars

I remember using this product years ago but it has definitely gotten better. Hair is super soft two days later. Gave new life to my tired bleached hair, better than other leave in conditioner products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

