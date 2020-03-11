Vo5 Nourishing Coconut Hot Oil 4X15ml

Nice product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th May 2019 I was expecting this product to make my hair to feel oily as it's called hot oil, but it was actually very pleasant to use and felt more like a shampoo. It left my hair soft and shiny. It could mean in a conveniently sized tube. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2019 I am in love with this product. It has left my hair feeling so nice, nourished and shiny. I also love the coconut smell it leaves in my hair. I hope to use this regularly to strengthen the condition of my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oil and shine 3 stars Review from unilever.com 20th February 2019 I have been trying this out for a month and I thought it was ok for what it did. I love the smell of the product but I didn't feel it made any difference to my hair. I feel the oil left too much residue on my hair after using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th November 2018 Hot oil is fabulous for when your hair feels dry from blow drying, washing it frequently etc - it takes away that "straw-like feeling from your hair. My hair felt so smooth and soft after the first use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from the past 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th November 2018 I used to buy these years ago. You used to have to stand them in hot water to heat them up. They've moved into 2018 now! Left my hair feeling lovely. Not too overpowering with the coconut smell which I liked [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made Combing Much Easier 4 stars Review from unilever.com 12th November 2018 I normally use pure coconut oil which I apply to my hair before washing. I have curly hair and therefore it is important to use coconut oil before combing my hair through, as it loosens the knots. I was really impressed with the hot oil, it really loosened my curls and made my hair feel silky smooth before washing it. My hair looked bouncy and full of life once I had conditioned it. I definitely will continue to use hot oil instead from now on, as it is easier to apply and makes my hair look healthier after the wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glossy hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th November 2018 My hair is fairly damaged and dry. After first use my hair felt/looked glossy and was full of volume. Normally when using oily hair treatments I would need to wash my hair more than normal as it would appear greasy, surprisingly that didn’t happen with this product, very impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better than others iv tried 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th November 2018 I wasn't sure what to expect with these as iv used oils before and they where horrible. I like that fact you just needed to run them under water to make them hot. I was sure if they would make my hair greasy but they didn't it felt nice and soft afterward. Ideal for a quick fix [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

hair is so soft 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th November 2018 I never usually try hair masks or creams as I'm afraid of them making my hair greasy. My hair is quite dry and damaged and this mask has made my hair feel nourished and the most soft it has been in a while. It also smells really good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]