Love Beauty & Planet Brown Shea Butter Cleansing Conditioner 500Ml

Bad cleanser and bad conditioner 1 stars Review from unilever.com 15th September 2019 I followed the instructions on this not to use shampoo and after drying it felt claggy and heavy so I had to wash again using shampoo. I used this as the conditioner and my hair is feeling dry, limp and in need of some moisture. Won’t be using again

lovely healthy hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th August 2019 this conditioner has done amazing for my hair its normally dull and dry but now it feels soft and silky and has a lovely shine to it. the fragrance of it isn't to strong either smells lovely and u dnt need to use loads of it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2019 Love the bottle and label design so simple but very informative and helpful plus with the pump lid helps me use less of the product. The product smells absolutely amazing and left my hair feeling great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky fresh hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2019 I love this product. Firstly the smell is amazing and makes my hair smell so luxurious. The smell lasts a good few days and keeps it feeling fresh in between washes. I love that this is free of all the usual bad stuff used in hair care products and it shows. My hair has less frizz and build up and seems more manageable. The product is also cruelty free and vegan which is important to a lot of people these days, me included. I sometimes use this without using shampoo and it does a great job. I'm going to purchase the matching shampoo and I expect that will be just as good. Want to try all the different smells! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Impressed 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2019 I have huge, thick, wavy hair that is just a nightmare to maintain. Too much moisture and it's too heavy to form waves, too little and it turns frizzy unmanageable. This product is a great halfway between shampoo and conditioner which makes it perfect for every day. My hair is surprisingly soft and so light I even got a curl, not just a wave. It helps that I adore the scent of sandalwood. I'm converted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good conditioner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 I really prefer to use products which are ethical, so I was really pleased to see that this conditioner was both cruelty free and vegan! It has a lovely smell and I love the big size of the bottle, as I have long and thick hair which requires lots of product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Needs a lot of rinsing 3 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 I thought this would save time as it basically serves as shampoo and conditioner together, hence the name cleansing conditioner. However, it needs so much more rinsing than I'm used to, which not only takes a lot of time but uses a lot more water. This product feels like a false economy in a lot of ways. I think I would probably use it only once a month as a treat. Its a shame as the concept is wonderful. The bottle is absolutely huge, the formula is lovely a creamy and the scent is just divine. I have long (down to my waist), thick and frizzy/dry hair, and it leaves my ends feeling a little softer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 Feels and smells nice on her. Making it nourished and moisturised. The smell is absolutely diving and packaging looks smashing too. Would highly recommend to try if looking for a change in the hair products you use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 This conditioner has a light and gentle scent. It is easy to apply and washes out of your hair nicely. It leaves your hair feeling smooth and soft. I have naturally quite oily skin but it hasn’t made my hair go overly greasy (unlike some other conditioners I have used). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]