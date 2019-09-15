By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Love Beauty & Planet Brown Shea Butter Cleansing Conditioner 500Ml

4.5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Love Beauty & Planet Brown Shea Butter Cleansing Conditioner 500Ml
£ 9.00
£1.80/100ml
  • Here’s something that can do two things together - clean and hydrate. Designed for hair that is prone to dryness, our sulfate-free Happy and Hydrated Gentle Cleansing Conditioner softly dissolves grease and build-up and also gives your hair luxurious bounce.
  • Consider this as a one stop shop for your hair, Love Beauty and Planet Happy and Hydrated cleansing conditioner cleanses as well as hydrates. It doesn't lather too much because the cleansing is gentle so do not wait for that. Use it either in place of a shampoo and conditioner on specific days when you do not want to wash your hair with a regular shampoo, or periods when you need to wash too many times a week.
  • We've formulated our Happy and Hydrated Gentle Cleansing Conditioner with Shea Butter. It protects your hair against harsh climate or dryness by sealing in its natural moisture for lush, plush hair that’s totally restored.
  • Paired with ethically sourced Australian sandalwood, our luscious conditioner exudes a harmonious scent of creamy, exotic and woody balsamic notes.
  • We source our shea nuts from Ghana and Burkina Faso, where farming is key to the community. This shea butter is made according to long standing traditions, first melted over a wood fire and then cooled overnight.
  • Love Beauty and Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. Here’s how…
  • Powerful & Passionate: Our special bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are filled with fabulous formulas that deliver brilliant care for your hair and body. They’re 100% recyclable too!
  • Goodies & Goodness: Each of our collections is infused with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world and are vegan-friendly too.
  • Scents & Sensibility: Our carefully chosen fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs which help support the livelihoods of the local partners who harvest our wonderful ingredients.
  • Carbon Conscious & Caring: We want a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. So we’re tracking our CO2 emissions at every step of production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • Don't let hair dehydration give you a bad hair day with Love Beauty and Planet Happy and Hydrated Shea Butter & Sandalwood Cleansing Conditioner.
  • This nourishing conditioner is infused with Organic Coconut Oil.
  • Infused with Shea Butter, this hydrating cleansing conditioner will surround your hair with delicate scents of Australian Sandalwood Oil.
  • This one step conditioner cleanses your hair while retaining natural oils, leaving your hair soft, silky and hydrated.
  • YES Vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant based cleansers, YES Natural Ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastics.
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Cetearyl Alcohol Behentrimonium Chloride Cocos Nucifera Oil Parfum Dipropylene Glycol Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer Disodium EDTA Magnesium Nitrate Butyrospermum Parkii Butter Sodium Hydroxide Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Methylchloroisothiazolinone Magnesium Chloride Sodium Benzoate Methylisothiazolinone Coumarin

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Wet hair, spread evenly on the scalp and hair lengths. Massage using finger tips for a few minutes, go easy on the tap. It won't lather so don't wait for that. No shampoo and conditioner needed

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

32 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bad cleanser and bad conditioner

1 stars

I followed the instructions on this not to use shampoo and after drying it felt claggy and heavy so I had to wash again using shampoo. I used this as the conditioner and my hair is feeling dry, limp and in need of some moisture. Won’t be using again

lovely healthy hair

4 stars

this conditioner has done amazing for my hair its normally dull and dry but now it feels soft and silky and has a lovely shine to it. the fragrance of it isn't to strong either smells lovely and u dnt need to use loads of it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Love the bottle and label design so simple but very informative and helpful plus with the pump lid helps me use less of the product. The product smells absolutely amazing and left my hair feeling great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky fresh hair

5 stars

I love this product. Firstly the smell is amazing and makes my hair smell so luxurious. The smell lasts a good few days and keeps it feeling fresh in between washes. I love that this is free of all the usual bad stuff used in hair care products and it shows. My hair has less frizz and build up and seems more manageable. The product is also cruelty free and vegan which is important to a lot of people these days, me included. I sometimes use this without using shampoo and it does a great job. I'm going to purchase the matching shampoo and I expect that will be just as good. Want to try all the different smells! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Impressed

4 stars

I have huge, thick, wavy hair that is just a nightmare to maintain. Too much moisture and it's too heavy to form waves, too little and it turns frizzy unmanageable. This product is a great halfway between shampoo and conditioner which makes it perfect for every day. My hair is surprisingly soft and so light I even got a curl, not just a wave. It helps that I adore the scent of sandalwood. I'm converted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good conditioner

4 stars

I really prefer to use products which are ethical, so I was really pleased to see that this conditioner was both cruelty free and vegan! It has a lovely smell and I love the big size of the bottle, as I have long and thick hair which requires lots of product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Needs a lot of rinsing

3 stars

I thought this would save time as it basically serves as shampoo and conditioner together, hence the name cleansing conditioner. However, it needs so much more rinsing than I'm used to, which not only takes a lot of time but uses a lot more water. This product feels like a false economy in a lot of ways. I think I would probably use it only once a month as a treat. Its a shame as the concept is wonderful. The bottle is absolutely huge, the formula is lovely a creamy and the scent is just divine. I have long (down to my waist), thick and frizzy/dry hair, and it leaves my ends feeling a little softer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

5 stars

Feels and smells nice on her. Making it nourished and moisturised. The smell is absolutely diving and packaging looks smashing too. Would highly recommend to try if looking for a change in the hair products you use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner

4 stars

This conditioner has a light and gentle scent. It is easy to apply and washes out of your hair nicely. It leaves your hair feeling smooth and soft. I have naturally quite oily skin but it hasn’t made my hair go overly greasy (unlike some other conditioners I have used). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells incredible and leave you hair shiny

5 stars

Really loved this new cleansing conditioner, the smell is amazing and leaves your hair incredibly soft and shiny, I highly recommend it, you can smell the conditioner on your hair throughout the day also which is really nice, it is vegan also. This really seems a high quality conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here