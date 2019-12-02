Love Beauty & Planet Pink Rose & Murumuru Conditioner Mask 300Ml

WOW - 10/10 isn't enough 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd December 2019 I don't write reviews, but my LORD. This stuff is incredible. I was gifted this by work for my birthday and I'd never used a hair mask before but I'm obsessed with how luscious my hair feels after using this, even after washing it too! 10/10!

Incredible 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2019 A fabulous product I use every wash due to having highlights. It leaves hair feeling smooth and residue free. I don’t know what I’d do without the product.

Great smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th September 2019 I liked the product, the smell was really nice and so was the texture. I apply it on my dump hair and left in on for 30min under the sun so the heat opens the pores and the products can though the haire better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I love the packaging being in a pot like that is so much easier when your in the shower it's easy to open. The product smells amazing and my hair Instantly felt moisturised. A little product goes a long way to! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th August 2019 This has a great smell and gives a lovely shine to the hair! I use it once or twice a week as more of a deep conditioning treatment, it only takes a few more minutes but really makes my hair feel and look healthy. It's far too heavy for an everyday/every other day wash [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous hair mask leaves hair looking & smelling great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2019 Love this hair mask. It is so very easy to use, I leave it on as long as possible sometimes 30 minutes and sometimes for thoroughly good condition over night. It leaves hair beautifully soft, bouncy and shiny. The scent is a lovely delicate floral which is light pink in colour, it feels like a treat to use. I use it once a week to nourish my hair and it gives amazing results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Scentsational Smelling Hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 Blooming Strength and Shine Muru Muru Butter and Rose 2 Minute Magic Mask is a mask that leaves your hair smelling absolutely gorgeous and feeling soft and nourished after use. If you like quick working hair masks then this one is for you as you only leave it in for a few minutes. I personally prefer hair masks that have to be left in for longer as my hair type is afro and needs a good amount of moisture and nourishment. The mask does not leave any residue on the hair and is easily washed out. You only apply this from mid-length to the ends of the hair which I personally don’t like as I want a product that nourishes my scalp and my hair from the roots. I would have given this 5 stars but due to the length of time you leave it on for and the fact you do not apply it from the roots I have given it 4. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works wonders 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2019 This hair mask worked so good on my hair in only few minutes my hair became silky, soft, shiny and strong. After rinsing with water I could already feel how nice to touch it was my hair, they felt so soft and like touching silk. After drying with towel it was so easy to brush my hair like it was never as I always had problems brushing my hair after washing but this mask just changed everything to positive side. When hair got dry they still felt silky, soft and nice to touch. Also this hair mask got nice long lasting scent. I will buy it again and use it always. I do recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results after 1st use 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2019 I have really long and thick hair that is curly also and if I don't use the right hair care it gets lots of split ends and really dry too . So I have to always be aware of the best products to buy so I can achieve good results! I dont lime to go to the hair dresser to get my hair cut as they always cut more than they should ! Since I started using this my hair is really smooth and the curls are so beautiful after my hair is dry ! No signs of split ends which im very keen as I dont have to go to get my hair cut ! Smells amazing also ! Which is a bonus on top of all the visible benefits [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]