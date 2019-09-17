Love Beauty & Planet Brown Shea Butter Conditioner Hydration 400Ml

Great product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th September 2019 I always stick to the same shampoo and conditioner. I tried this one as I've heard good things. This shampoo made my hair so soft and smell so good. Some bits felt a wee bit greasy but overall great conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 Got this a month ago and my hair has never felt better. Very hydrating even for my bleached damaged hair. Absolutely love the fact it's vegan and ethically sourced. It contains no parabens or silicones which is useful as I sometimes wear hair extensions. Will definitely purchase again.

Lovely product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd August 2019 I have been using this product for a couple of weeks and really like it. It smells amazing and the fragrance lasts on my hair too once dried which is great. After washing my hair was lovely and soft and it was easy to brush through. After drying my hair was also still very soft and didn't seem as wavy as normal so it was quicker and easier to dry it. I would definitely recommend this product to others and would buy it again as it is excellent.

Smells delicious and leaves my hair silky 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 I love this conditioner - it smells amazing and after each wash my hair feels silky, soft and smooth. I will definitely be buying this again as it is really great value for what it does. Five stars from me!

Vegan 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2019 Love that this product is vegan and natural ingredients. The bottle isn't too user friendly in the shower, I can imagine nearing the end of the bottle it being an pain to use. After the first wash I wasn't too impressed, conditioner has a gentle smell, not too over powering. I started to notice a difference to my hair after a few washes, my roots and majority of my hair is shiny and feels healthy but hasn't done much for my drier ends.

Great conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2019 This conditioner is wonderful - it is a good consistency, not too thin, and helps to dentangle the hair! The smell is also really nice! Great that it's good for the planet too. Decent sized bottle! Great.

A real treat 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2019 I think this is a lovely product. The packaging is nice and looks great on my bathside unlike most other shampoos and conditioners which I would rather hide in the cupboard. The smell was nice too although I would say it was sweeter than I expected, seeing sandalwood on there tends to imply a less sweet scent. Even so, very nice conditioner.

Love this brand!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 This conditioner is one of the best conditioners I've ever used. It's so silky and smells lush and leaves my hair feeling so soft and silky. One if the best brands I have used and very environmentally conscious and natural.

Great conditioner for tangle free hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 I have been using this conditioner for several weeks and it is fantastic at keeping my hair soft, supple and easy to maintain. I love the smell and texture. My only issue is that it is almost too thick so I have had to use a lot of it to cover my hair fully (shoulder length thick hair). But, having said that it is a great product and I love the results so much that it will be my go to conditioner in the future.