Love Beauty & Planet Brown Shea Butter Conditioner Hydration 400Ml

4.5(23)Write a review
image 1 of Love Beauty & Planet Brown Shea Butter Conditioner Hydration 400Ml
£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml
  • Feeling dry? We've got just the thing to butter you up. Our Happy and Hydrated Conditioner, specially designed for hair that’s prone to dryness, seals moisture into your strands and gently conditions hair for supreme moisture and enhanced definition with smoothness. If you have curly hair, the moisturisation of this product is a blessing.
  • And while you're at it, indulge yourself in fragrances infused with ethically sourced Australian Sandalwood. Our conditioner exudes a harmonious scent with creamy, exotic and woody balsamic notes.
  • We source our shea nuts from Ghana and Burkina Faso, where farming is key to the community. This Shea Butter is made according to long standing traditions, first melted over a wood fire and then cooled overnight.
  • Love Beauty and Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. Here’s how…
  • Powerful & Passionate: Our special bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are filled with fabulous formulas that deliver brilliant care for your hair and body. They’re 100% recyclable too!
  • Goodies & Goodness: Each of our collections is infused with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world and are vegan-friendly too.
  • Scents & Sensibility: Our carefully chosen fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs which help support the livelihoods of the local partners who harvest our wonderful ingredients.
  • Carbon Conscious & Caring: We want a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. So we’re tracking our CO2 emissions at every step of production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • Don't let hair dehydration give you a bad hair day with Love Beauty and Planet Happy and Hydrated Shea Butter & Sandalwood Conditioner.
  • Our Purposeful Hydration Conditioner is infused with Organic Coconut Oil for hair.
  • Infused with Shea Butter, this hydrating conditioner will surround your hair with the delicate scents of Australian Sandalwood Oil.
  • This conditioner hydrates for lusciously moisturised hair.
  • YES Vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant based cleansers, YES Natural Ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastics.
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Cetearyl Alcohol Behentrimonium Chloride Cocos Nucifera Oil Parfum Dipropylene Glycol Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer Disodium EDTA Magnesium Nitrate Butyrospermum Parkii Butter Sodium Hydroxide Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Methylchloroisothiazolinone Magnesium Chloride Sodium Benzoate Methylisothiazolinone Coumarin

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: You know it - after shampooing, spread through your gorgeous wet locks, avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

23 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great product

4 stars

I always stick to the same shampoo and conditioner. I tried this one as I've heard good things. This shampoo made my hair so soft and smell so good. Some bits felt a wee bit greasy but overall great conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful product

5 stars

Got this a month ago and my hair has never felt better. Very hydrating even for my bleached damaged hair. Absolutely love the fact it’s vegan and ethically sourced. It contains no parabens or silicones which is useful as I sometimes wear hair extensions. Will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

5 stars

I have been using this product for a couple of weeks and really like it. It smells amazing and the fragrance lasts on my hair too once dried which is great. After washing my hair was lovely and soft and it was easy to brush through. After drying my hair was also still very soft and didn't seem as wavy as normal so it was quicker and easier to dry it. I would definitely recommend this product to others and would buy it again as it is excellent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells delicious and leaves my hair silky

5 stars

I love this conditioner - it smells amazing and after each wash my hair feels silky, soft and smooth. I will definitely be buying this again as it is really great value for what it does. Five stars from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vegan

3 stars

Love that this product is vegan and natural ingredients. The bottle isn’t too user friendly in the shower, I can imagine nearing the end of the bottle it being an pain to use. After the first wash I wasn’t too impressed, conditioner has a gentle smell, not too over powering. I started to notice a difference to my hair after a few washes, my roots and majority of my hair is shiny and feels healthy but hasn’t done much for my drier ends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner

5 stars

This conditioner is wonderful - it is a good consistency, not too thin, and helps to dentangle the hair! The smell is also really nice! Great that it's good for the planet too. Decent sized bottle! Great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A real treat

5 stars

I think this is a lovely product. The packaging is nice and looks great on my bathside unlike most other shampoos and conditioners which I would rather hide in the cupboard. The smell was nice too although I would say it was sweeter than I expected, seeing sandalwood on there tends to imply a less sweet scent. Even so, very nice conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this brand!!

5 stars

This conditioner is one of the best conditioners I’ve ever used. It’s so silky and smells lush and leaves my hair feeling so soft and silky. One if the best brands I have used and very environmentally conscious and natural. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner for tangle free hair

5 stars

I have been using this conditioner for several weeks and it is fantastic at keeping my hair soft, supple and easy to maintain. I love the smell and texture. My only issue is that it is almost too thick so I have had to use a lot of it to cover my hair fully (shoulder length thick hair). But, having said that it is a great product and I love the results so much that it will be my go to conditioner in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love my smoothly hair

5 stars

Heard so many good reviews about "Love Beauty & Planet ".So,while food shopping in my local supermarket,saw products from this brand on their shelf. After taking a while deciding which product is good for my kind of hair,i bought a 400ml bottle of the "Happy and Hydrated Shea Butter & Sandalwood Oil Conditioner". As i needed to wash my hair that day,i was really excited to try my new conditioner.After washing,i was really happy with the way my hair felt.It was so soft,so smooth and smelled so very nice. Normally my hair is quite dry and frizzy but after using this conditioner,it really changed the way my hair looks like.Love my hair very much now. I'm really impressed with this product,its really good value for money and is really good too.Love that their products respect our health and our planet. Already looking forward to buy the shampoo next and will surely buy and try the rest of their range. Definitely recommend this product and the brand to everyone :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

