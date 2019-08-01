By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Repair Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(29)Write a review
£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml
  • Give your locks some love with our supremely hydrating Love Beauty and Planet Hope and Repair Conditioner. This range will help give your hair vibrant shine you’ll love.
  • Specially formulated with coconut oil, this generous conditioner gently nourishes and visibly repairs, giving your hair all it needs to keep flowing strong and free. The coconut tree is called the “Tree of Life” in the Philippines. Coconut oil is known to be hydrating. This coconut oil takes the place of silicones - an ingredient that sits in conditioner formulas to enhance the smoothness of hair. So you get the same soft and nourished feel but the magic is through coconut oil.
  • Each bottle will indulge your senses with a burst of Ylang Ylang freshness. Adored by perfumers for its lively solar tones, we love ylang ylang because its floral, jasmine-like scent adds overtures of fruit and spice to this delicate fragrance.
  • Love Beauty and Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. Here’s how…
  • Powerful & Passionate: Our special bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are filled with fabulous formulas that deliver brilliant care for your hair and body. They’re 100% recyclable too!
  • Goodies & Goodness: Each of our collections is infused with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world and are vegan-friendly too.
  • Scents & Sensibility: Our carefully chosen fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs which help support the livelihoods of the local partners who harvest our wonderful ingredients.
  • Carbon Conscious & Caring: We want a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. So we’re tracking our CO2 emissions at every step of production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • There is hope for damaged hair with Love Beauty and Planet Hope and Repair Coconut Oil & Ylang Ylang Conditioner
  • Our Hope and Repair Conditioner is infused with organic coconut oil for hair
  • Let your hair bask in the early morning freshnesss of Ylang Ylang flower oil
  • This coconut oil-infused conditioner nourishes while helping to prevent hair breakage and split ends for smooth and healthy-looking tresses
  • YES Vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant based cleansers, YES natural ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastics.
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Cetearyl Alcohol Behentrimonium Chloride Cocos Nucifera Oil Parfum Dipropylene Glycol Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer Disodium EDTA Magnesium Nitrate Sodium Hydroxide Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Methylchloroisothiazolinone Magnesium Chloride Sodium Benzoate Methylisothiazolinone Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Salicylate Limonene Linalool

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: You know it - after shampooing, spread through your gorgeous wet locks, avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells lovely

4 stars

I love the smell of this. I love that it is made with the environment in mind. The bottle is made from recycled materials and is 94% biodegradable formula. And is vegan friendly if you want vegan friendly products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioning power!

5 stars

I absolutely love this amazing conditioning bottle which contains coconut extract. The bottle is very handy to use and no spillage is seen. The product itself is the perfect thickness and consistency. It works deep into the scalp and moisturizes and nourishes it. Very easy to rinse and my hairs are easy to detangle and beautifully conditioned. It’s definitely a keeper!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells delicious

5 stars

Not only is the packaging pretty but also has a press lid which is so helpful for me as I struggle sometimes opening the flip tops because of arthritis in my hands. It smells absolutely delicious and so creamy in texture and leaves my hair so shiny and nourished and less frizz. And finally I love the fact it’s vegan, made of recycled materials, no parabens, silicons or colourants. Highly recommend this hair conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wasn't the best conditioner

3 stars

I've used this for just over a week now and found that after washing my hair it was knotty and hard to get a brush through. I have used VEGAN hair products before and found they were much better. Also found it had no real smell to it, so wouldn't purchase this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow

5 stars

This smells absolutely heavenly!!!! The coconut aroma is fantastic!!! The conditioner is thick and creamy and feels great when you apply it, my hair felt so soft and smelt gorgeous!!! I wish I had a perfume that smelt exactly like this ,, I absolutely LOVE it xxx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

love the fragrance!

4 stars

This conditioner looks like a really high end conditioner. Its bottle is beautifully designed and tells you exactly what is in this product. As soon as I opened the bottle and put some into my hands, I could instantly smell the fragrance, coconut being the strongest. I love coconut smells, really nice!! This conditioner spreads easily through the hair, I do have short hair so didn't really need a lot, but when I used it on my daughters very thick, long hair I needed quite a bit. As soon as I had rinsed off the product the hair felt much smoother, softer and smelling lovely! I was expecting it to work better on knots/tangles which it didn't do very well in this area. (my reason for knocking 1 star off) I would buy again because it leaves the hair smelling gorgeous for hours after and feeling nice and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

5 stars

I’m really happy I tried this! The fragrance is lovely and makes my hair smell amazing! I love that it is very natural and it hasn’t been testing on animals which I is very nice to know! The bottle is also recycled. Wouldn’t defiantly buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very satisfied

5 stars

I have tried different conditioners that are to help with damaged hair before, but this one is definitely my number 1. From the first time I used this conditioner my hair was left feeling very soft and nourished. My hair was easier to style than normal. My hair shines where before it was dull and looked rather lifeless. I am very pleased with this conditioner. It really helps your hair get back to health, and it smells amazing. The fragrance stayed in my hair until the next wash. I would definitely recommend this conditioner for anyone who is looking for something to help with dry and damaged hair. You will end up with soft, shiny, great looking hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditionier

5 stars

Coconut Oil & Ylang Ylang Conditioner Hope and Repair is absolutely awesome. The smell is just spectacular & I am totally in love with this brand & conditioner. The product is creamy and smooth and leaves your hair feeling soft and shiny. Lastly, it is a drugstore product so it is easily accessible and affordable. I will be buying this product again.  [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely aroma

5 stars

My hair is very dry due to colouring and blow drying, so I am always looking out for hair care products that would make the hair look and feel smoother, shinier and healthier. I have used Hope and Repair conditioner for several times now and I like it. It is not a miracle product that reverses all the damage done, but for the price the conditioner is worth it. The smell is gorgeous and I wake up in the morning with the lovely aroma on my pillow ☺️ Hair is soft, manageable and brushes well. The conditioner does not weigh the hair down and, if not styled, accents my natural waves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

