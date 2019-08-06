Love Beauty & Planet Blue Coconut Volume Conditioner 400Ml

Fantastic conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2019 I got this conditioner 2 weeks ago instead of my usual brand it smells absolutely amazing and leaves hair feeling really really soft and fresh I love the way it left my hair smelling. It really did add volume to my hair stopped it looking limp. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 First of all, I would like to note that it is a vegan conditioner. A handy bottle with 100% recycled materials. It contains coconut oil and coconut water so it smells nice. If someone likes the smell of coconut, he will certainly be satisfied. The conditioner does not contain parabens or other silicones. Already after the first application, I saw that my hair was different, lighter, softer. Conditioner nicely spreads on the hair leaving a scent of the coconuts. My hair has become more moisturized and volumised. I very recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely lush! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2019 This conditioner is absolutely lush!!! It smells out of this world even for 2days after washing and conditioning it! Makes hair feel and look so healthy and full! Deffo love this stuff....so much that I went and bought the shampoo and more conditioner x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me 1 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2019 The product does not have volume and bounce as a conditioner. This is probably because it is vegan and does not have all the additives like normal conditioners. It did not make any difference to my hair whatsoever. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great vegan treat for the hair! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2019 This conditioner smells divine! I love using it on my hair, it’s perfectly thick and my hair feels soft and revitalised when dried. Its so shiny too! It’s great that this is a vegan product and comes in a 100% recycled bottle. I feel that the product is doing its bit for me and I’m doing my bit for the planet! I can’t wait to try other products in this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luscious locks 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2019 This is one of the most delicious smelling conditioners I have ever come across! After the first use it left my hair feeling so soft and smelling divine. Once my 8 & 10 year olds smelt it I had to start hiding it as they wanted to use it every time With some conditioners I find sometimes they leave your hair soft but too soft and flyaway that i find it hard to style, especially with having short hair, but this still leaves me able to style and get the look I want . I’ve also found that I don’t need to use as much product as with other conditioners I’ve previously used Would defo recommend and can’t wait to try the other delicious smells [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2019 Wow what's not to like , its vegan friendly , no chemicals, amazing smell of coconut, really making my hair feel so soft I also put some on my ends after my shower love it, will need to try other products from this range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny and bouncy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 I'm not too keen on most after hair wash conditioners because they kind of weigh my hair down but this is different, so far I'm pleased with the results. Smells absolutely divine the scent of coconut lingers around for a long time, leaving my dull hair lightweight, smooth and sleek, easy to comb through, healthy looking and shiny. Doesn't take too long to wash out either which is a big bonus when I'm in a rush. Very generous size bottle and a little goes long way, I sure will be enjoying this conditioner for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells incredible 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2019 So far so good. Smells great, nice texture and doesn’t leave hair with any residue. Perfect for my keratin treated hair as can’t use any sulphites or parabens so always buy fully chemical free products. Going to buy the shampoo to try them together [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]