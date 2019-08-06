By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Love Beauty & Planet Blue Coconut Volume Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(30)Write a review
£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Volume & Bounty Conditioner
  • How can you make a little difference every day in your shower?
  • There is a clue in our name Love Beauty & Planet
  • Join us to find new ways to love and give back at www.lovebeautyandplanet.com
  • A volumising cocktail for lavish bountiful hair.
  • Love Beauty and Planet Volume & Bounty Conditioner is infused with Coconut Water and rich Mimosa Flower (sounds like brunch, right?), which gives your hair a luxurious boost of volume and strength.
  • Coconut water helps replenish and hydrate hair, whilst leaving it voluminous, soft and gorgeously glossy without weighing it down.
  • Infused with ethically sourced Moroccan Mimosa Flower, you'll experience powerful, rich and lasting green floral notes with distinct undertones of powdery honey and a fruity raspberry cassis.
  • What's more, this conditioner is made with plant-based detanglers and has no parabens, silicones or colourants. Packed into recycled bottles and 100% Vegan, it helps make both you and the planet a little more beautiful every day.
  • Planet
  • At Love Beauty and Planet, our goal is a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. We've started our journey by loading our products with goodness and packing it in recycled bottles. Our delicate scents are infused with natural and ethically sourced oils and extracts.
  • Volume and strength for fine hair & acts of love for our planet
  • 94% biodegradable formula
  • Ethically sourced mimosa
  • Natural coconut water
  • Organic coconut oil
  • With plant based detanglers
  • No silicones, parabens and colourants
  • Suitable for vegans
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Nitrate, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Cocos Nucifera Water, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Methylisothiazolinone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • You know it - after shampooing, spread through your gorgeous wet locks, avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.
  • www.unilever.com
  • UK 0800 085 1548
  • IE 1850 404 060

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water.

30 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic conditioner

5 stars

I got this conditioner 2 weeks ago instead of my usual brand it smells absolutely amazing and leaves hair feeling really really soft and fresh I love the way it left my hair smelling. It really did add volume to my hair stopped it looking limp. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

First of all, I would like to note that it is a vegan conditioner. A handy bottle with 100% recycled materials. It contains coconut oil and coconut water so it smells nice. If someone likes the smell of coconut, he will certainly be satisfied. The conditioner does not contain parabens or other silicones. Already after the first application, I saw that my hair was different, lighter, softer. Conditioner nicely spreads on the hair leaving a scent of the coconuts. My hair has become more moisturized and volumised. I very recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely lush!

5 stars

This conditioner is absolutely lush!!! It smells out of this world even for 2days after washing and conditioning it! Makes hair feel and look so healthy and full! Deffo love this stuff....so much that I went and bought the shampoo and more conditioner x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me

1 stars

The product does not have volume and bounce as a conditioner. This is probably because it is vegan and does not have all the additives like normal conditioners. It did not make any difference to my hair whatsoever. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great vegan treat for the hair!

5 stars

This conditioner smells divine! I love using it on my hair, it’s perfectly thick and my hair feels soft and revitalised when dried. Its so shiny too! It’s great that this is a vegan product and comes in a 100% recycled bottle. I feel that the product is doing its bit for me and I’m doing my bit for the planet! I can’t wait to try other products in this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luscious locks

5 stars

This is one of the most delicious smelling conditioners I have ever come across! After the first use it left my hair feeling so soft and smelling divine. Once my 8 & 10 year olds smelt it I had to start hiding it as they wanted to use it every time With some conditioners I find sometimes they leave your hair soft but too soft and flyaway that i find it hard to style, especially with having short hair, but this still leaves me able to style and get the look I want . I’ve also found that I don’t need to use as much product as with other conditioners I’ve previously used Would defo recommend and can’t wait to try the other delicious smells [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner

5 stars

Wow what's not to like , its vegan friendly , no chemicals, amazing smell of coconut, really making my hair feel so soft I also put some on my ends after my shower love it, will need to try other products from this range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny and bouncy

5 stars

I'm not too keen on most after hair wash conditioners because they kind of weigh my hair down but this is different, so far I'm pleased with the results. Smells absolutely divine the scent of coconut lingers around for a long time, leaving my dull hair lightweight, smooth and sleek, easy to comb through, healthy looking and shiny. Doesn't take too long to wash out either which is a big bonus when I'm in a rush. Very generous size bottle and a little goes long way, I sure will be enjoying this conditioner for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells incredible

5 stars

So far so good. Smells great, nice texture and doesn’t leave hair with any residue. Perfect for my keratin treated hair as can’t use any sulphites or parabens so always buy fully chemical free products. Going to buy the shampoo to try them together [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

4 stars

This smells absolutely great! The solution is thick and luxurious, and left my hair feeling really nourished - which was perfect after having hair prone to drying. The ingredients are really friendly, and good for the environment which is a thumbs up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

