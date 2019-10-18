Love Beauty & Planet Pink Rose & Murumuru Colour Conditioner 400Ml

Eco friendly hair care. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th October 2019 It ticks all the boxes as far as animal and planet friendliness is concerned. Don’t be put off by the smoked effect of the plastic bottle (a side effect of recycling plastics) as the contents are lovely. The bottle has lasted ages and the product is really thick with a gorgeous scent; really olde worlde rose aroma. Great on my thick and wavy hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best conditioner I've used in a long time! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 It really is the best conditioner I've come across, and notice a huge difference in my hair since using this product and it smells absolutely amazing!! Its makes my hair feel really soft and conditioned, and smells gorgeous even days afterwards. My hair feels less dry and improved the quality. I'll be trying out the other product line too, very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful scent of roses. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2019 What can I say about this conditioner? It is simply gorgeous. It's thick, silky and has the most beautiful aroma of garden roses. It glides easily through the hair helping to de tangle with your fingers. I left it on for around 3 minutes to get the optimum care and conditioning treatment. If I'm leaving my hair curly I don't fully rinse so it helps to separate my curls. It's a luscious conditioner and I fully recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I loved the product . The hair feels lush , it is a very good size and smells great too and of rose aswell . The texture is lovely and the feel is great . Definitely recommending to the friends and family . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th August 2019 Makes my hair feel super soft. The colour is a lot more vibrant and it smells amazingly good! I totally love the size of the bottle too, very good value for money for the amount of product you get. Overall 5/5 stars [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous smell leaves hair smooth and silky 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2019 Great size, great smell not too potent or overwhelming and the smell lasts a few days. its left my hair super shiny and soft really pleased, I think this is good value for the amount that you get and the quality. also pleased with the ingredients of this, and the packaging is gorgeous! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 First time using the Blooming Colour Muru Muru Butter and Rose Conditioner and it smells really nice I used it and left it on my hair for 5 minuets then washed it off after I had dried my hair my hair felt so soft and smelled so nice I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful scented conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 This conditioner does what it says on the tin. Made from natural ingredients, it smells so beautiful and made my hair lovely and silky smooth. Stopped it being so frizzy and really tamed my hair. It helped detangle my knotty hair and provided much needed moisture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ethically perfect!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 How amazing to find an ethical conditioner that is perfect in every way! As we all need to do a little more to help our planet it’s expected to cut a few corners with products and find a reduction in quality. Love Beauty and Planet have proved that this is not always the case! The consistency was just right and it gave a really good coverage. Muru Muru Butter and rose scent was divine. It was delicate and subtle and perfectly balanced. After use my hair felt like silk! I can honestly say that I had not expected it to be as good as other conditioners out there that are not so ethically aware, I was totally wrong!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]