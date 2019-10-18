By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(34)Write a review
Love Beauty & Planet Pink Rose & Murumuru Colour Conditioner 400Ml
£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml
  • Here’s something to brighten your day. Nobody likes fading colours! Love Beauty and Planet Blooming Colour Conditioner, formulated with organic Muru Muru butter sustainably sourced from Brazil, sinks into hair to give you a nourishing boost of hydration and keep colour treated hair radiant and healthy-looking. Muru Muru is a lot like coconut oil. It comes from the white fat found in the nuts of the Amazonian Muru Muru palm tree. This fat is known to be deeply moisturising and helps nourish, soften and protect. Our vegan conditioner is also infused with ethically sourced rose absolute from Bulgaria. This hair conditioner exudes a rich, warm, floral rose experience. In this fragrance, the natural vibrancy of the rose notes is enhanced by the juicy freshness of red berries, delivering an intensely feminine and refreshing ambiance in your shower. For best results pair with our Muru Muru Butter & Rose Blooming Colour shampoo for colour-treated hair.
  • Love Beauty & Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. This also applies to our hair products. Here’s how…
  • - Bottles of our hair products are recyclable and made from 100% recycled materials.
  • - Each of our collections is vegan-friendly and infused with organic and sustainable ingredients.
  • - Our fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs that support local partners.
  • - We’re tracking our CO2 emissions throughout production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • Care for and keep your colour treated hair vibrant with Love Beauty and Planet Blooming Colour Conditioner with Muru Muru Butter & Rose
  • Our conditioner for colour treated hair is infused with Organic Coconut Oil for nourishment
  • Infused with Muru Muru Butter, this conditioner for colour treated hair care keeps colour vibrant and is infused with the freshness of handpicked Bulgarian Rose Petals
  • This conditioner moisturises colour treated hair for a healthy looking gloss
  • YES vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant-based cleansers, YES with natural ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastic
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love with our hair products that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Cetearyl Alcohol Behentrimonium Chloride Cocos Nucifera Oil Parfum Dipropylene Glycol Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer Disodium EDTA Magnesium Nitrate Astrocaryum Murumuru Seed Butter Sodium Hydroxide Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Methylchloroisothiazolinone Magnesium Chloride Sodium Benzoate Methylisothiazolinone Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil Tocopherol Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Salicylate Geraniol Linalool

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • After shampooing, spread through your gorgeous wet locks, avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs rinse immediately with waterIf eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs rinse immediately with water

34 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Eco friendly hair care.

4 stars

It ticks all the boxes as far as animal and planet friendliness is concerned. Don’t be put off by the smoked effect of the plastic bottle (a side effect of recycling plastics) as the contents are lovely. The bottle has lasted ages and the product is really thick with a gorgeous scent; really olde worlde rose aroma. Great on my thick and wavy hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best conditioner I've used in a long time!

5 stars

It really is the best conditioner I've come across, and notice a huge difference in my hair since using this product and it smells absolutely amazing!! Its makes my hair feel really soft and conditioned, and smells gorgeous even days afterwards. My hair feels less dry and improved the quality. I'll be trying out the other product line too, very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful scent of roses.

5 stars

What can I say about this conditioner? It is simply gorgeous. It's thick, silky and has the most beautiful aroma of garden roses. It glides easily through the hair helping to de tangle with your fingers. I left it on for around 3 minutes to get the optimum care and conditioning treatment. If I'm leaving my hair curly I don't fully rinse so it helps to separate my curls. It's a luscious conditioner and I fully recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful smell

5 stars

I loved the product . The hair feels lush , it is a very good size and smells great too and of rose aswell . The texture is lovely and the feel is great . Definitely recommending to the friends and family . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Makes my hair feel super soft. The colour is a lot more vibrant and it smells amazingly good! I totally love the size of the bottle too, very good value for money for the amount of product you get. Overall 5/5 stars [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous smell leaves hair smooth and silky

5 stars

Great size, great smell not too potent or overwhelming and the smell lasts a few days. its left my hair super shiny and soft really pleased, I think this is good value for the amount that you get and the quality. also pleased with the ingredients of this, and the packaging is gorgeous! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

First time using the Blooming Colour Muru Muru Butter and Rose Conditioner and it smells really nice I used it and left it on my hair for 5 minuets then washed it off after I had dried my hair my hair felt so soft and smelled so nice I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful scented conditioner

5 stars

This conditioner does what it says on the tin. Made from natural ingredients, it smells so beautiful and made my hair lovely and silky smooth. Stopped it being so frizzy and really tamed my hair. It helped detangle my knotty hair and provided much needed moisture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ethically perfect!!

5 stars

How amazing to find an ethical conditioner that is perfect in every way! As we all need to do a little more to help our planet it’s expected to cut a few corners with products and find a reduction in quality. Love Beauty and Planet have proved that this is not always the case! The consistency was just right and it gave a really good coverage. Muru Muru Butter and rose scent was divine. It was delicate and subtle and perfectly balanced. After use my hair felt like silk! I can honestly say that I had not expected it to be as good as other conditioners out there that are not so ethically aware, I was totally wrong!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting scent

4 stars

I got this conditioner to try, I used it after my usual shampoo. It has a very floral smell about it and distributed through my hair well. I towel dried my hair as normal then finished off with the hair dryer. Every time I moved my hair I could smell the conditioner which was nice. I felt it weighed my hair down a little more than normal, meaning I needed to wash it agin the next day but it didn’t effect the finish of my hair for the day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

