Dove Silver Care Shampoo 250Ml

Recommended by my hair dresser
With three blondes in the house we loved this product. My hairdresser had already suggested using a purple toning shampoo especially over the summer. This met all my expectations for a dove product. Bonus was that I often didn’t need conditioner either and my hair was still well behaved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very rich
This shampoo is very rich and I only use it once a week, having said that it leaves my hair feeling soft and nourished. The shampoo seems to take some of the yellowness out of my grey hair making it look more natural and there is certainly no trace of purple anywhere. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
Thought I would try this shampoo as I had heard about this through friends and they recommend it so I got some to try, when I tried it was a bit shocked when it came out purple I thought my hair would turn purple but it didn’t thankfully hair felt good afterwards so I will definitely get this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Stands out
I'm happy with product, leaves my hair soft and silky and smooth, I normally stick to same shampoo, so glad I tried this as will now continue to use this shampoo, I will very highly recommend to others, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really does lighten hair
I'm quite impressed with Dove Silver Care Hair Shampoo. My looked brassy yellow and was straw like. Well it isn't anymore thanks to this shampoo. It feels a looks and smells better, I will continue using it now I know it actually does lighten/brighten hair. It's now looking it's best strong and healthy. I recommend this hair product to anyone who hasn't yet gave it a go. I think it's s case of more you use it it gets lighter after every wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Very purple pigmented shampoo that doesn’t stain your hands! Hair felt lovely afterwards and no real need to condition like with most shampoos. Made my dyed grey/silver hair look lovely and took away some of the brassy ness in my roots [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love Dove
After trying many shampoos for colour treated hair I was so relieved when I found Dove had produced The silver hair care shampoo . I use their other products so was hopeful that their shampoo would live up to my expectations and I wasn’t disappointed. It is the only shampoo I have found that prevents my colour from fading whilst not leaving my hair brittle and dry in the process. In fact my hair feels like it has been restored to its natural condition , silky , shiny and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Didn’t realise this existed until now
Didn’t know dove had such a relevant product until now. It’s difficult finding a product like this tailored to natural grey or platinum blonde hair as opposed to dyed hair. Leaves hair feeling silky and bouncy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Exceeded expectations
This product arrived very quickly and not only did I like the shape of the bottle it smelt lovely. Not only would I buy this product again I would definitely recommend it to friends. It made my hair shine and my family said it made my hair shine and my hair was very soft after using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really does work
After a few times of using it I did notice a change in my colour and it smells nice as well. My hair is brighter and not so brassy yellow looking. My hair was looking dull and straw like until I tried Dove Silver Care Shampoo. I'm very happy with the result and will continue to use it. Every blonde woman out there that dies her hair blonde should have this in the bathroom it really is good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]