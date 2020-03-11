Dove Silver Care Shampoo 250Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • New Dove Silver Care premium shampoo is tailored nourishment, crafted as a shampoo for grey hair and a shampoo for blonde hair, for keeping your vibrant colour. Our nourishing shampoo has a superior nourishing formula infused with pearl extract and violet toning pigment to neutralise/smooth brassy tones, keeping your hair shine. Nourish your hair whilst preventing hair damage for colour treated hair, with our purple shampoo for mature hair or ageing hair. Enhancing the radiant shine for beautiful and healthy hair. You were wondering why purple dye is used for removing the yellow hue in the hair? Well, purple and yellow are complementary colors. For that reason, purple can be used to reduce the yellow color. Leaving a small amount of dye on the hair strands which creates a temporal (not visible) glow. Reducing the yellow tone temporarily, and with every use it enhances the shine of your natural or coloured grey hair. For a beautiful look with Dove Silver shampoo. At Dove we are dedicated to providing superior nourishment solutions for hair. That is why we create our products with 2-way care, to provide both instant and long-term results. How to use this Dove shampoo.. Apply to wet hair, gently lather and rinse.
  • New Dove Silver Care premium shampoo is tailored nourishment for mature hair or ageing hair.
  • A nourishing shampoo with a superior nourishing formula infused with pearl extract and violet toning pigment to neutralise/smooth brassy tones.
  • Nourish your hair whilst preventing hair damage for colour treated hair, with our purple shampoo.
  • Enhancing the radiant shine for beautiful and healthy hair.
  • With every use it enhances the shine of your natural or coloured grey hair.
  • How to use this Dove shampoo.. Apply to wet hair, gently lather and rinse.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Parfum, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-6, Silica, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Limonene, Linalool, CI 60730

France

  • Avoid contact with eyes, if contact occurs rinse thoroughly with water

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

250 ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Recommended by my hair dresser

5 stars

With three blondes in the house we loved this product. My hairdresser had already suggested using a purple toning shampoo especially over the summer. This met all my expectations for a dove product. Bonus was that I often didn’t need conditioner either and my hair was still well behaved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very rich

4 stars

This shampoo is very rich and I only use it once a week, having said that it leaves my hair feeling soft and nourished. The shampoo seems to take some of the yellowness out of my grey hair making it look more natural and there is certainly no trace of purple anywhere. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Thought I would try this shampoo as I had heard about this through friends and they recommend it so I got some to try, when I tried it was a bit shocked when it came out purple I thought my hair would turn purple but it didn’t thankfully hair felt good afterwards so I will definitely get this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stands out

5 stars

I'm happy with product, leaves my hair soft and silky and smooth, I normally stick to same shampoo, so glad I tried this as will now continue to use this shampoo, I will very highly recommend to others, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really does lighten hair

5 stars

I'm quite impressed with Dove Silver Care Hair Shampoo. My looked brassy yellow and was straw like. Well it isn't anymore thanks to this shampoo. It feels a looks and smells better, I will continue using it now I know it actually does lighten/brighten hair. It's now looking it's best strong and healthy. I recommend this hair product to anyone who hasn't yet gave it a go. I think it's s case of more you use it it gets lighter after every wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

Very purple pigmented shampoo that doesn’t stain your hands! Hair felt lovely afterwards and no real need to condition like with most shampoos. Made my dyed grey/silver hair look lovely and took away some of the brassy ness in my roots [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love Dove

5 stars

After trying many shampoos for colour treated hair I was so relieved when I found Dove had produced The silver hair care shampoo . I use their other products so was hopeful that their shampoo would live up to my expectations and I wasn’t disappointed. It is the only shampoo I have found that prevents my colour from fading whilst not leaving my hair brittle and dry in the process. In fact my hair feels like it has been restored to its natural condition , silky , shiny and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn’t realise this existed until now

4 stars

Didn’t know dove had such a relevant product until now. It’s difficult finding a product like this tailored to natural grey or platinum blonde hair as opposed to dyed hair. Leaves hair feeling silky and bouncy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Exceeded expectations

5 stars

This product arrived very quickly and not only did I like the shape of the bottle it smelt lovely. Not only would I buy this product again I would definitely recommend it to friends. It made my hair shine and my family said it made my hair shine and my hair was very soft after using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really does work

5 stars

After a few times of using it I did notice a change in my colour and it smells nice as well. My hair is brighter and not so brassy yellow looking. My hair was looking dull and straw like until I tried Dove Silver Care Shampoo. I'm very happy with the result and will continue to use it. Every blonde woman out there that dies her hair blonde should have this in the bathroom it really is good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

