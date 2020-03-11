Dove Silver Care Shampoo 250Ml

Recommended by my hair dresser 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th October 2019 With three blondes in the house we loved this product. My hairdresser had already suggested using a purple toning shampoo especially over the summer. This met all my expectations for a dove product. Bonus was that I often didn’t need conditioner either and my hair was still well behaved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very rich 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 This shampoo is very rich and I only use it once a week, having said that it leaves my hair feeling soft and nourished. The shampoo seems to take some of the yellowness out of my grey hair making it look more natural and there is certainly no trace of purple anywhere.

Lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 Thought I would try this shampoo as I had heard about this through friends and they recommend it so I got some to try, when I tried it was a bit shocked when it came out purple I thought my hair would turn purple but it didn't thankfully hair felt good afterwards so I will definitely get this again

Stands out 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I'm happy with product, leaves my hair soft and silky and smooth, I normally stick to same shampoo, so glad I tried this as will now continue to use this shampoo, I will very highly recommend to others,

Really does lighten hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I'm quite impressed with Dove Silver Care Hair Shampoo. My looked brassy yellow and was straw like. Well it isn't anymore thanks to this shampoo. It feels a looks and smells better, I will continue using it now I know it actually does lighten/brighten hair. It's now looking it's best strong and healthy. I recommend this hair product to anyone who hasn't yet gave it a go. I think it's s case of more you use it it gets lighter after every wash.

Great! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th August 2019 Very purple pigmented shampoo that doesn't stain your hands! Hair felt lovely afterwards and no real need to condition like with most shampoos. Made my dyed grey/silver hair look lovely and took away some of the brassy ness in my roots

Absolutely love Dove 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th August 2019 After trying many shampoos for colour treated hair I was so relieved when I found Dove had produced The silver hair care shampoo . I use their other products so was hopeful that their shampoo would live up to my expectations and I wasn't disappointed. It is the only shampoo I have found that prevents my colour from fading whilst not leaving my hair brittle and dry in the process. In fact my hair feels like it has been restored to its natural condition , silky , shiny and manageable.

Didn't realise this existed until now 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th August 2019 Didn't know dove had such a relevant product until now. It's difficult finding a product like this tailored to natural grey or platinum blonde hair as opposed to dyed hair. Leaves hair feeling silky and bouncy

Exceeded expectations 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th August 2019 This product arrived very quickly and not only did I like the shape of the bottle it smelt lovely. Not only would I buy this product again I would definitely recommend it to friends. It made my hair shine and my family said it made my hair shine and my hair was very soft after using it.