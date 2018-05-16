Alberto Balsam Mango Shampoo 350Ml

- This Mango & Passionfruit shampoo has been especially formulated to help prevent breakage and strengthen your locks, leaving hair moisturised and smooth. It uses most of the same ingredients you''ll find in higher priced brands, but at a great price which means you can afford to look glamorous every day!
- Hair smells as good as it feels!
- Helps prevent breakage and strengthens your locks
- With strengthening pro-vitamin B5
- For normal or dry hair
- Pack size: 350ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Benzophenone-4, Bisabolol, Citric acid, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl alcohol, Mangifera Indica Juice, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Parfum, Passiflora Edulis Fruit Extract, Polyquaternium-10, PPG-12, Propylene glycol, Sodium acetate, Sodium benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-9, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005
Storage
null
Produce of
Germany
Warnings
- Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
350 ℮
Safety information
Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020