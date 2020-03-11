Dove Nourishing Oil Light Conditioner 350Ml

Great texture 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th September 2019 Feels like heaven on your hair . I always use a conditioner on my hair esp now I'm getting a little older and I found this dove nourishing oil conditioner absolutely great my hair looks and feels so soft . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for hair that needs some love 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2019 I wasn't 100% sure about this (with oil in the name - was it going to be a weird consistency?) but it was fine. Here's the thing though - I suspect this is more a of 'my hair needs some love' rather than a 'use everyday' type of conditioner. I have thick hair that's in relatively good health. When I first used it, it felt fine. My hair was soft, though I wouldn't have said it was any different than my regular conditioner. But the next day my hair was greasier than normal - I wasn't super impressed (I usually only wash my hair every few days!) But then I got my hair coloured, awkwardly not at my usual salon and my hair was struggling! I used it afterwards and for sure it helped I think. So - I guess it's good for hair that needs some love, but I wouldn't use it everyday. Also - I didn't love the smell (it was a bit overpowering with the perfume). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Greatly repairs dry and brittle hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I bought this as the shop was out of my current conditioner. I was attracted to the fact that it was an oil based conditioner but was light as oil can be nourishing but can be heavy on the hair. I had brittle hair from recently getting highlights. This nourished my scalp and my hair. This shampoo rescued my hair. I would definitely buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky Soft Hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2019 I have been using this for a couple of weeks now. I normally have dry frizzy hair but this conditioner left my hair so soft and silky. Unlike other brands you don’t need a lot of the conditioner either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair smells and feels lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2019 With it having the word oil in the name I wasn’t sure what to expect but the consistency of the conditioner was lovely not runny and not to thick you can’t get out of bottle. The smell is lovely like a fresh summers day. My hair which is bleached and coloured to the max felt really lovely and soft afterwards and gave you that hair bounce when you walk [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my hair so soft! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th July 2019 I believe that this conditioner is new, and as such I couldnt wait to see what results it would leave. My hair is colour treated, so it takes a lot to get it nice and soft and looking in good condition. The conditioner had a light fragrance which I really liked, as it wasnt over powering and smelt quite natural. It was really easy to apply and rinsed out of my hair well. I didnt use any heat protection spray or other products after I had washed my hair so I could see how well it had worked. Once I had blow dryed my hair, it was lovely and soft, and had a light sheen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th July 2019 Packaging is attractive and the product is good too. Nice smell and consistency. Made my hair feel good even as a i wash it a lot as i swim a lot. Would continue to use and buy this product. Product doesnt leave hair feeling greasy like some others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft & silky 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2019 I tried this out a month ago, and it's really nice, I have short hair but can feel how soft it has made it, so for someone with long hair this would be lovely and make your hair really soft and silky, smells good too, would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Liquid gold, great smell, smooth locks 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2019 I really like this conditioner, I have very curly course dry hair and this was a little bit of affordable luxury on it. The colour like gold with a beautiful scent, and a little goes a long way. It smoothed my hair our brilliantly giving it a little bit of much needed TLC. I think this is brilliant value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]