Dove Nourishing Oil Light Conditioner 350Ml

4.5(31)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Nourishing Oil Light Conditioner 350Ml
£ 3.00
£0.86/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Nourishing Oil Light Conditioner. Many of us will do anything to have the appearance of shiny hair. Looking for frizzy hair products to overcome dry hair. Our Dove conditioner for dry hair effectively reaches the driest parts of hair. Reviving radiant shine from the 1st wash*, by using our shine conditioner you can achieve the look you want. Our Dove dry oil conditioner has a unique blend of weightless Nutri Oils, immediately helping to eliminate frizz with our detangling conditioner, while deeply nourishing from within. So, hair is supremely soft with your conditioner for shine, and manageable with the properties of this nourishing conditioner. Every time you use it, your hair is smooth, less frizzy and beautiful. At Dove we understand you may be looking for products for ageing hair. And in order to overcome mature hair, we have created this conditioner for shiny hair, that restores the shine back into your hair. We are dedicated to providing superior nourishment solutions for hair, with our shampoos and conditioners for damaged hair. How to use this daily use conditioner: Apply to wet hair after shampooing, massage and rinse.* Shampoo and conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo.
  • A unique blend of weightless Nutri Oils immediately helps to eliminate frizz.
  • Every time you use it, your hair is smooth, less frizzy and beautiful.
  • 2-way care, to provide both instant and long-term results.
  • Effectively reaches the driest parts of hair.
  • Reviving radiant shine from the 1st wash.
  • Apply to wet hair after shampooing, massage and rinse.
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Amodimethicone, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Gluconolactone, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Lactic Acid, Parfum, PEG-20 Castor Oil, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Persea Gratissima Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Sulfate, Trehalose, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • After shampooing, apply to wet hair, smoothing it in from mid-lengths to tips. Cover every strand by combing it through with your fingers and then rinse

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact rinse with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

350 ℮

Safety information

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact rinse with water

31 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great texture

5 stars

Feels like heaven on your hair . I always use a conditioner on my hair esp now I'm getting a little older and I found this dove nourishing oil conditioner absolutely great my hair looks and feels so soft . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for hair that needs some love

4 stars

I wasn't 100% sure about this (with oil in the name - was it going to be a weird consistency?) but it was fine. Here's the thing though - I suspect this is more a of 'my hair needs some love' rather than a 'use everyday' type of conditioner. I have thick hair that's in relatively good health. When I first used it, it felt fine. My hair was soft, though I wouldn't have said it was any different than my regular conditioner. But the next day my hair was greasier than normal - I wasn't super impressed (I usually only wash my hair every few days!) But then I got my hair coloured, awkwardly not at my usual salon and my hair was struggling! I used it afterwards and for sure it helped I think. So - I guess it's good for hair that needs some love, but I wouldn't use it everyday. Also - I didn't love the smell (it was a bit overpowering with the perfume). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Greatly repairs dry and brittle hair

5 stars

I bought this as the shop was out of my current conditioner. I was attracted to the fact that it was an oil based conditioner but was light as oil can be nourishing but can be heavy on the hair. I had brittle hair from recently getting highlights. This nourished my scalp and my hair. This shampoo rescued my hair. I would definitely buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky Soft Hair

5 stars

I have been using this for a couple of weeks now. I normally have dry frizzy hair but this conditioner left my hair so soft and silky. Unlike other brands you don’t need a lot of the conditioner either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair smells and feels lovely

5 stars

With it having the word oil in the name I wasn’t sure what to expect but the consistency of the conditioner was lovely not runny and not to thick you can’t get out of bottle. The smell is lovely like a fresh summers day. My hair which is bleached and coloured to the max felt really lovely and soft afterwards and gave you that hair bounce when you walk [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my hair so soft!

5 stars

I believe that this conditioner is new, and as such I couldnt wait to see what results it would leave. My hair is colour treated, so it takes a lot to get it nice and soft and looking in good condition. The conditioner had a light fragrance which I really liked, as it wasnt over powering and smelt quite natural. It was really easy to apply and rinsed out of my hair well. I didnt use any heat protection spray or other products after I had washed my hair so I could see how well it had worked. Once I had blow dryed my hair, it was lovely and soft, and had a light sheen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

4 stars

Packaging is attractive and the product is good too. Nice smell and consistency. Made my hair feel good even as a i wash it a lot as i swim a lot. Would continue to use and buy this product. Product doesnt leave hair feeling greasy like some others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft & silky

5 stars

I tried this out a month ago, and it's really nice, I have short hair but can feel how soft it has made it, so for someone with long hair this would be lovely and make your hair really soft and silky, smells good too, would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Liquid gold, great smell, smooth locks

5 stars

I really like this conditioner, I have very curly course dry hair and this was a little bit of affordable luxury on it. The colour like gold with a beautiful scent, and a little goes a long way. It smoothed my hair our brilliantly giving it a little bit of much needed TLC. I think this is brilliant value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

5 stars

This product is a lovely touch to your hair routine. It smells amazing and the smell lasts on your hair for days, it really made my hair very soft too and not greasy like some conditioners do. Really will be using this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

