Dove Nourishing Oil Light Shampoo 400Ml

Ok product 3 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 Decided to give this shampoo ago but after a few washes found my hair to be a little greasy after a day ,used on other family members and they too thought the same,it's ok but not really for me,wouldn't really try again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft & nourished hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 Wow! From the first time I used this shampoo my hair felt so soft, and it was manageable! Even while I was washing my hair it felt like it was being repaired. My hair feels & seems thicker (& I have very fine, coloured hair). I like it so much that I've recommended it to a friend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good shampoo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th July 2019 This shampoo lathers up really well and feels great in the shower. A little goes a long way! There scent is lovely and not too strong. My hair feels good afterwards and even without using a conditioner it seems to be easy enough to manage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels nice 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th July 2019 I am always on the lookout for good shampoos and this looked really good. My hair gets dry and is very unruly so anything that can tame it is good in my books! I wasn’t sure if it was 2 different liquids in the bottle at first but it’s not it’s just the yellow oil colour. It goes on well and has a nice scent, it foams up well too. It rinses off easily and my hair did feel nice. It would work much better with the conditioner. My hair felt a bit dry still afterwards, but it definitely improved it. Washes after gave me the same result. I would recommend this, it works well and definitely is improving the dryness of my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2019 I will definitely be buying this from now on as the shampoo luxuriously lathers, but washes out easily. My hair feels nourished and healthy afterwards. It seems to be helping my hair feel less dry and limp in the heat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2019 Love this upon opening the smell is amazing left my hair feeling soft shiny light and nourished so smooth made brushing my long thick hair so easy after washing tangle free This has been my best find [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2019 This is a fabulous smelling shampoo. Left my hair soft , shiny and in a much better condition than my usual brand leaves it. Son even thinks is brilliant as he’s been using it too. What else can one say about a shampoo other than what I’ve stated. Will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not wot I thought 3 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2019 I was so excited to try this shampoo. But am slightly disappointed. Smells nice,lathers up well but as for nourishing my hair well I’m still waiting! My hair is quite dry after havin highlights and the sun so thought would make a massive difference but it hasn’t at all....shame [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2019 I received this product and starting using straight away as when I opened the bottle the smell alone was enough to make you want to use it x it smells lush it leaves your hair smelling lush smooth and silky x my hair is very long and thick which can make brushing after washing very difficult well not any more tangle free glossy shiny hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]