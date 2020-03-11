By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Nourishing Oil Light Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(31)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Nourishing Oil Light Shampoo 400Ml
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Nourishing Oil Light Shampoo. Many of us are looking for a gentle shampoo that restores shine back into our hair, with a shampoo for dry hair. Our Dove shine shampoo effectively reaches the driest parts of hair, reviving radiant shine from the 1st wash*. Our cleansing shampoo for dull hair restores shine, it has a unique blend of weightless Nutri Oils that immediately helps to eliminate frizz, while deeply nourishing from within with this nourishing shampoo. So, hair is supremely soft and manageable from using this Dove dry oil shampoo. Every time you use it, your hair is smooth, less frizzy and beautiful! At Dove we understand you may be concerned about mature hair, and that is why we have created this Dove shampoo for ageing hair. We are dedicated to providing superior nourishment solutions for your hair, with our shampoos for damaged hair. We believe that if you want to achieve real results you need real care that works hard each time you use it. How to apply: apply to wet hair, gently lather and rinse. Daily use shampoo. For best results use this cleansing shampoo with our Dove Nourishing Oil Light Conditioner. * Shampoo and conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo.
  • A unique blend of weightless Nutri Oils immediately helps to eliminate frizz.
  • Every time you use it, your hair is smooth, less frizzy and beautiful.
  • 2-way care, to provide both instant and long-term results.
  • Effectively reaches the driest parts of hair.
  • Reviving radiant shine from the 1st wash.
  • Providing superior nourishment solutions for hair with Dove shampoo.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Coceth-7, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Gluconolactone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Laureth-23, Parfum, PEG-20 Castor Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-1-PEG-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether, PPG-6, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Trehalose, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Storage

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to wet hair, lather and rinse. For more shine and smoothness use with Nourishing Oil Light Conditioner

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes, in case of contact rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok product

3 stars

Decided to give this shampoo ago but after a few washes found my hair to be a little greasy after a day ,used on other family members and they too thought the same,it's ok but not really for me,wouldn't really try again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft & nourished hair

5 stars

Wow! From the first time I used this shampoo my hair felt so soft, and it was manageable! Even while I was washing my hair it felt like it was being repaired. My hair feels & seems thicker (& I have very fine, coloured hair). I like it so much that I've recommended it to a friend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good shampoo

4 stars

This shampoo lathers up really well and feels great in the shower. A little goes a long way! There scent is lovely and not too strong. My hair feels good afterwards and even without using a conditioner it seems to be easy enough to manage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels nice

4 stars

I am always on the lookout for good shampoos and this looked really good. My hair gets dry and is very unruly so anything that can tame it is good in my books! I wasn’t sure if it was 2 different liquids in the bottle at first but it’s not it’s just the yellow oil colour. It goes on well and has a nice scent, it foams up well too. It rinses off easily and my hair did feel nice. It would work much better with the conditioner. My hair felt a bit dry still afterwards, but it definitely improved it. Washes after gave me the same result. I would recommend this, it works well and definitely is improving the dryness of my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair product

5 stars

I will definitely be buying this from now on as the shampoo luxuriously lathers, but washes out easily. My hair feels nourished and healthy afterwards. It seems to be helping my hair feel less dry and limp in the heat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

5 stars

Love this upon opening the smell is amazing left my hair feeling soft shiny light and nourished so smooth made brushing my long thick hair so easy after washing tangle free This has been my best find [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow.

5 stars

This is a fabulous smelling shampoo. Left my hair soft , shiny and in a much better condition than my usual brand leaves it. Son even thinks is brilliant as he’s been using it too. What else can one say about a shampoo other than what I’ve stated. Will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not wot I thought

3 stars

I was so excited to try this shampoo. But am slightly disappointed. Smells nice,lathers up well but as for nourishing my hair well I’m still waiting! My hair is quite dry after havin highlights and the sun so thought would make a massive difference but it hasn’t at all....shame [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo

5 stars

I received this product and starting using straight away as when I opened the bottle the smell alone was enough to make you want to use it x it smells lush it leaves your hair smelling lush smooth and silky x my hair is very long and thick which can make brushing after washing very difficult well not any more tangle free glossy shiny hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and Clean

4 stars

First of all I love the packaging of this shampoo, the colour is great and the size is even better. The shampoo has a very pleasant fragrance and it lathers up very well. My hair felt fresh and clean after drying and styling but unfortunately my hair didn't feel very soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

