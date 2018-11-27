By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Pro Collection Collagen Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Pro Collection Collagen Conditioner 400Ml
£ 5.00
£1.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Tresemme Pro Col
  • Want thicker and fuller looking hair? TRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness system infused with COLLAGEN has been created with GLYCERINE to penetrate inside the hair. The system works to plump each stand and instantly helps hair look thicker!
  • How to use? Start with Collagen+ Fullness shampoo with MICELLAR TECHNOLOGY, to gently cleanse your hair. Use it as the first step to get visibly thicker hair, with body and texture. Apply a generous amount to wet hair, gently massaging the scalp and roots. Rinse thoroughly, follow with Collagen+ Fullness conditioner for the best results. After shampooing, follow with Collagen+ Fullness Conditioner to help you style your hair more easily. Squeeze a generous amount of conditioner onto the palm of your hand and distribute evenly from root to tip. Apply to damp hair focusing on mid-lengths and ends first. Leave-in for 2-3 minute, then rinse thoroughly. To use the balm smooth a small amount into the palm of your hand and spread evenly through damp hair. Blow-dry to achieve desired style.
  • For fine hair
  • If you think TRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness Shampoo gives you visibly thicker and fuller hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Collagen + Fullness is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • TRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness conditioner gives you visibly thicker and fuller hair in just one use
  • The system is infused with collagen has been created with glycerine to penetrate inside the hair, it plumps each strand and instantly help hair look thicker
  • You want a braid, a twist or a bun, you want texture and looks that last, you want visibly thicker, fuller hair everyday
  • Get visibly thicker hair so you can work the best looks
  • Need an extra Boost of volume? use the system with Collagen+ Fullness Thickening Balm is your styling essential to get the texture you need for a longer lasting thicker & fuller look
  • Great hair foundation, whatever your style, with our Pro Technology system
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Storage

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

48 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Easy squeeze bottle

5 stars

Really liked this product will be buying it now as my daughter said it's a must she loves how it left her hair . Kept my gair soft for days and had cery little tats to brush out. Lovely smell as well watch is always a plus . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

This is a great conditioner, leaves my hair silky smooth. Using for over 3 weeks now and still only half way through. I will definitely buy this product again and will certainly be recommending to my friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels luxurious.

4 stars

As a proud owner of thick hair I was dubious that this would be the correct product for me. I’m glad to report that it feels rather like a hair mask when you apply it to shampooed hair. It did leave my hair glossy and easy to manage afterwards. It’s difficult to establish what ‘fullness’ was added to my hair but there is a definite improvement in ‘softness’ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gives a fuller head of hair for great value

4 stars

Got this conditioner and been using it for a few weeks now. I love TRESemme products anyway so wanted to give this a try. Great size of bottle as always which means you get value for money. The conditioner left my hair lovely and full and easy to detangle. WINS all round! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left hair feeling soft.

4 stars

Tresemme conditioners are my go-to as they have 3 qualities that I love: good value for money, GREAT slip (good at detangling), and fantastic size. As I already have thick hair, I didn’t notice too much of a difference in terms of volume. But my mother who has very thin hair used this product a few times and loves it! Her hair feels and appears slightly fuller. Which is great as it does what it claims. Bravo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good value for money conditioner

4 stars

For a low cost conditioner, I was impressed with the product. My hair was noticeably smooth and shiny and there was definitely an increase in the volume. The product also left my hair smelling lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves hair feeling full and glossy

4 stars

I have used this conditioner a number of times now, the conditioner is nice and thick leaving hair feeling smooth, full and glossy. The smell is nice too - not too overpowering, leaving your hair feeling fresh & clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic fuller curly hair, super impressed!

5 stars

I’ve been eager to try products which give my curls a healthy bounce and a fuller look. I’ve been using the Tresseme Collagen Fuller shampoo and conditioner for over a month and I’m in love with the results so far! My hair does have more of a bounce, looks healthier, smells fantastic and isn’t weighed down by the products at all. I’ve used other fuller hair conditioners and find they leave my hair coarse and hard to comb, Tresemme is the total opposite! Love it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I think this may actually work!

5 stars

I will admit to initially being cynical about th8s product on receipt. Having suffered with thinning hair for quite some time now, I've tried pretty much every trick good old google has to offer. I bought the shampoo to match and figured nothing ventured..nothing gained. However....even after just one use there was a noticeable difference to my hair. I'm not gonna say I instantly had a miraculous mane of luscious and thick locks...I didn't. What I did have was hair that was in what appeared to be much better condition. It FELT thicker and fuller, was soft, shiny and smelt gorgeous too. A couple of weeks of using this and there is definitely more fullness to my hair. I'm hoping with even more use I will see even further improvements. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth n silky!

4 stars

I've also been a keen user of tresseme hair products,and this definitely didn't disappoint.Made my hair smooth and shiny and it even feels stronger.My friends keep asking me what products I'm using and I couldn't recommend the collagen fullness range more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

