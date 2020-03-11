By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Pro Collection Collagen Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(45)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Pro Collection Collagen Shampoo 400Ml
£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

  • Want thicker and fuller looking hair? TRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness system infused with COLLAGEN has been created with GLYCERINE to penetrate inside the hair. The system works to plump each stand and instantly helps hair look thicker!
  • How to use? Start with Collagen+ Fullness shampoo with MICELLAR TECHNOLOGY, to gently cleanse your hair. Use it as the first step to get visibly thicker hair, with body and texture. Apply a generous amount to wet hair, gently massaging the scalp and roots. Rinse thoroughly, follow with Collagen+ Fullness conditioner for the best results. After shampooing, follow with Collagen+ Fullness Conditioner to help you style your hair more easily. Squeeze a generous amount of conditioner onto the palm of your hand and distribute evenly from root to tip. Apply to damp hair focusing on mid-lengths and ends first. Leave-in for 2-3 minute, then rinse thoroughly. To use the balm smooth a small amount into the palm of your hand and spread evenly through damp hair. Blow-dry to achieve desired style.
  • If you think TRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness Shampoo gives you visibly thicker and fuller hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Collagen + Fullness is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • TRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness shampoo gives you visibly thicker and fuller hair in just one use
  • The system is infused with collagen has been created with glycerine to penetrate inside the hair, it plumps each strand and instantly help hair look thicker
  • You want a braid, a twist or a bun, you want texture and looks that last, you want visibly thicker, fuller hair everyday
  • Get visibly thicker hair so you can work the best looks
  • Need an extra Boost of volume? use the system with Collagen+ Fullness Thickening Balm is your styling essential to get the texture you need for a longer lasting thicker & fuller look
  • Great hair foundation, whatever your style, with our Pro Technology system
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Collagen Amino Acids, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-10, Potassium Sorbate, PPG-6, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42053

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • After shampooing, follow with Collagen+Fullness to help you style your hair more easily. Squeeze a generous amount of conditioner onto the palm of your hand and distribute evenly from mid-lengths to ends. Leave in for 2-3 minutes then rinse thoroughly

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

45 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

3 stars

I got this shampoo for my boyfriend. He loves it. He felt it was great and made his hair feel fuller. Easy to use. Smells nice. He has very sensitive skin and this product did not irratate that in any way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great value for money!

5 stars

I received this product to review a while back. I have almost finished the shampoo bottle. I could've lasted longer, but due to a bad habit I have developed with other shampoos, is that I use way too much product, whilst with this shampoo I only needed a small amount. I have loooooong hair, so I go through shampoo like crazy. But this shampoo has lasted me a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleansed my hair and scalp

4 stars

I have used this many times now and I really like this shampoo. It does not make my hair frizzy and cleanses my scalp. It lathers well. I would recommend this shampoo if you are looking to buy a shampoo for regular use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo

4 stars

This is a great shampoo! I always use tresemme shampoos as they are great value for money and last a very long time. I found I needed very little of this to make my hair feeling clean and fresh and the bottle has lasted me 3 weeks already and I’m only half way through. However it claims to add fullness and volume to the hair which I have not noticed, although this only a minor problem. I would use this product again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb shampoo

5 stars

Treseme had always been a reliable brand for soft and shiny hair with a long lasting salon fresh smell but now they've triumphed there self's with this shampoo, I can't believe how much longer the freshness and shine lasts. I'm converted...... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer, fuller hair

4 stars

Tresemme Collagen+ fullness shampoo left my hair feeling softer and looking fuller. It works into a satisfying lather, leaving my hair feeling clean and fresh. The volume lasts until the next wash. It smells great too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell, hair a lot easier to work with!

4 stars

So i’ve been using this shampoo the last 3 weeks. I have been trying a lot of different shampoos following a DIY home hair dye job going wrong my hair was so weak, limp and in awful condition. None of the other shampoos ive tried over the last year have made a difference so i thought id try this one before going on to more expensive treatments! First of all the shampoo smells great and within the first week i had noticed my hair was easier to manage after washing it when drying it and not knotting as much as it had previously. By the third week my hair feels more thicker and smoother and i rarely use my heat styling products as my hair is easier to work with. Will continue to use and buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo

5 stars

I really like this shampoo. It smells amazing and makes my hair feel really clean. Since using it I have noticed my hair feels really healthy and shiny and I don't notice as much post natal hair loss as I have done previously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

3 stars

I’ve tried this shampoo I couple of times now and whilst it’s not my favourite thickening shampoo, it does the job. I have reasonably thin hair, and my hair has felt slightly thicker after using the product, and it doesn’t make my hair matted or sticky like some other thickening shampoos. I wouldn’t replace my existing thickening shampoo, but I’d use this one when my hair needs a break. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product!

4 stars

I bought this about a month ago and have been generally really pleased with it. It smells nice and my hair feels a bit thicker. I would definitely but again especially as it is good value/ not too expensive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tresemme Pro Collection Collagen Conditioner 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Biotin & Repair 7 Conditioner 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Colour Shineplex Conditioner 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here