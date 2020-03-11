By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Silver Care Conditioner 200Ml

4.5(30)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Silver Care Conditioner 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Offer

  • New Dove Silver Care conditioner is tailored nourishment for mature hair crafted for platinum blonde and grey hair. This conditioner for grey hair has a superior nourishing formula infused with pearl extract and violet toning pigment to neutralise/smooth brassy tones. It enhances shine and will nourish coloured hair. This conditioner for coloured hair prevents hair damage from colour treatment, enhancing vibrancy for beautiful and healthy hair with this Dove Silver conditioner. You were wondering why purple dye is used for removing the yellow hue in the hair in our premium conditioner? Well, purple and yellow are complementary colours. For that reason, purple can be used to reduce the yellow colour. Leaving a small amount of dye on the hair strands which creates a temporal (not visible) glow. This reduces the yellow tone temporarily and with every use it will increase the shine of ageing hair with this nourishing conditioner. At Dove we are dedicated to providing superior nourishment solutions for hair. That is why we create our products with 2-way care, to provide both instant and long-term results. Like with our purple conditioner that nourishes hair. How to use Dove conditioner.. Apply to wet hair after shampooing, massage and rinse.
  • New Dove Silver Care conditioner is tailored nourishment for mature hair crafted for platinum blonde and grey hair.
  • This Dove Silver conditioner for coloured hair prevents hair damage from colour treatment, enhancing vibrancy for beautiful and healthy hair.
  • This Dove conditioner enhances shine and will nourish coloured hair.
  • This conditioner for grey hair has a superior nourishing formula infused with pearl extract.
  • At Dove we are dedicated to providing superior nourishment solutions for hair.
  • How to use Dove conditioner.. Apply to wet hair after shampooing, massage and rinse.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Lactic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Limonene, Linalool. CI 60730

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes, if contact occurs rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes, if contact occurs rinse thoroughly with water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

30 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good on grey hair

5 stars

Been using this over a month it's made such a big difference . My hair was very yellow ans sad looking very wiry it's now lovely silver grey use 3 times a week to keep the grey refreshed my hair is 75 per cent better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair conditioner

5 stars

I have bee using Dove Nutritive Solutions Silver Care Conditioner for a few weeks now and I love the softness of my hair and the bounce and body ..yet again a Dove product has given the the results that I always expect and have never been disappointed yet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Truly nourishing

5 stars

I purchased this conditioner a while back now but have wanted to thoroughly try it out before I reviewed it.. I have grey hair which can lose its lustre and shine so purchased this in the hope of bringing some condition back to my hair .. I am not disappointed.. it’s rich and creamy and smells delicious.. You can definately see and feel a big improvement to your hair after using it .. .. .. my hair looks light and shiny after use and it gives my hair a much better tone.. will Definately buy again .. great too for blondes .. as tones down any brassiness... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

5 stars

Got around to testing the Dove conditioner and have to say I really did like this product. Nice packaging and easy opening. Smells very nice and as expected for a toning product, a nice shade inside. Went on my hair with good coverage and rinsed of really easily. Would need to use it regularly and with the shampoo to see if there’s any colour effect etc. Would like it if the conditioner was a little thicker but that’s just my own preference. I’d definitely give it another go but with matching shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky blonde hair

5 stars

First time using Silver hair products. I have dyed blonde, dry hair and found this conditioner quite nourishing. As with most Dove products I found you didn't need large amounts as with some other conditioners. The blonde was not left looking brassy either. Definitely use this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says!

4 stars

Have used this several times now and can see a difference in my hairs condition. My hair is quite short with grey and some light brown areas so condition is important and this has made the more grey areas look and feel silkier..My hair now looks and feels nourished and also feels more moisturised because the grey is now healthier looking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well

4 stars

I have dark blond hair with red undertones, this conditioner has a lovely rich feel to it and conditioned my thick hair really well. I also found it definitely toned down the red colour in my hair, which is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely conditioner

5 stars

Decided to try this ive used it for a couple of weeks now and have noticed my hair feels softer after use my hair is usually lacking in any kind of body but this has made it look healthier than before . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleased

5 stars

I used this and I really liked it It made my hair feel really soft and silky.it smelt very nice and I would recommend and will buy as I was very impressed.After using it,my hair wasn't greasy and felt really moisturised and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Georgeous smell

5 stars

I have used this conditioner three times a week for a fortnight it smells lovely I have very dry hair I have found a big difference in my hair it feels really soft and more manageable I will be using this product from now on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dove Silver Care Shampoo 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Shampoo 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Conditioner 400Ml

£ 4.00
£1.00/100ml

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here