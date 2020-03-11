Dove Silver Care Conditioner 200Ml

Really good on grey hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2019 Been using this over a month it's made such a big difference . My hair was very yellow ans sad looking very wiry it's now lovely silver grey use 3 times a week to keep the grey refreshed my hair is 75 per cent better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I have bee using Dove Nutritive Solutions Silver Care Conditioner for a few weeks now and I love the softness of my hair and the bounce and body ..yet again a Dove product has given the the results that I always expect and have never been disappointed yet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Truly nourishing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th August 2019 I purchased this conditioner a while back now but have wanted to thoroughly try it out before I reviewed it.. I have grey hair which can lose its lustre and shine so purchased this in the hope of bringing some condition back to my hair .. I am not disappointed.. it’s rich and creamy and smells delicious.. You can definately see and feel a big improvement to your hair after using it .. .. .. my hair looks light and shiny after use and it gives my hair a much better tone.. will Definately buy again .. great too for blondes .. as tones down any brassiness... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th August 2019 Got around to testing the Dove conditioner and have to say I really did like this product. Nice packaging and easy opening. Smells very nice and as expected for a toning product, a nice shade inside. Went on my hair with good coverage and rinsed of really easily. Would need to use it regularly and with the shampoo to see if there’s any colour effect etc. Would like it if the conditioner was a little thicker but that’s just my own preference. I’d definitely give it another go but with matching shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky blonde hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th August 2019 First time using Silver hair products. I have dyed blonde, dry hair and found this conditioner quite nourishing. As with most Dove products I found you didn't need large amounts as with some other conditioners. The blonde was not left looking brassy either. Definitely use this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 Have used this several times now and can see a difference in my hairs condition. My hair is quite short with grey and some light brown areas so condition is important and this has made the more grey areas look and feel silkier..My hair now looks and feels nourished and also feels more moisturised because the grey is now healthier looking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I have dark blond hair with red undertones, this conditioner has a lovely rich feel to it and conditioned my thick hair really well. I also found it definitely toned down the red colour in my hair, which is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 Decided to try this ive used it for a couple of weeks now and have noticed my hair feels softer after use my hair is usually lacking in any kind of body but this has made it look healthier than before . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleased 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I used this and I really liked it It made my hair feel really soft and silky.it smelt very nice and I would recommend and will buy as I was very impressed.After using it,my hair wasn't greasy and felt really moisturised and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]