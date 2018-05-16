Ayumi Turmeric & Bergamot Body Lotion 250Ml

Product Description
- Turmeric Body Lotion
- Quench your skin's thirst with our Turmeric & Shea Butter Body Lotion, perfect for everyday protection and nourishment. Infused with Turmeric and Papaya extract, this lotion provides essential moisture for healthy skin.
- Key Actives & Essential Oils
- Turmeric extract, Papaya extract, Amla Extract
- Argan oil, Mandarin oil, Babassu oil, Eucalyptus oil, Lemon oil, Lemongrass oil
- Moisturising and hydrating for combination & blemished skin
- Argan & mandarin oil, turmeric & papaya extract
- Dermatologically tested
- Ayumi products are free from SLS, Parabens, Mineral oils and GM ingredients
- Cruelty free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Ceteareth-20, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin (Vegetable Origin), Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Orbignya Oleifera (Babassu) Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Sodium Hydroxide, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Cymbopogon Shoenanthus (Lemon Grass) Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Phyllanthus Emblica (Amla) Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Benzoate*, Benzyl Salicylate*, Citral*, Citronellol*, Coumarin*, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Natural allergens from Essential Oils
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use
- Apply Turmeric Body Lotion to freshly cleansed skin and massage in circular motions to stimulate the skin.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
