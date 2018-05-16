By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naturo Grain Free Chicken Adult Dog Food 400G

Naturo Grain Free Chicken Adult Dog Food 400G
Product Description

  • Chicken with Coconut, Goji Berries, Kale and Cider Vinegar
  • Our Chicken
  • Our recipe contains up to 60% Chicken which is an excellent source of quality protein and B vitamins to support healthy muscles and energy delivery.
  • Coconut - is highly digestible, contains fatty acids and vitamin E which support tissue health and a healthy coat.
  • Goji berries - contain antioxidant vitamins which help protect against cellular free radical damage and support healthy bone development.
  • Kale - good source of vitamins A, E, C, K and minerals, iron and calcium.
  • The Essential Bits
  • Apple Cider Vinegar - contains acetic acid and is efficiently metabolised by dogs. Acetic acid has antimicrobial and fungal properties and may help support against hypertension and reduced cholesterol levels.
  • Sunflower, Salmon & Flaxseed Oil - contain Omega 3 & Omega 6 essential fatty acids which help to promote a healthy skin and coat.
  • We've designed our Naturo Chef's selection recipes to bring all the benefits of our carefully selected superfood ingredients to give your dog an even healthier diet. We select quality, natural ingredients supplemented with essential vitamins, minerals and oils. Grain free, no added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and with up to 60% chicken - we're confident your dog will love the taste!
  • Made with 100% natural ingredients
  • Grain free
  • Chicken 60%
  • Coconut 8%
  • Kale 6.5%
  • Goji Berries 2.5%
  • 4% cider vinegar
  • Oils & minerals
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Fatty acids and vitamin E which support tissue health and a healthy coat
  • Vitamins A, E, C, K and minerals, iron and calcium
  • Omega 3 & Omega 6 essential fatty acids which help to promote a healthy skin and coat

Information

Ingredients

Chicken 60%, Coconut 8%, Kale 6.5%, Goji Berries 2.5%, Cider Vinegar (with the Mother) 4%, Minerals, Sunflower Oil, Salmon Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Turmeric, Glucosamine HCI, Chondroitin

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours. Best Before End and Batch Codes: see side of tray. Please quote the best before end date & batch number in all enquires.

Preparation and Usage

  • Naturo is a complete food for adult dogs. This is only a guide. All dog's needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament. Please remove food from tray before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.
  • Feeding Guide: Daily Allowance
  • Body Weight: 5kg, On its own: 1/2 - 1 Tray, With dry food: 1/4 - 1/2 Tray
  • Body Weight: 10kg, On its own: 1 1/2 - 2 Trays, With dry food: 3/4 - 1 Tray
  • Body Weight: 20kg, On its own: 2 1/2 - 3 Trays, With dry food: 1 1/4 - 1 1/2 Trays
  • Body Weight: 30kg, On its own: 3 1/2 - 4 Trays, With dry food: 1 3/4 - 2 Trays
  • Body Weight: 40kg, On its own: 4 1/2 - 5 Trays, With dry food: 2 1/4 - 2 1/2 Trays

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
  • 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
  • Moy,
  • Dungannon,
  • Co. Tyrone,
  • BT71 6SL.

Return to

  • www.naturopetfoods.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein12%
Fat content12%
Crude fibre0.1%
Inorganic matter4%
Moisture70%
Vitamin A3000 IU
Vitamin D3420IU
Vitamin E40mg
Vitamin B Complex26mg
Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate107mg
L-Carnitine25mg
Manganese Sulphate11.7mg
Sodium Selenite0.85mg
Calcium Iodate0.6mg
Nutritional Additives per kg:-

