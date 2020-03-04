Naturo Grain Free Lamb Adult Dog Food 400G

Product Description
- Lamb with Chickpeas, Blueberries, Mixed Peppers and Cider Vinegar
- Our Lamb
- Our recipe contains up to 60% Lamb which is a rich source of minerals, particularly iron which is vital for efficient oxygen delivery in the blood, and zinc which is essential for skin and coat health.
- Chickpeas - can contain up to 3 times higher concentration of protein than cereal grains providing more energy for your dog.
- Mixed Peppers - Bell peppers may help reduce inflammation and pain caused by arthritis due to the presence of small quantities of the compound capsaicin.
- Blueberries - contain antioxidants which helps protect against oxidative damage.
- The Essential Bits
- Apple Cider Vinegar - contains acetic acid and is efficiently metabolised by dogs. Acetic acid has antimicrobial and fungal properties and may help support against hypertension and reduced cholesterol levels.
- Sunflower, Salmon & Flaxseed Oil - contain Omega 3 & Omega 6 essential fatty acids which help to promote a healthy skin and coat.
- We've designed our Naturo Chef's selection recipes to bring all the benefits of our carefully selected superfood ingredients to give your dog an even healthier diet. We select quality, natural ingredients supplemented with essential vitamins, minerals and oils. Grain free, no added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and with up to 60% lamb - we're confident your dog will love the taste!
- Made with 100% natural ingredients
- Grain free
- Lamb 50%
- Lamb Bone 10%
- Peppers 13%
- Chickpeas 8%
- Blueberries 7%
- 4% cider vinegar
- Oils & minerals
- Pack size: 400G
- Omega 3 & Omega 6 essential fatty acids which help to promote a healthy skin and coat
Information
Ingredients
Lamb 50%, Lamb Bone 10%, Peppers 13%, Chickpeas 8%, Blueberries 7%, Cider Vinegar (with the Mother) 4%, Minerals, Sunflower Oil, Salmon Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Dried Kelp, Dried Tomato, Dried Mint, Glucosamine HCI, Chondroitin
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours. Best Before End and Batch Codes: see side of tray.
Preparation and Usage
- Naturo is a complete food for adult dogs. This is only a guide. All dog's needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament. Please remove food from tray before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.
- Feeding Guide: Daily Allowance
- Body Weight: 5kg, On its own: 1/2 - 1 Tray, With dry food: 1/4 - 1/2 Tray
- Body Weight: 10kg, On its own: 1 1/2 - 2 Trays, With dry food: 3/4 - 1 Tray
- Body Weight: 20kg, On its own: 2 1/2 - 3 Trays, With dry food: 1 1/4 - 1 1/2 Trays
- Body Weight: 30kg, On its own: 3 1/2 - 4 Trays, With dry food: 1 3/4 - 2 Trays
- Body Weight: 40kg, On its own: 4 1/2 - 5 Trays, With dry food: 2 1/4 - 2 1/2 Trays
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
- 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
- Moy,
- Dungannon,
- Co. Tyrone,
- BT71 6SL.
Return to
- Please quote the best before end date & batch number in all enquires.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|10%
|Fat content
|8.5%
|Crude fibre
|0.5%
|Inorganic matter
|4%
|Moisture
|70%
|Vitamin A
|3000 IU
|Vitamin D3
|420IU
|Vitamin E
|40mg
|Vitamin B Complex
|26mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|107mg
|L-Carnitine
|25mg
|Manganese Sulphate
|11.7mg
|Sodium Selenite
|0.85mg
|Calcium Iodate
|0.6mg
|Nutritional Additives per kg:
|-
