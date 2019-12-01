Blink Roasted Chicken Cat Food Pouch 85G

Great idea in theory. 3 stars A Tesco Customer1st December 2019 Great Idea - high meat content, like homemade. But some pouches are jam-packed with bits of chicken and some are mostly jelly. I have had to open several at once and mix them together, which defeats the whole purpose of buying pouches. Report

He gave it a thumbs down 2 stars A Tesco Customer11th November 2019 This food did not look good when I opened the sachet, the jelly was very pale and fatty, it mixed up like a fatty pulp, he gave it a few licks and later on it was binned. The favourite is sheba and best of all sheba soup. I'll stick with that. Report

Socks the cat loves this real cat food 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd October 2019 This cat food is amazing. I am so happy to find real meat food for cats, not full of salt and bad stuff all the other pouch food is. This is convenient, delicious full of real meat, my cat loves all of them. From the way it’s cooked, the quality to the packaging everything is stunning and perfectly done. Yes you pay more than normal cat food but it’s healthy and you’ll get a healthy happy cat. My cat Socks absolutely adores this Report

Blink-ing fantastic! 5 stars A Tesco Customer28th September 2019 Our cat went mad for this Report

Fresh and meaty 5 stars Review from Bazaarvoice Sampling Community 19th June 2019 My package arrived beautifully boxed with a personal note from the creators. Packs of cat food containing Fresh chunks of meat with no additives and a separate pack of crunchy biscuits for your feline friend. It is recommended to slowly introduce the packs to your little kitty..... mine cat lapped up the first pack on its own in one go. Suitably impressed. Great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Meow for more 4 stars Review from butchersdogfood.co.uk 5th June 2019 My cat really liked this product and wanted more after s serving of it kept meowing. My cat can be fussy with the meals snacks ect but they seemed to enjoy the consistency of it and the flavour they seemed to like the chicken and I did think it had a strong chicken smell to it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cats went wild for this! 5 stars Review from butchersdogfood.co.uk 28th May 2019 We usually feed our cats Hill’s science plan food but after reading about this brand, I loved the ethos of the company (too cute that it’s names that because a slow blink is how cats say ‘i love you’). So we got the chicken pouch and our two cats adored it! They gobbled it up so greedily! It’s evident from the appearance that it’s made of good quality chicken (you can see the chicken, it’s not reconstituted, and it’s covered in a transparent jelly. It slid easily and cleanly out of the packet, but maintained its shape due to the jelly, which looked a bit unappetising to us humans but the cats went wild for it! They also love the treats that this brand do that are all meat (no grain!) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mixed views 3 stars Review from butchersdogfood.co.uk 27th May 2019 Our cats are rather fussy and unfortunately they weren’t very keen on the wet food. It didn’t have much of a smell to it, so others may find that a bonus as some can be too strong. They did however like the biscuits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so much nicer than car food! 4 stars Review from butchersdogfood.co.uk 22nd May 2019 I was really excited to try such great looking cat food, the packaging looks lovely and nice to be able to see the chicken inside the pouch. Pouches didn’t open cleanly and needed to cut one of them though. The food itself is wholesome shredded chicken which smells lovely (the smell of normal cat food is awful!) and looks good. I did go straight in start with a whole sachet which didn’t go down well, gradually changing over worked and led to an empty bowl! I much prefer giving my cat better quality food. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]