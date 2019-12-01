By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blink Roasted Chicken Cat Food Pouch 85G

4.5(59)Write a review
Blink Roasted Chicken Cat Food Pouch 85G
£ 1.00
£11.77/kg

Product Description

  • A complete adult cat food
  • Blink is how our cats communicate trust and affection, so you can trust us when it comes to the quality of your cat's food. We keep our recipes very simple to make them very tasty.
  • This complete meal only contains:
  • -Premium pulled chicken from the best parts- breast, thigh & wing
  • -Juicy chicken broth
  • -Essential vitamins & minerals to keep your cat healthy, happy and active
  • We never ruin our recipes with derivatives, fillers (like cereals & grains) or anything artificial.
  • All our products are made here in the UK and we source our chicken from only the best local farmers in Britain.
  • P.S. our recipes smell great too.
  • We love that a cat's slow blink is a sign of trust. We then thought, hey, what would our cats want us to buy on the weekly food shop? So we've created nutritious, complete recipes full of real meat and left out all the things our cat wouldn't want to eat- cereals, grains and derivatives.
  • Our chicken is sourced from local, British farmers and we make sure we add the best bits to our pouches- just take a look inside.
  • It's simple really: great recipes + real meat + some crazy cats = Blink!
  • It's a complete meal!
  • Everything your cat needs
  • Always real meat
  • Cereal free
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted British Chicken 50%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins, Minerals 1%

Storage

To ensure your cat loves their meal please store in a cool, dry place in your kitchen and feed at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • Our recipes are made from natural ingredients and, a bit like you cooking in your kitchen, these will vary in terms of the end results?! The ingredients are cooked in their own natural juices to create a nutritious meal and a soft jelly protects the meat.
  • Feed 2 pouches over 2 meals based on a moderately active 3kg cat, but as you know every cat is different. Remember to adjust if you are feeding wet, dry or treats. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with us at:
  • help@blinkcats.co.uk
  • Subscribe: www.blinkcats.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesNutritional Values (%):
Protein13
Fat2.5
Ash1.5
Fibre0.2
Moisture82.5
Calories:68k/100g
Taurine500 mg
Vitamin A2000 I.U.
Vitamin D3100 I.U.
Iron Sulphate monohydrate15
Zinc Sulphate monohydrate10
Manganous Sulphate monohydrate1.5
Cupric Sulphate pentahydrate0.75
Calcium Iodate anhydrous0.5
Nutritional Additives (/kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements mg/kg:-

59 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great idea in theory.

3 stars

Great Idea - high meat content, like homemade. But some pouches are jam-packed with bits of chicken and some are mostly jelly. I have had to open several at once and mix them together, which defeats the whole purpose of buying pouches.

He gave it a thumbs down

2 stars

This food did not look good when I opened the sachet, the jelly was very pale and fatty, it mixed up like a fatty pulp, he gave it a few licks and later on it was binned. The favourite is sheba and best of all sheba soup. I'll stick with that.

Socks the cat loves this real cat food

5 stars

This cat food is amazing. I am so happy to find real meat food for cats, not full of salt and bad stuff all the other pouch food is. This is convenient, delicious full of real meat, my cat loves all of them. From the way it’s cooked, the quality to the packaging everything is stunning and perfectly done. Yes you pay more than normal cat food but it’s healthy and you’ll get a healthy happy cat. My cat Socks absolutely adores this

Blink-ing fantastic!

5 stars

Our cat went mad for this

Fresh and meaty

5 stars

My package arrived beautifully boxed with a personal note from the creators. Packs of cat food containing Fresh chunks of meat with no additives and a separate pack of crunchy biscuits for your feline friend. It is recommended to slowly introduce the packs to your little kitty..... mine cat lapped up the first pack on its own in one go. Suitably impressed. Great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Meow for more

4 stars

My cat really liked this product and wanted more after s serving of it kept meowing. My cat can be fussy with the meals snacks ect but they seemed to enjoy the consistency of it and the flavour they seemed to like the chicken and I did think it had a strong chicken smell to it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cats went wild for this!

5 stars

We usually feed our cats Hill’s science plan food but after reading about this brand, I loved the ethos of the company (too cute that it’s names that because a slow blink is how cats say ‘i love you’). So we got the chicken pouch and our two cats adored it! They gobbled it up so greedily! It’s evident from the appearance that it’s made of good quality chicken (you can see the chicken, it’s not reconstituted, and it’s covered in a transparent jelly. It slid easily and cleanly out of the packet, but maintained its shape due to the jelly, which looked a bit unappetising to us humans but the cats went wild for it! They also love the treats that this brand do that are all meat (no grain!) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mixed views

3 stars

Our cats are rather fussy and unfortunately they weren’t very keen on the wet food. It didn’t have much of a smell to it, so others may find that a bonus as some can be too strong. They did however like the biscuits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so much nicer than car food!

4 stars

I was really excited to try such great looking cat food, the packaging looks lovely and nice to be able to see the chicken inside the pouch. Pouches didn’t open cleanly and needed to cut one of them though. The food itself is wholesome shredded chicken which smells lovely (the smell of normal cat food is awful!) and looks good. I did go straight in start with a whole sachet which didn’t go down well, gradually changing over worked and led to an empty bowl! I much prefer giving my cat better quality food. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice texture and not smelly!

5 stars

I wanted to try this food with my cat as I liked the ingredients. I wasn’t disappointed! My cat couldn’t get enough of it. Texture was great and it wasn’t smelly like some cat foods can be. I would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

