L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Mask

5(64)Write a review
L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Mask
£ 4.00
£400.00/100sheet

Offer

Product Description

  • Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Heat Hair Mask
  • Our 1st self-heating hair treatment!
  • Your new care ritual in 2 steps:
  • Step 1: Balm enriched with vegetal protein & castor oil, and leaves the hair feeling immediately nourished.
  • Step 2: A tissue cap infused with a self-heating lotion.
  • For long, damaged hair
  • Enriched with protein and Castor Oil
  • Self-heating hair treatment
  • Nourished lengths and tips with conditioning ingredients
  • Pack size: 1SHT

Information

Ingredients

Intensive Balm: 1217305, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C216505/1), Self Heating Tissue Cap: 1199529 B, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, PEG-8, Aqua / Water. (F.I.L. C216488/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • 1. Open section 1 (intensive balm).
  • 2. Apply the balm onto hair that has been shampooed, towel-dried and brushed.
  • 3. Open section 2 (tissue cap).
  • 4. Wrap your hair on top of your head, put the tissue cap on and then gently massage your scalp.
  • 5. Leave the cap on for 10 mins.
  • 6. Remove cap and rinse hair thoroughly.
  • Long hair tip:
  • Before putting the tissue cap on, brush your hair to ensure the balm is applied evenly.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

20ml

64 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

This hair mask is great, it feels like you are in

4 stars

This hair mask is great, it feels like you are in a salon in your own home. Firstly you put the lotion in from step 1 all over your hair, then the hair mask on second. The product then heats up really hot and you leave on for 10-15 minutes. It smells amazing and once you remove, your hair feels really nourished and healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love a hair mask and I had never tried a heat mask

5 stars

Love a hair mask and I had never tried a heat mask. Perfect to save my bleached hair and give it some love! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

the hair mask didn’t get extremely hot it was more

5 stars

the hair mask didn’t get extremely hot it was more a gentle warmth which i was very happy with as i was sceptical to try it. it left my hair shiny and smooth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love love this. What a great pampering experi

5 stars

Love love love this. What a great pampering experience at home for my hair. Smells divine so easy to use and my hair feels soft and looks amazing. Even got asked if I'd done something to my hair!! Can't recommend enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is the first time I've tried this sort of hai

5 stars

This is the first time I've tried this sort of hair mask and I was thoroughly impressed. My hair is normally a curly frizzy mess but despite following the exact same styling technique my hair is soft, tame and curly. It looks so healthy too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have quite long hair and often find that the len

5 stars

I have quite long hair and often find that the lengths get dry and tangle easily because my hair is fine but there's lots of it. I can't use a moisturizing shampoo because it makes my roots too oily, so a regular mask treatment like this is ideal to give my lengths the moisture boost they need without constantly over-moisturizing my roots. I was a bit unsure how the heating part of this mask would work initially but it was actually really simple. After shampooing, I smoothed the mask through my hair, concentrating on the lengths, and then flipped it all up on top of my head and covered it with the cap (like a shower cap) provided. There's a clear oil inside the cap and I think that must be what provides the heat as I could feel the cap starting to gently warm up as I handled it. I left it on for 10mins and it was nicely warm throughout that time. It's a lovely treat to use the heated hair mask, it feels quite spa-like. Afterwards my hair smelled amazing and was so soft and shiny. I've found it hasn't been tangling as much so I'm really pleased about that as it means fewer split ends and so less length off when I got to the hairdresser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hair mask was so easy to apply on my hair and

5 stars

This hair mask was so easy to apply on my hair and only needed a little bit for a full cover. The time to leave it in was quite short so i was abit on edge if it would work however this product had shocked me as it did work and straightened all my hair without any hassle. My hair also felt like it had been washed in some lovely smelling shampoo and felt so amazong [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Totally in love with this. Already ordering some m

5 stars

Totally in love with this. Already ordering some more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hair mask was brilliant, hair felt fantastic!

5 stars

This hair mask was brilliant, hair felt fantastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely hair mask, easy instructions to follow. Sm

5 stars

Lovely hair mask, easy instructions to follow. Smelt lovely, and my hair felt amazing after. Definitely a nourishing treat for your hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 64 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

