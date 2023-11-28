We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Olay Daily Facials Cloths Regular 30

Olay Daily Facials, Micellar Clean normal skin, two-sided water activated dry cloths face wipes have a smooth and textured side, specially woven with soft cleansing pockets to remove impurities for a thorough cleanse and improved skin appearance: Removes dirt, oil, and makeup, even mascara. Exfoliates for a deep cleanse of skin and pores to (even &) smooth skin and remove impurities with over 3000 exfoliating soft fiber cells. Leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated as the rich lather cleanses your skin
Face wipes designed with unique water-activated cloths. Cleanse & exfoliates. No tight or dry skin feel5-in-1 cleansing power; remove makeup, cleanse, exfoliate, improve skin look and preserve moistureWith soft cleansing pockets to remove impurities for a thorough cleanse and improved skin appearanceRich lather leaves your skin feeling soft and hydratedDermatologically tested ∙ Soap- free

Petrolatum, PEG-100, Glycerin, Cyclodextrin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Decyl Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Butylene Glycol, Aqua, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, PEG-14M, Polyquaternium-10, Benzyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Linalool, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Polyacrylate, Geraniol, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol, Limonene, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Tetrasodium EDTA, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trideceth-6, BHT, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract

US

For best results: use every day morning and/ or evening. Wet cloth with warm water and massage in hands to activate a luxurious lather. Cleanse face thoroughly with the cloth, flipping between smooth and textured sides, then after rinsing, reuse it to complete the cleanse. Dispose of used wipe in a bin (do not flush). Follow with your favourite Olay moisturizer.

