Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G

Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G
£ 3.50
£0.78/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2376kJ 565kcal
    28%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars19.1g
    21%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 590kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potato and mixed beans in plain tortillas with a tomato sauce, sweetcorn and pepper salsa.
  • Mexican style spiced beans and rice, roasted sweet potato in soft flour tortillas with wicked jalapeños, topped with spiced red sauce and roasted corn salsa
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Soya Alternative to Milk [Water, Hulled Soya Bean, Apple Extract, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Phosphates, Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D], Sweet Potato (18%), Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice), Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Malic Acid), Salt], Beans (10%) [Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans], Spring Greens, Tomato Passata, Sweetcorn And Red Pepper Salsa (6%) [Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Flakes, Chipotle Chilli, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper], Tomato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Modified Potato Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast Extract, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Paprika Flakes, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Cumin Seed, Thyme, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Oregano, Basil, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Turmeric Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove film and heat for a further 5 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (403g**)
Energy590kJ / 140kcal2376kJ / 565kcal
Fat3.8g15.4g
Saturates1.2g4.8g
Carbohydrate20.5g82.6g
Sugars4.7g19.1g
Fibre3.4g13.8g
Protein4.2g17.0g
Salt0.5g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 403g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Love them. Best enchiladas I’ve tasted.

5 stars

Love them. Best enchiladas I’ve tasted.

Delicious but messy.

4 stars

This tasted really good, I can't describe the flavours though. I can tell you that it is incredibly messy, because I tried to eat it like a burrito. This one needs an oven, unlike most other Wicked meals which are microwave or eat cold.

Delicious

5 stars

This was genuinely one of the tastiest things I've ever eaten, although expensive it tasted amazing and is really healthy (and vegan) yay!

So tasty!

5 stars

Amazingly tasty, great ingredients - my new fav!

Another top meal from wicked kitchen!

5 stars

Delicious and so so filling! Definitely a meal in itself and feels like such a treat despite being vegan friendly!

Very Tasty, pleasantly surprised.

5 stars

Very Tasty, pleasantly surprised.

