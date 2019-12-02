Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G

Love them. Best enchiladas I’ve tasted.
Delicious but messy.
This tasted really good, I can't describe the flavours though. I can tell you that it is incredibly messy, because I tried to eat it like a burrito. This one needs an oven, unlike most other Wicked meals which are microwave or eat cold.
Delicious
This was genuinely one of the tastiest things I've ever eaten, although expensive it tasted amazing and is really healthy (and vegan) yay!
So tasty!
Amazingly tasty, great ingredients - my new fav!
Another top meal from wicked kitchen!
Delicious and so so filling! Definitely a meal in itself and feels like such a treat despite being vegan friendly!
Very Tasty, pleasantly surprised.
