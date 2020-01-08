By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Grain Free Salmon Sweet Potato & Vegetable 2Kg

4.5(19)Write a review
Harringtons Grain Free Salmon Sweet Potato & Vegetable 2Kg
£ 6.50
£3.25/kg

Product Description

  • Grain Free Hypoallergenic Adult Dog Complete Rich in Salmon with Sweet Potato & Veg, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks Onwards
  • No added* grain, egg, beef or pork
  • *This product is formulated without grain, beef, or pork, but is processed on a line handling these ingredients.
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog.
  • Our range of food has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs.
  • Citrus extract to help support oral hygiene
  • Includes MOS and FOS that help promote good bacteria in the gut
  • Green Lipped Mussel associated with aiding joint health, a natural source of omega 3
  • Pomegranate extracts and herbs - natural sources of antioxidants, which can support immunity and good health
  • Spirulina - a source of amino acids, proteins, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids, valuable for health and vitality
  • Linseed - a source of omega 3 fats that can support anti-inflammation and wellbeing
  • Beet pulp to help support stool quality and digestive transit
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th Century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dogs natural, wholesome food free from any artificial flavours or colours.
  • The natural choice
  • Grain free
  • Supple skin & glossy coat
  • Healthy digestion
  • Natural antioxidants
  • Enriched with vitamins
  • No soya and dairy
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Ingredients

Salmon Meal (25%), Potato Flakes, Peas (14%), Potato Starch, Sweet Potato (10%), Poultry Fat, Beet Pulp (6%), Linseed (4%), Poultry Gravy, Minerals, Citrus Extract (0.15%), MOS (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Green Lipped Mussel (0.015%), Pomegrante Extract (0.015%), Cranberry (0.1%), Spirulina (0.015%), Sage (0.015%), Oregano (0.015%), Parsley (0.015%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK, Produced in Yorkshire, UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age, breed and level of activity. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often (2-3 times a day) and to appetite. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.
  • 3-10kg: 55-150g
  • 10-20kg: 150-300g
  • 20-40kg: 300-500g
  • 40kg+: 500g+
  • Calories per 100g = 341 Kcal

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Flavours

Return to

  • Our Promise to You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein23%
Fat Content12%
Crude Fibre2.8%
Crude Ash8.5%
Omega 31%
Omega 62.4%
Vitamins A16,000iu
Vitamin D31600iu
Vitamin E500mg
Vitamin C50mg
Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)30mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)96mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)40mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)35mg
Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate)5mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)2.1mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.13mg
Additives (Per Kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidants (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidants)-

19 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Dog happy 😃

4 stars

I bought this to try something different and my dog seemed to like it. It has a strong smell that I’m not too keen on but the hound likes it so hay-ho! I’m not keen on the packaging. It’s made out of paper and it ripped a bit so I’d say it needs to be put inside a plastic bag or container of some kind.

Great value

5 stars

I've taken a conscious decision to not give Kara grain food anymore and I've been so pleasantly surprised with Harringtons' range of Grain-free food especially the Salmon - great value!

Good, tasty product.

5 stars

The food was very good quality and both of my dogs really enjoyed it! Would definitely recommend!

Bought this and the chicken to see which my dogs p

4 stars

Bought this and the chicken to see which my dogs prefer. They're usually not that keen on salmon but this got some of them eating it. Great price and quality for grain free.

Worth a try if your dog is a fussy eater!

4 stars

Cookie is quite fussy with his food but we tried the Salmon Sweet Potato & Veg and he has been clearing his bowl at every meal...so if you have a fussy eater why not give it a try!

My dogs have loved all Harringtons dry food we hav

5 stars

My dogs have loved all Harringtons dry food we have tried, and this grain free food suits us perfect as it both fits the diet of my old 10 kg dog as well as my younger 28 kg dog.

Dog likes it and appears decent quality. Win-win

5 stars

Dog likes it and appears decent quality. Win-win

Bought this along with the chicken version. Unfort

3 stars

Bought this along with the chicken version. Unfortunately only one of our dogs liked this one. They are very fussy so can't actually blame the food. The dog that like it ate it all so if your dog likes fish I'd definitely recommend.

Salmon flavoured goodness

5 stars

My fussy pooch seems to like the fishy flavour of this more than anything else and I know he will always eat the whole bowl when I get this. The grain free ingredients are important to me as I feel dogs were meant to eat meat and not grains. It’s also good that it’s got less sugar so it’s healthy as well.

Tail waggingly good dog food!

5 stars

My dog definitely loved this food and he gobbled down the whole bowl straight away whilst wagging his little tail happily. He is quite a small dog so he didn’t mind the small pieces of food and the grain free recipe is important to me as I try to feed him healthy choices wherever possible. Definitely one that I would recommend

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

