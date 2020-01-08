Harringtons Grain Free Salmon Sweet Potato & Vegetable 2Kg

Dog happy 😃
I bought this to try something different and my dog seemed to like it. It has a strong smell that I’m not too keen on but the hound likes it so hay-ho! I’m not keen on the packaging. It’s made out of paper and it ripped a bit so I’d say it needs to be put inside a plastic bag or container of some kind.
Great value
I've taken a conscious decision to not give Kara grain food anymore and I've been so pleasantly surprised with Harringtons' range of Grain-free food especially the Salmon - great value!
Good, tasty product.
The food was very good quality and both of my dogs really enjoyed it! Would definitely recommend!
Bought this and the chicken to see which my dogs prefer. They're usually not that keen on salmon but this got some of them eating it. Great price and quality for grain free.
Worth a try if your dog is a fussy eater!
Cookie is quite fussy with his food but we tried the Salmon Sweet Potato & Veg and he has been clearing his bowl at every meal...so if you have a fussy eater why not give it a try!
My dogs have loved all Harringtons dry food we have tried, and this grain free food suits us perfect as it both fits the diet of my old 10 kg dog as well as my younger 28 kg dog.
Dog likes it and appears decent quality. Win-win
Bought this along with the chicken version. Unfortunately only one of our dogs liked this one. They are very fussy so can't actually blame the food. The dog that like it ate it all so if your dog likes fish I'd definitely recommend.
Salmon flavoured goodness
My fussy pooch seems to like the fishy flavour of this more than anything else and I know he will always eat the whole bowl when I get this. The grain free ingredients are important to me as I feel dogs were meant to eat meat and not grains. It’s also good that it’s got less sugar so it’s healthy as well.
Tail waggingly good dog food!
My dog definitely loved this food and he gobbled down the whole bowl straight away whilst wagging his little tail happily. He is quite a small dog so he didn’t mind the small pieces of food and the grain free recipe is important to me as I try to feed him healthy choices wherever possible. Definitely one that I would recommend