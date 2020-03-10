By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Grain Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Vegetable 2Kg

5(21)Write a review
Harringtons Grain Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Vegetable 2Kg
£ 6.50
£3.25/kg

Product Description

  • Grain Free Hypoallergenic Adult Dog Complete Rich in Chicken with Sweet Potato & Veg, for all Dogs Aged 8 Weeks Onwards
  • Discover our full range of products at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Join the conversation, share your stories and more...
  • Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
  • Join our club for exclusive special offers and more. See our website for details
  • No added* grain, egg, beef or pork
  • *This product is formulated without grain, beef, or pork, but is processed on a line handling these ingredients.
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog. Our range of food has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs.
  • Citrus extract to help support oral hygiene
  • Includes MOS and FOS that help promote good bacteria in the gut
  • Green Lipped Mussel associated with aiding joint health, a natural source of omega 3
  • Pomegranate extracts and herbs - natural sources of antioxidants, which can support immunity and good health
  • Spirulina - a source of amino acids, proteins, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids, valuable for health and vitality
  • Linseed - a source of omega 3 fats that can support anti-inflammation and wellbeing.
  • Beet pulp to help support stool quality and digestive transit
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th Century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food free from any artificial flavours or colours.
  • The natural choice
  • Omega 3 & 6 supple skin & glossy coat
  • Natural antioxidants
  • Healthy digestion
  • A, C, D & E enriched with vitamins
  • No soya or dairy
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Meal (27%), Potato Starch, Peas (11%), Sweet Potato (10%), Potato Flakes, Poultry Fat, Beet Pulp (4%), Linseed (4%), Poultry Gravy, Minerals, Citrus Extract (0.15%), MOS (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Green Lipped Mussel (0.015%), Pomegranate Extract (0.015%), Cranberry Extract (0.015%), Spirulina (0.015%), Sage (0.015%), Oregano (0.015%), Parsley (0.015%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.

Produce of

Produced in Yorkshire, UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Calories per 100g = 341 Kcal
  • Feeding Guide
  • The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age, breed and level of activity. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often (2-3 times a day) and to appetite. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.
  • 3-10kg: 55-150g
  • 10-20kg: 150-300g
  • 20-40kg: 300-500g
  • 40kg+: 500g+

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein23%
Fat Content12%
Crude Fibre2.8%
Crude Ash8.5%
Omega 30.8%
Omega 62.1%
Vitamin A16,000iu
Vitamin D31600iu
Vitamin E500mg
Vitamin C50g
Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)30mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)96mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)40mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)35mg
Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate)5mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)2.1mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.13mg
Additives (Per Kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidants (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidant-

21 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

5 stars

Good quality. My pugs loved it

My dog loved this.

5 stars

I bought this to try as it was recommended for me for my Bichon Frise. I had been advised that grain free food may help with tear staining. It is the first time he has had dry food but he really enjoyed it. I hope it makes a difference but either way he enjoyed it so I am happy with the purchase. It was also on offer reduced from £6.50 to £5.00 so it was a real bargain. I bought it in another flavour too and will definitely be buying it again.

Great dry food

5 stars

Our dog loved this dry food. Finished his bowl in seconds. Will be definitely buying it again.

Very popular with my dogs.

5 stars

My dogs are very fussy however they loved this food! Tasty but also good quality and healthy for the dogs due to it being grain free. Would recommend!

It's nice to see a good value brand bring out a gr

4 stars

It's nice to see a good value brand bring out a grain free option. There are so many owners wanting to try grain free on their dogs but the price can be off putting. Good quality food for the price.

My two dogs loves this dry food from Harringtons,

5 stars

My two dogs loves this dry food from Harringtons, and I love that it is free from artificial additives!

Nice small kibble pieces, great for smaller mouths

4 stars

Nice small kibble pieces, great for smaller mouths. My dog not so keen on the chicken, prefered the fish!

Dogs loved it

4 stars

Smelled nice, all 3 of our dogs loved it straight away which is good as they are all fussy eaters! They used to have harringtons before we switched to another brand but I think we'll be changing back.

Dog approved

5 stars

This went down well with our pup - he can be fussy but he didn’t waste any time scoffing this down and then was jumping up at the packet asking for more. Grain free too which is a bonus so I’ll definitely reorder.

Healthy and very popular with my dog

5 stars

As soon as the bag was opened my dog was licking his lips and excited. He ate it straight away without any hesitation and was wagging his tail and looking very pleased with himself. The grain free recipe is reassuring as its important to me to feed him healthy meals. Overall I would definitely recommend this dog food.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

