Harringtons Grain Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Vegetable 2Kg

Good product
Good quality. My pugs loved it
My dog loved this.
I bought this to try as it was recommended for me for my Bichon Frise. I had been advised that grain free food may help with tear staining. It is the first time he has had dry food but he really enjoyed it. I hope it makes a difference but either way he enjoyed it so I am happy with the purchase. It was also on offer reduced from £6.50 to £5.00 so it was a real bargain. I bought it in another flavour too and will definitely be buying it again.
Great dry food
Our dog loved this dry food. Finished his bowl in seconds. Will be definitely buying it again.
Very popular with my dogs.
My dogs are very fussy however they loved this food! Tasty but also good quality and healthy for the dogs due to it being grain free. Would recommend!
It's nice to see a good value brand bring out a grain free option. There are so many owners wanting to try grain free on their dogs but the price can be off putting. Good quality food for the price.
My two dogs loves this dry food from Harringtons, and I love that it is free from artificial additives!
Nice small kibble pieces, great for smaller mouths. My dog not so keen on the chicken, prefered the fish!
Dogs loved it
Smelled nice, all 3 of our dogs loved it straight away which is good as they are all fussy eaters! They used to have harringtons before we switched to another brand but I think we'll be changing back.
Dog approved
This went down well with our pup - he can be fussy but he didn’t waste any time scoffing this down and then was jumping up at the packet asking for more. Grain free too which is a bonus so I’ll definitely reorder.
Healthy and very popular with my dog
As soon as the bag was opened my dog was licking his lips and excited. He ate it straight away without any hesitation and was wagging his tail and looking very pleased with himself. The grain free recipe is reassuring as its important to me to feed him healthy meals. Overall I would definitely recommend this dog food.