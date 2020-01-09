Wagg Wheat Free Chicken And Rice 2Kg

Surprisingly good
I have been thru most complete dog foods .I wont feed wheat as it tends to bloat dogs up somewhat. Being a nice sensible 20% on the protein front I offered it up. The most fussy big dog on the planet likes it , ! What more can I say.
My dog loves this dry meal its as good as the expensive ones good for his skin doesn't bite his paws anymore or his skin and haven't needed to get his glands done every 2 weeks its now once a month love this dry meal it is good for the gut i can't rate it high enough!. :).++++
Great wheat-free dry food
Excellent product for anyone choosing to stop feeding their dogs cereals/wheat. My small dogs can be fussy, but they love this, which is fed as an addition to a natural meat diet.