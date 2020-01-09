By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wagg Wheat Free Chicken And Rice 2Kg

5(3)Write a review
Wagg Wheat Free Chicken And Rice 2Kg
£ 3.50
£1.75/kg

Product Description

  • Complete Wheat Free with Chicken and Rice is a complete pet food for adult dogs.
  • A premium complete wheat free* dry dog food containing chicken and rice. This food contains no added wheat, which makes it perfect for dogs with wheat sensitivity. This blend also contains no added dairy, soya or artificial colours.
  • *This product is formulated without wheat but is made on a line that handles wheat.
  • Digestive Health - Contains prebiotic MOS to support the population of healthy bacteria within the gut.
  • Helps Reduce Odour - Contains an extract from the yucca plant thought to help reduce flatulence odours.
  • No Added Sugar - We do not add any sugar to our Wagg complete kibbles.
  • Immune System Support - Contains citrus extracts to help support a healthy immune system.
  • No Added Wheat - Specially formulated without wheat to aid digestion for sensitive tummies.
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours - We do not add any artificial colours or flavours to our foods.
  • We Make Food for dogs
  • We put their needs before our own and create complete, balanced recipes to keep our furry pals healthy and happy. Every ingredient we use has a purpose, with nothing extra added that your dog doesn't need.
  • For dogs with intolerances
  • And yucca extract
  • No added wheat for delicate tums
  • All dog sizes
  • Keeping tails wagging since 1986
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (4% Rice), Meat and Animal Derivatives (25.5% including 4% Chicken), Vegetables (4% Peas), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils & Fats, Minerals, Yeasts (MOS 0.1%), Citrus Extract (0.05%), Yucca Extract (0.012%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down. For best before date and batch number please see back of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wagg Complete Wheat Free* with Chicken and Rice is a complete pet food suitable for all dogs from 8 weeks onwards. It can be fed dry or moistened with warm or cold water (approximately 1 part water to 2 parts food).
  • How much you feed will vary depending on your dog's age, breed and activity levels. Older dogs will require less than younger dogs. Young and growing dogs should be fed 2-3 times a day, to appetite if possible.
  • From 8-12 weeks old we recommend feeding three times a day.
  • From 12-24 weeks old feed twice a day and from 24 weeks old feed once or twice a day.
  • Pregnant bitches may need 50% more than their usual feed and lactating bitches up to four times their normal intake.
  • Ensure clean, fresh water is available to your dog at all times.
  • *This product is formulated without wheat but is made on a line that handles wheat.
  • Daily Feeding Guide
  • Size: Small; Breed: Miniature Poodle, Corgi, Jack Russell, Terrier; Dog Weight: 3kg - 10kg; Serving Size: 75g - 185g
  • Size: Medium; Breed: Spaniel, Beagle, Border Collie, Whippet; Dog Weight: 10kg - 20kg; Serving Size: 185g - 310g
  • Size: Large; Breed: Labrador, Pointer, Alsatian, Retriever; Dog Weight: 20kg - 40kg; Serving Size: 310g - 525g
  • Size: X Large; Breed: Great Dane, St Bernard, Irish Wolfhound, English Mastiff; Dog Weight: 40kg +; Serving Size: 525g +
  • Calories per 100g = 328 Kcal

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Wagg Foods Ltd,
  • Dalton Airfield,
  • Topcliffe,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3HE.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • This pack should reach you in top condition. We're proud of our high standards but if for any reason you find a fault with the contents of this bag, please don't hesitate to contact us at the address below - and don't forget to tell us when and where you bought it. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Details
  • Wagg dog food is made in Yorkshire. We're a family of dog owners and we're more than happy to share our experiences or give advice should you need it.
  • Get in touch with us at:
  • info@waggfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein20%
Fat Content9%
Crude Fibre2.5%
Crude Ash8%
Vitamin A12,000 iu
Vitamin D31.200 iu
Vitamin E90 mg
Vitamin C50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Oxide)75 mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)60 mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)25 mg
Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate)10 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)2 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.1 mg
Additives (per kg)-
Antioxidant-
Preservative-

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Surprisingly good

5 stars

I have been thru most complete dog foods .I wont feed wheat as it tends to bloat dogs up somewhat. Being a nice sensible 20% on the protein front I offered it up. The most fussy big dog on the planet likes it , ! What more can I say.

My dog loves this dry meal its as good as the expe

5 stars

My dog loves this dry meal its as good as the expensive ones good for his skin doesn't bite his paws anymore or his skin and haven't needed to get his glands done every 2 weeks its now once a month love this dry meal it is good for the gut i can't rate it high enough!. :).++++

Great wheat-free dry food

5 stars

Excellent product for anyone choosing to stop feeding their dogs cereals/wheat. My small dogs can be fussy, but they love this, which is fed as an addition to a natural meat diet.

