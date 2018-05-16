Palmer's Cocoa Butter Rstring Conditioner 250Ml

Product Description
- Cocoa Butter Restoring Conditioner
- Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® Restoring Conditioner uses the ultra-moisturizing benefits of 100% Pure Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E to nourish hair and scalp leaving your hair beautifully moisturized and shiny. These luxurious moisturizers will soften and detangle your hair for easy styling and manageability. Natural Peppermint Oil is added to refresh hair and soothe dry scalp. Naturally high in vitamin E and polyunsaturated fats, mongongo oil is an excellent emollient for healthy hair and a fortified scalp.
- Palmer's® is against animal testing.
- Family owned & operated®
- Advanced formula with mongongo oil
- With vitamin E
- For dull, lifeless hair & itchy scalp
- Made with natural cocoa butter & mongongo oil
- Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
- No sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and dyes
- No gluten
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Butter Seed, Glycerin, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Polysorbate 20, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Schinziophyton Rautanenii Kernel Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Fragrance (Parfum), Sodium Metabisulfite, Sodium Sulfite, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Benzoate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: After shampooing with Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® Moisture Rich Shampoo apply generously to wet hair. For thick/ coarse hair or dry, itchy scalp apply all over hair, including scalp. For finer hair, apply concentrating on ends. Leave on for up to 6 minutes and rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Warning: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with water.
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Return to
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
- www.palmers.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020