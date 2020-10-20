By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kleenex Ultra Soft Twin Pack Tissues 64S

£ 3.50
£2.74/100sheet

Product Description

  • Kleenex® Ultra Soft Tissues
  • 2 Pack
  • 3 ply
  • Kleenex® Ultra Soft. You deserve a touch of luxury. Kleenex® Ultra Soft is designed with that in mind; it's supremely soft and silky feeling beautiful. Kleenex®. Someone needs one.
  • Average 64 sheets per box
  • 20 x 20cm
  • Total 3.2m2

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Kings Hill, Kent

  • Beautifully soft and silky for your face
  • Pack size: 128SHT

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Website - www.kleenex.co.uk
  • Free phone number 0800 626 008
  • Kimberly-Clark,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Net Contents

2 x Tissues

The softest most sumptuous tissue

These are the softest tissues I could find. I had an operation on my eye and needed something to use once and throw away to avoid infection. It needed to be so, so soft and gentle - these were perfect. Now I can only use these tissues for everyday use as well - you know how it is, once you've tried something wonderful, you feel cheated by anything less... even if a little pricier - I would say well worth it. Especially when on offer!

These are my favourite tissues, like they say Ultr

These are my favourite tissues, like they say Ultra soft, just what we need when my family has a cold.

