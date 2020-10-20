Kleenex Ultra Soft Twin Pack Tissues 64S

The softest most sumptuous tissue
These are the softest tissues I could find. I had an operation on my eye and needed something to use once and throw away to avoid infection. It needed to be so, so soft and gentle - these were perfect. Now I can only use these tissues for everyday use as well - you know how it is, once you've tried something wonderful, you feel cheated by anything less... even if a little pricier - I would say well worth it. Especially when on offer!
These are my favourite tissues, like they say Ultra soft, just what we need when my family has a cold.