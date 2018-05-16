By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phd Smartprotein Salted Caramel 900G

£ 25.00
£2.78/100g

Product Description

  • High Protein Powder Mix. Food Supplement with Sweetener
  • Get Inspired...
  • Use #thesmartchoice to find & share delicious, high protein recipes.
  • 19g protein*, 0.9g sugar*, 116 kcal*
  • *Per 30g Serving
  • Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of pouch during transit.
  • PhD Nutrition is an ISO 9001 registered company.
  • Deliciously versatile, perfect for recipes, mousse and shake
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Milk Protein Concentrate, Whole Grain Oat Flour (Gluten), Flavourings, Sodium Chloride, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Egg, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make Me Into An Instant Mousse
  • See below for how to mix Smart Protein™ into a thick, deliciously indulgent high protein, low sugar mousse.
  • 1 Add 1 serving (30g scoop) into your favourite bowl, mug or cup.
  • 2 Pour 80ml of milk, water or almond milk into the bowl, mug or cup.
  • 3 Stir the mix together for 30 seconds to create an instant mousse.
  • When to eat: When your sweet tooth is craving for an unhealthy snack, try this high protein, low sugar, deliciously indulgent mousse instead. If you want to add something else to it, why not drop in some blueberries, nuts, granola or even chopped up pieces of your favourite PhD Smart Bar™?
  • Shake Me
  • To mix a high protein shake to be used between meals, add 200ml of water into a shaker cup or blender, add 1 serving (30g) of Smart Protein™ and shake for 10 seconds.

Number of uses

Serving size 30g (1 scoop); 30 servings per pouch

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children.
  • Do not exceed the recommended daily intake of 4 servings per day.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Albion Mills,
  • Willerby,
  • East Yorkshire,
  • HU10 6DN,

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Albion Mills,
  • Willerby,
  • East Yorkshire,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.
  • Customer care line: +44 (0)1482 610020
  • www.phd-supplements.com

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(when mixed with water) Per 100g(when mixed with water) Per 30g serving
Energy1636kJ/491kJ/
-388kcal116kcal
Fat10.0g3.0g
Of which saturates6.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate12g3.6g
Of which sugars3.0g0.9g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein62g19g
Salt1.55g0.47g
Riboflavin0.56mg0.2mg (12% RI*)
Calcium900mg270mg (34% RI*)
Phosphorus490mg147mg (21% RI*)
Zinc3.10mg0.9mg (9% RI*)
Also provides:--
* Daily reference intake--

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake of 4 servings per day.

