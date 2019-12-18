Pampers Premium Pants Size 5 Jumbo Bags 40 Nappies

Amazing pants
I've been trialling these for the pampers squad and wow. They blew my mind. They are so easy to use and I haven't had a single leak. The only thing I'd say that could be improved is how you remove them, it's not always the easiest thing to do when you have a wriggly baby to try and pin down. Overall though these have changed nappy changes for the better and made mine and my wriggle monsters lives so much easier. Thank you pampers squad!
We love nappy pants
We trie nappy pants as part of the #wrigglewrestle and really loved them. They made nappy changes with a wriggly toddler a million times easier. We honestly had 0 leaks day or night while using them. They are so soft they also helped with not getting a sore bottom. We love them. Just wish they were a little bit cheeper.
Great nappies
These nappy pants are great for wriggly babies. They are easy to put on and the leakage protection is amazing. We had no leaks whilst using these both day and night. The only negative I found was removing the nappy pants sometimes without some of the contents of the nappy spilling out.
perfect for night changing and
Love this nappies. perfect for night changing, specially if your baby very active and don't like change nappies. Also this type of nappies gave me (my baby) good protection - dry nights!
Great comfortable
Great comfortable fit dry feel just breastfed poo still leakage ☹️
Nappy pants
These pants were so so easy to use and also left no nasty red marks. I finally won the battle with my little wriggler to get his nappy on in seconds. I love these pants compared to all others on the market and would highly recommend to anyone
Say goodbye to wriggling
We were kindly gifted Pampers Premium Protection Nappies to try and what can I say they have changed nappy time completely. They are so comfortable on my little ones waist and expand as his belly grows after food etc. They are so soft on my baby’s skin and have a really nice fit to prevent leaks. Not to mention they are so easy to put on, especially when you have a baby who wriggles or is on the move. Can’t recommend enough.
Best nappies ever
These nappies are amazing. They’re so easy to use. My baby started using a potty at 9 months old and from then on out refused to lie down on the mat. This made putting a nappy back on her next to impossible. These pants however have made life so much easier. She now stands up against us and we pull them up with ease. Would highly recommend them to everyone. Fantastic!
Amazing
I have loved trying these on my little one. It's made nappy changing so much easier and quicker. We didn't have any upset when it was nappy changing time which took alot of stress away for me. After talking to my mummy friends alot of them have decided to change to these as they also feel they are easy and stress free to use.
Active fit pants - Size 4
So much easier to use than nappies especially when you have a wriggly baby! Amazed at the leak proof technology and the dry nights we had, can not fault them at all! Would definitely recommend to parents