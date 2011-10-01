By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Philips Avent Natural 2.0 2 Pack Bottle 260Ml/9Oz

4.5(100)Write a review
Philips Avent Natural 2.0 2 Pack Bottle 260Ml/9Oz
£ 13.50
£6.75/each

Product Description

  • Wide-Neck Bottles 1m+
  • The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. Its natural shape helps the baby to continue the same tongue movement used at the breast. Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed. Innovative twin valve design reduces colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy. This makes feeding comfortable for baby. Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands. As a new parent, your little one's health and well-being is your top-most priority. Rest assured you're giving baby the best--the Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle is made of BPA-free (following EU directive (2011/8/EU) material (polypropylene). Philips Avent products are compatible with one another and are easily interchangeable, aiding the transition from your newborn to toddler. Bottles and teats can be used with the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump, storage containers, cups, sterilisers and bottle warmer. The Natural feeding bottle is compatible with the majority of the Philips Avent range, excluding the Classic bottles.
  • Growing with your baby
  • Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup.
  • Made in the UK* Since 1984
  • * Not all compatible products are made in the UK.
  • 0% BPA1
  • 1. Following EU regulation 10/2011.
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Ultra-soft & flexible
  • Natural latch on
  • Wide breast-shaped teat for natural latch on
  • Ultra-soft teat mimics the feel of the breast
  • Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Information

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Choosing the right teat
  • Different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Use the Philips Avent Natural bottles only with Philips Avent Natural feeding teats.
  • See pack for full dosage instructions
  • Availability dependent on country
  • Replacing teats
  • We recommend replacing teats every 3 months for hygiene reasons.
  • Instructions enclosed.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD,
  • Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • GB: 020 7949 0240 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 015 24 54 43 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • www.philips.com/avent

Net Contents

2 x Wide-Neck Bottles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

100 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good size bottle

4 stars

Such a lovely bottle, very good size and quality. Find it easy to use and wash, however hungry babies may struggle with drinking from the bottle as the air vent doesnt get the air in fast enough in result of which we need to take breaks while drinking. But always we can switch to faster flowing teets. Besides this the numerical measure may get scrubbed off after some time of use. Other than that bottle looks great, we enjoy it a lot. Recommended to new parents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottle

5 stars

My baby bottle fed and breastfed I had no problems with him switching between both due to the natural shape of the teats. They are so easy to clean due to it being a simple shape without the fancy ridges some bottles have. I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect product for my baby

5 stars

I am very pleased with Philips AVENT Natural baby bottle. Before that, we used Tommee tippee bottles, but since we tried the Avent one I would never have changed them with others. We have never had any problems with the leakage of milk. They are comfortable for my little girl to keep them alone while drinking milk. We use Philips Avent Narural bottles for water, milk and tea ... for everything...I really recommend Avent bottles to all my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality product!

5 stars

So impressed with the quality of this bottle and how easy it is to use and clean. Great for using inbetween breastfeeding and baby took to it with ease. Very good size too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent bottle!

5 stars

My son took straight to this bottle which was unexpected as my wife was breastfeeding only. We had tried other brands of bottles before and he wouldn’t take to them, however the breast shaped teat makes so much difference and I can finally feed my son! Very easy to use and assemble. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good bottle

4 stars

I have had this for some time now and have used it daily. It has been part of my daily routine of bottles. The bottle is a nice design, child fed well from it with no issues. Ease of use, and it was easy to clean. My only negative is that sometimes the teat was hard to remove at times which initially I put down to being new, however every now and then this happened after multiple uses. Nevertheless didn't effect the use of the bottle. Would recommend :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is designed for breast feeding and bottle feeding

5 stars

I combi feed my girl. She attached to the bottle week. Teat is soft and shaped of a nipple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall a great bottle!

4 stars

I have used this for a number of weeks now, and it is a good bottle. The design is lovely and very simple to use. The only issue I found personally was the teat, sometimes it was stiff to put together on cleaning, however this did not affect the use of bottle at all. Would purchase this again and recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for baby!

5 stars

Getting my little one to take breastmilm from a bottle had been a disaster.Someone reccomend this bottle for me to try with having just been through the same with her child, I didn’t hold out much hope, but this bottle is amazing! It has a super soft teat amazing for a perfect latch without putting in any air! The size of he bottle is great it holds 9oz comfortably, the shape of the bottle is a great feature it’s easy to hold and to clean. The lid keeps the teat in place to genre is no spillage on travelling with liquids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Must have

5 stars

I have always loved Philips baby bottles. But this one is just the best my son has used this from day one. Next to nothing difference to the natural mums breast feeding. My son has never had a problem or an issue going from breast to bottle throughout the day. Highly recommend

1-10 of 100 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Philips Avent Natural 2.0 3M+ Teat (Med Flow)

£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Philips Avent Natural 2.0 6M+ Teat (Fast Flow)

£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Philips Avent Natural 2.0 2 Pack Bottle 125Ml/4Oz

£ 13.50
£6.75/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here