Philips Avent Natural 2.0 2 Pack Bottle 260Ml/9Oz

Good size bottle 4 stars Review from philips.com 8th April 2019 Such a lovely bottle, very good size and quality. Find it easy to use and wash, however hungry babies may struggle with drinking from the bottle as the air vent doesnt get the air in fast enough in result of which we need to take breaks while drinking. But always we can switch to faster flowing teets. Besides this the numerical measure may get scrubbed off after some time of use. Other than that bottle looks great, we enjoy it a lot. Recommended to new parents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottle 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th March 2019 My baby bottle fed and breastfed I had no problems with him switching between both due to the natural shape of the teats. They are so easy to clean due to it being a simple shape without the fancy ridges some bottles have. I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect product for my baby 5 stars Review from philips.com 28th February 2019 I am very pleased with Philips AVENT Natural baby bottle. Before that, we used Tommee tippee bottles, but since we tried the Avent one I would never have changed them with others. We have never had any problems with the leakage of milk. They are comfortable for my little girl to keep them alone while drinking milk. We use Philips Avent Narural bottles for water, milk and tea ... for everything...I really recommend Avent bottles to all my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality product! 5 stars Review from philips.com 25th February 2019 So impressed with the quality of this bottle and how easy it is to use and clean. Great for using inbetween breastfeeding and baby took to it with ease. Very good size too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent bottle! 5 stars Review from philips.com 22nd February 2019 My son took straight to this bottle which was unexpected as my wife was breastfeeding only. We had tried other brands of bottles before and he wouldn’t take to them, however the breast shaped teat makes so much difference and I can finally feed my son! Very easy to use and assemble. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good bottle 4 stars Review from philips.com 20th February 2019 I have had this for some time now and have used it daily. It has been part of my daily routine of bottles. The bottle is a nice design, child fed well from it with no issues. Ease of use, and it was easy to clean. My only negative is that sometimes the teat was hard to remove at times which initially I put down to being new, however every now and then this happened after multiple uses. Nevertheless didn't effect the use of the bottle. Would recommend :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is designed for breast feeding and bottle feeding 5 stars Review from philips.com 17th February 2019 I combi feed my girl. She attached to the bottle week. Teat is soft and shaped of a nipple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall a great bottle! 4 stars Review from philips.com 14th February 2019 I have used this for a number of weeks now, and it is a good bottle. The design is lovely and very simple to use. The only issue I found personally was the teat, sometimes it was stiff to put together on cleaning, however this did not affect the use of bottle at all. Would purchase this again and recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for baby! 5 stars Review from philips.com 14th February 2019 Getting my little one to take breastmilm from a bottle had been a disaster.Someone reccomend this bottle for me to try with having just been through the same with her child, I didn’t hold out much hope, but this bottle is amazing! It has a super soft teat amazing for a perfect latch without putting in any air! The size of he bottle is great it holds 9oz comfortably, the shape of the bottle is a great feature it’s easy to hold and to clean. The lid keeps the teat in place to genre is no spillage on travelling with liquids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]