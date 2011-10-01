By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Avent Natural 2.0 2 Pack Bottle 125Ml/4Oz

4(168)Write a review
Philips Avent Natural 2.0 2 Pack Bottle 125Ml/4Oz
£ 13.50
£6.75/each

Product Description

  • Wide-Neck Bottle 0m+
  • The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. Its natural shape helps the baby to continue the same tongue movement used at the breast. Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed. Innovative twin valve design reduces colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy. This makes feeding comfortable for baby. Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands. As a new parent, your little one's health and well-being is your top-most priority. Rest assured you're giving baby the best--the Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle is made of BPA-free (following EU directive (2011/8/EU) material (polypropylene). Philips Avent products are compatible with one another and are easily interchangeable, aiding the transition from your newborn to toddler. Bottles and teats can be used with the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump, storage containers, cups, sterilisers and bottle warmer. The Natural feeding bottle is compatible with the majority of the Philips Avent range, excluding the Classic bottles.
  • Growing with your baby
  • Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup.
  • Made in the UK* Since 1984
  • * Not all compatible products are made in the UK.
  • 0% BPA1
  • 1. Following EU regulation 10/2011.
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Ultra-soft & flexible
  • Wide breast-shaped teat for natural latch on
  • Ultra-soft teat mimics the feel of the breast
  • Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Information

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Choosing the right teat
  • Different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Use the Philips Avent Natural bottles only with Philips Avent Natural feeding teats.
  • See pack for full dosage instructions
  • Availability dependent on country
  • Replacing teats
  • We recommend replacing teats every 3 months for hygiene reasons.
  • Instructions enclosed.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD,
  • Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • GB: 020 7949 0240 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 015 24 54 43 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • www.philips.com/avent

Net Contents

2 x Wide-Neck Bottles

