Philips Avent Natural 2.0 2 Pack Bottle 125Ml/4Oz

Good hair clippers 4 stars Review from philips.com 19th February 2020 Only my 2nd ever set of clippers over last 15years seem good although only used once so far

The product has great feathures 5 stars Review from philips.com 22nd January 2020 The product is very easy to use. It loads quickly, thanks to the interchangeable tips you can cut your hair to a different length. Recommend

Cutting Blind 3 stars Review from philips.com 21st July 2019 My wife found it impossible to see exactly what she was cutting due to the size and shape of the guard. It makes it most difficult to see and you end up cutting almost blind. I have a number of Phillips products and this is the first one I have had to give a negative rating. Most disappointed.

Very good product 5 stars Review from philips.com 7th July 2019 I have been using it for 3 months. I is a very good product

Avoid. Stops cutting and when cuts it gets clogged. 1 stars Review from philips.com 18th June 2019 Same experience as previous 1-star users explained. First problem - clippers get clogged and you have to clear them several times during the cut. Second problem - blades stop cutting and high pitched signals that the cam came of the motor. Poor design. Not made to last.

Very easy to use 5 stars Review from philips.com 4th May 2019 Very easy to use and Value for the money Cordless for the use in the bathroom

The best clipper set so far 5 stars Review from philips.com 9th April 2019 I have used numerous clippers over the years to keep my stubble short and tidy, but this is the best so far. The blades cut cleanly, and doesn’t need several sweeps to get all the hairs as does it so well the first time. The fixed combs ensure an even cut, and the range of adjustment on the varied comb covers all lengths of hair you could need. The ratchet adjustment feels robust enough to last also. The cut from the blades is very smooth, so no fear of causing razor rash/burn, and not having to oil it also makes maintenance simple. It comes apart easily to allow for cleaning also. The power will tackle even the thickest of hair especially with the boost function available at the touch of a button. So far, very impressed with this clipper, and look forward to its service for years to come.

nice product but with one major flaw 3 stars Review from philips.com 28th March 2019 happy with overall design, usability and battery performance but has one flaw - namely that the clipper changes the cut depth by itself !! The dial to change the depth is a nice touch, but i have found the dial rotates itself in use presumably because of the friction of the hair against the plastic gauge - even though i have short hair and use number 11 on the dial. The inbuilt resistance on changing the dial number is just not good enough. I have resorted to wrapping insulation tape around the rotary dial to prevent it moving.

Poor design and function 1 stars Review from philips.com 26th February 2019 My high expectations of a Philips product were NOT met. This clipper is poorly designed - with no comb on, the blade is sharp and the scissor action cut my neck. The hair trimming comb is a bad design - the comb is far too long so they don't lift the hair in front of the blades. Also the comb design holds hair so it keeps clogging the blades! I have no idea who designed this but they can't have ever used clippers themselves! Terrible product design. I've also seen lots of reviews saying the combs have broken. I recommend you avoid this product entirely!